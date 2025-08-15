45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

by

What happens when your favorite characters from different worlds meet? That’s the playful idea behind Richie, aka ‘Richietoons,’ and his imaginative crossover illustrations. From Peppa Pig hanging out with The Muppets to Sesame Street joining Shrek’s adventures, Richie’s artwork brings together characters in fun and unexpected ways.

Each illustration is full of color, humor, and creativity, showing how beloved characters can interact in totally new settings. Scroll down to see these amazing crossovers, and let us know which mash-up you’d love to see on screen!

More info: Instagram

#1 “Superman” And “The Incredibles”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#2 “Peanuts” And “Scooby-Doo”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#3 “Moana” And “Lilo & Stitch”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#4 “Beauty And The Beast” And “Monsters, Inc.”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#5 “Sesame Street” And “Shrek”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#6 “Johnny Bravo” And “Hazbin Hotel”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#7 “The Pink Panther” And “My Little Pony”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#8 “Superman” And “Looney Tunes”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#9 “Monsters, Inc.” And “Where The Wild Things Are”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#10 “Invincible” And “Uncle Grandpa”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#11 Captain America, Captain Underpants And Captain Caveman

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#12 “The Simpsons” And “Ed, Edd N Eddy”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#13 “Dumbo” And “Inside Out”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#14 “How To Train Your Dragon” And “Mulan”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#15 “Ed, Edd N Eddy”, “Hey Arnold!” And “The Simpsons”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#16 Scrooge Mcduck, Wario And Mr. Krabs

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#17 “Lilo & Stitch” And “American Dad!”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#18 “Hercules” And “Encanto”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#19 Bugs Bunny And Elmer Fudd

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#20 “Zootopia” And “Bojack Horseman”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#21 “Recess” And “The Simpsons”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#22 “Dastardly And Muttley In Their Flying Machines” And “Precious Pupp”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#23 “Larry & Steve” And “Family Guy”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#24 “Heathcliff And The Catillac Cats” And “Garfield”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#25 “Fantastic Four” And “The Muppets”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#26 “Robin Hood” And “Asterix”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#27 “Zootopia” And “Looney Tunes”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#28 “Inside Out 2” And “Dora The Explorer”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#29 “Peppa Pig” And “The Muppets”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#30 “The Muppets” And “Looney Tunes”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#31 “The Bad Guys” And “The Three Little Pigs”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#32 “Regular Show”, “The Amazing World Of Gumball” And “Adventure Time”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#33 “Superman” And “Family Guy”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#34 “Beauty And The Beast” And “Teen Titans Go!”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#35 “Rugrats” And “Family Guy”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#36 “Hazbin Hotel” And “Cow And Chicken”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#37 “Bob’s Burgers” And “A Goofy Movie”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#38 “The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy” And “The Ren & Stimpy Show”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#39 “The Doctor Who” And “Cuphead”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#40 “Dexter’s Laboratory” And “Fixed”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#41 “Lady And The Tramp” And “Fixed”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#42 “Dog Man” And “Paw Patrol”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#43 “Green Eggs And Ham” And “Angry Birds”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#44 “Mulan” And “American Dragon: Jake Long”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

#45 “Brandy & Mr. Whiskers” And “Underdog”

45 Playful Crossovers Where Your Favorite Characters Share The Screen

Image source: richietoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is The Show The Bradshaw Bunch Fake?
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2020
Revenge & Once Upon a Time Episodes Available on ABC.com
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2006
The Reason Why “Patriot Act” Was Cancelled on Netflix
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2020
BBC Orders Harvey Weinstein Feature Documentary
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2017
Five Life Lessons the Show “Building off the Grid” Teaches Us
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2019
Boardwalk Empire 1.09 “Belle Femme” Review
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.