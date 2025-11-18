30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

by

Very few of us probably actually enjoy cleaning. I, personally, enjoy having my home clean, but I find forcing myself to actually clean difficult. Interestingly, most Americans feel the same way. One poll of 2,000 people found that 51% view cleaning as incredibly stressful, especially around the holiday season. Almost half of the respondents said they would rather endure an hour-long awkward conversation.

Sometimes, this aversion has to do with the design of our homes, rooms, and furniture. The Facebook group dedicates its content to exactly that. It’s the ‘Things designed by people who don’t have to clean them’ group, and its title perfectly captures what it’s about.

More info: Facebook

#1 I Like It But I Don’t Like That I Like It

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Lucas Trevino

#2 It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Narelle Dawson-Humphreys

#3 This Sink At My Parents’ House Drives Me Nuts

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Julianne Jordan

#4 This Is The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen. I’d Die In That Place W Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Asthma. And I’ll Never Get Over The Fact Ppl Have Carpet In Their Bathroom

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Renato Viveiros

#5 I Was At The Airport In Kona Yesterday And Ran To The Bathroom And Saw This Monstrosity. Carpet. On The Walls. I’m The Bathroom. In A Tropical Climate. Is It Bad I Kinda Want To Take Samples And Test The Bacterial Load?

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Tamisha Lee

#6 Thought Of You Guys Immediately 💕

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Elizabeth Fay Jenne

#7 I’ll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Soren Otto

#8 Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Lois Artpeach

#9 Hotel Sink In South Africa (Friends Photo)

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jane Dunkley

#10 Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Britta Britta

#11 Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It’s Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Natsu Clare

#12 Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap?

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Sarah Rose

#13 A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Jen Lijó

#14 This Toothbrush Holder…with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Annis Ferrey

#15 King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set!

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Forever Yesterday Exchange

#16 I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Marta Ratajszczak-Forbes

#17

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Danielle Hartshorn

#18 Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Kayleigh Brown

#19 Spotted At A Local Bar

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Evelynn Devin

#20 It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Alexandria Tristram

#21 They Are Glued Down…

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Bonnie Tobin

#22 I Tried This New Restaurant Today And Instantly Noticed Their Chandeliers That Look Impossible To Clean

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Juliana Cortina

#23 Shower Floor Of A Shower In A Hotel Room 🤮

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Narys anonimas

#24 I Paint Apartments Part-Time… They’re Usually Kinda Yucky But I Had Never Seen This Useless Gap Behind A Stovetop Before

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Leann Elizabeth Banks

#25 Imagine All The Dust Particles Etc In All Those Crevices

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Aaron Drawbridge

#26 This Sink In A Mall In Dublin By The Immigration Museum

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Alyssa Abrash

#27

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Micah Vono

#28 This Rope Accent By The Starbucks Bathroom Is So Dusty

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Andrew SausBaus Maass

#29 Remnants From Around The Time The Super Nintendo Made Its Debut At My Grandpa’s House

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Keif Fitz

#30 The Other Day I Found This Mirror In Marketplace

30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Image source: Narys anonimas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Is How I Create My Works, Step By Step
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Wizards of Waverly Place Cast: Catch Up With The Disney Channel Stars
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2024
The Making Of The Anti-Trump Effigy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Photographed The Same Forest For 7 Years During All Seasons
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The 5 Smartest Anime Characters of All-Time
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2017
I Illustrate The Adventures Of Three Friends
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.