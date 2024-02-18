With the massive success of its first season, expectations are high for 1923 season 2. After it premiered on December 18, 2022, 1923 quickly joined the list of the top-rated Western dramas on the Paramount Network. The 8-episode season left a few cliffhangers that audiences would need answered.
Taylor Sheridan created 1923 as a prequel to Yellowstone. Set almost 95 years before the events in Yellowstone season 1, 1923 is also a sequel to the Tim McGraw-led cast series, 1883. So far, 1923 has been a worthy addition to the Dutton family’s timeline. Here’s everything to know about 1923 season 2.
1923 Season 1 Plot Summary
1923 centers around Jacob Dutton’s reign as administrator of the Yellowstone Ranch. Jacob is the older brother of James Dutton (Tim McGraw). Much like the other related shows, the Yellowstone Ranch is threatened by encroachers and powers wanting to claim it. Jacob Dutton and his wife, Cara Dutton, take Jacob’s nephew, Spencer Dutton, and great-nephew, Jack Dutton, as their own. Spencer, who was drafted into World War I, refuses to return to Montana, choosing to travel across Africa to chase the big game. After surviving being hanged for trespassing into Yellowstone, Banner Creighton becomes a sworn archrival of the Duttons. To achieve this, Creighton makes a pact with mining magnate Donald Whitfield.
Jacob Dutton slowly heals from the gunshot wound he sustains after Creighton and his gang attack the Duttons. On Jacob’s request, Cara writes to Spencer to return to Montana and help defend Yellowstone. In Africa, Spencer meets and falls in love with a British upper-class woman, Alexandra. While trying to return to Montana, they have a near-death experience when an abandoned French cargo strikes their boat. Spencer is imprisoned after killing Alexandra’s former fiance, Arthur, the son of Prince Arthur, Earl of Sussex, in self-defense. Forced to leave the ship, Spencer and Alexandra are separated; however, upon discovering Spencer’s address in the letter, Alexandra professes her love for him and promises to meet him in Montana.
1923 subplot focused on Teonna Rainwater. It began with her physical and mental abuse at the hands of Sister Mary at a Catholic Indian boarding school. Teonna finally escapes the school after bludgeoning Sister Mary to death and also killing Sister Alice. Father Renaud commissions three priests to find Teonna and return her to the school. Much of Teonna’s story arc in 1923 centered around her escape from the school and priest.
Will There Be a Season 2 of 1923?
Yes, there will be 1923 season 2. Season 2 was renewed and greenlit for production in February 2023. This was in the same month season 1 ended, with its finale airing on February 26, 2023. However, there has been no officially confirmed date for the release of 1923 season 2. Although renewed in early 2023, production had not commenced before the WGA writers and SAG/AFTRA strikes. Filming has been scheduled to commence before mid-2024, putting speculations of release sometime around early to mid-2025.
What 1923 Season 2 Would Be About
At the end of 1923 season 1, Whitfield informed the Duttons that he had paid their outstanding property tax. Failure to repay him by the end of the year would see Whitfield take ownership of Yellowstone. Again, fighting to retain ownership of Yellowstone will be the Dutton family’s major plot in season 2. Spencer would hopefully have arrived in Yellowstone and be instrumental in helping protect the ranch. Despite her parent’s scheme, Alexandra could finally arrive in Montana to be with Spencer. Teonna is still on the run, and there’s a brewing romance with Pete Plenty Cloud. Father Renaud has no intention of backing down in finding and bringing Teonna back to the school. Audiences can expect to see a few character deaths in 1923 season 2.
Who Will Return In 1923 Season 2
Most of the main characters in 1923 Season 1 would return in Season 2. Harrison Ford will return as Jacob Dutton, alongside actress Helen Mirren, who plays his on-screen wife, Cara Dutton. Brandon Sklenar will also return to play Spencer Dutton. Actors Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, and Timothy Dalton will reprise their roles as Banner Creighton, Jack Dutton, and Donald Whitfield, respectively. Aminah Nieves will return as Teonna Rainwater. Actress Isabel May will also return as the series Narrator, with Julia Schlaepfer returning as Alexandra. Sebastian Roché, Michael Spears, and Cole Brings Plenty will also reprise their roles as Father Renaud, Runs His Horse, and Pete Plenty Clouds, respectively. While you wait for more information about 1923 season 2, here’s everything about The Full Planned Yellowstone Timeline Explained.
