45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

What happens when your favorite characters from different worlds meet? That’s the playful idea behind Richie, aka ‘Richietoons,’ and his imaginative crossover illustrations. From Peppa Pig hanging out with The Muppets to Sesame Street joining Shrek’s adventures, Richie’s artwork brings together characters in fun and unexpected ways.
Each illustration is full of color, humor, and creativity, showing how beloved characters can interact in totally new settings. Scroll down to see these amazing crossovers, and let us know which mash-up you’d love to see on screen!
#1 “Superman” And “The Incredibles”
#2 “Peanuts” And “Scooby-Doo”
#3 “Moana” And “Lilo & Stitch”
#4 “Beauty And The Beast” And “Monsters, Inc.”
#5 “Sesame Street” And “Shrek”
#6 “Johnny Bravo” And “Hazbin Hotel”
#7 “The Pink Panther” And “My Little Pony”
#8 “Superman” And “Looney Tunes”
#9 “Monsters, Inc.” And “Where The Wild Things Are”
#10 “Invincible” And “Uncle Grandpa”
#11 Captain America, Captain Underpants And Captain Caveman
#12 “The Simpsons” And “Ed, Edd N Eddy”
#13 “Dumbo” And “Inside Out”
#14 “How To Train Your Dragon” And “Mulan”
#15 “Ed, Edd N Eddy”, “Hey Arnold!” And “The Simpsons”
#16 Scrooge Mcduck, Wario And Mr. Krabs
#17 “Lilo & Stitch” And “American Dad!”
#18 “Hercules” And “Encanto”
#19 Bugs Bunny And Elmer Fudd
#20 “Zootopia” And “Bojack Horseman”
#21 “Recess” And “The Simpsons”
#22 “Dastardly And Muttley In Their Flying Machines” And “Precious Pupp”
#23 “Larry & Steve” And “Family Guy”
#24 “Heathcliff And The Catillac Cats” And “Garfield”
#25 “Fantastic Four” And “The Muppets”
#26 “Robin Hood” And “Asterix”
#27 “Zootopia” And “Looney Tunes”
#28 “Inside Out 2” And “Dora The Explorer”
#29 “Peppa Pig” And “The Muppets”
#30 “The Muppets” And “Looney Tunes”
#31 “The Bad Guys” And “The Three Little Pigs”
#32 “Regular Show”, “The Amazing World Of Gumball” And “Adventure Time”
#33 “Superman” And “Family Guy”
#34 “Beauty And The Beast” And “Teen Titans Go!”
#35 “Rugrats” And “Family Guy”
#36 “Hazbin Hotel” And “Cow And Chicken”
#37 “Bob’s Burgers” And “A Goofy Movie”
#38 “The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy” And “The Ren & Stimpy Show”
#39 “The Doctor Who” And “Cuphead”
#40 “Dexter’s Laboratory” And “Fixed”
#41 “Lady And The Tramp” And “Fixed”
#42 “Dog Man” And “Paw Patrol”
#43 “Green Eggs And Ham” And “Angry Birds”
#44 “Mulan” And “American Dragon: Jake Long”
#45 “Brandy & Mr. Whiskers” And “Underdog”
