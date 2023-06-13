The Full Planned Yellowstone Timeline Explained

Paramount began the Yellowstone franchise in 2018 with a series set in the modern day. However, the Yellowstone timeline dates back to the 19th century. This means shows in the Yellowstone universe haven’t been released chronologically. The franchise piloted by Taylor Sheridan mainly revolves around the Dutton family. But some shows in the universe have explored plotlines within the timeline that are not pigeonholed to carry on the Dutton family story. Apart from Yellowstone and Bass Reeves, other shows in the franchise include 1883, 1923, 1944, and 6666.
The original show in the Yellowstone universe premiered to mixed reviews but ultimately rejuvenated Western TV with the success of its subsequent seasons. To leverage Yellowstone’s acclaim, Paramount green-lit two spin-off prequels, 1883 and 1923. The success of these prequels, emboldened the expansion of the franchise with other spin-offs. More than that, it has inspired other Sheridan-helmed shows that are thematically similar to Yellowstone. As the narrative hasn’t been linear, here’s a complete and sequential presentation of the Yellowstone timeline.
1883: The Yellowstone Origin Story
Chronologically the first prequel to the original series, 1883 is the second show in the Yellowstone franchise. Set in 1883, the miniseries goes back in time to tell how the Duttons became prominent. It follows the post-civil war generation of the family. Furthermore, it details how they journeyed from Tennessee to Fort Worth, Texas, and then Oregon before settling in Montana. 1883 premiered on Paramount+ in December 2021 and captured the Yellowstone origin story in ten episodes. It stars Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw alongside Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, and Marc Rissmann.
1883: The Bass Reeves Story
Lawmen: Bass Reeves is still in production with no official release date. The upcoming series would premiere as a spin-off to 1883 and another Yellowstone prequel. As the fourth installment in the franchise, its events fall within the beginning of the Yellowstone timeline. However, rather than focus on the Dutton family, it focuses on Bass Reeves, the first black U.S. Marshal who lived from 1983 to 1910. The series, initially titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, was renamed Lawmen: Bass Reeves to incorporate stories about other prominent lawmen of the era.
1923: A Continuation Of Yellowstone’s Origin Story
1923, continues the Yellowstone origin story 40 years after the events of 1883. The series serves as a sequel to 1883 and falls directly behind Lawmen: Bass Reeves in the Yellowstone timeline. Nonetheless, for an audience that wants to follow the Dutton family story strictly, it is chronologically the second show to watch after 1883. Starring Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton) and Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton) alongside Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton), 1923 captures significant moments in the Dutton lineage. It premiered in December 2022 and would run for two seasons with a total of 16 episodes.
1944: A Crucial Era For The Dutton Family
Another prequel series to the original show, 1944, follows 1923 in the Yellowstone timeline. The upcoming series set in the titular year would keep following the Dutton family in a narrative. Altogether, it’s expected to explore how they navigate through the second world war. Scheduled to film in Bitterroot Valley, 1944’s premise isn’t certain. However, it would likely premiere as a continuation of the Yellowstone origin story.
2018 – Present: The Dutton Family’s Modern-day Legacy
Set in the modern day, the events of Yellowstone take place at the time of each season’s release. This means Yellowstone Seasons 1 and 2 are set in 2018 and 2019, while Seasons 3 and 4 take place in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The show will end with the second half of Season 5 in the summer of 2023; the first half of the season premiered in November 2022 and concluded on January 1, 2023. Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the patriarch of the Dutton family, Yellowstone explores a series of dramas surrounding the ranching family in contemporary times.
6666: 2021 – Present
Another series set in the modern-day, 6666, is in the pipeline and is expected to premiere on Paramount in late 2023. As a spin-off to the original show, events of 6666 will revolve around the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. Yellowstone’s Jimmy Hurdstorm (Jefferson White) is expected to play a prominent role in 6666 as he left Yellowstone for the Four Sixes Ranch in Yellowstone Season 4. The upcoming series will also feature Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), who moved his Yellowstone herd to Texas in Part 1 of Yellowstone Season 5. These events set up 6666 to carry on as a spin-off within the Yellowstone timeline.