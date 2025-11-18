30 Things Whose Designers Forgot They Will Have To Be Cleaned, As Shared By This Group (New Pics)

Very few of us probably actually enjoy cleaning. I, personally, enjoy having my home clean, but I find forcing myself to actually clean difficult. Interestingly, most Americans feel the same way. One poll of 2,000 people found that 51% view cleaning as incredibly stressful, especially around the holiday season. Almost half of the respondents said they would rather endure an hour-long awkward conversation.
Sometimes, this aversion has to do with the design of our homes, rooms, and furniture. The Facebook group dedicates its content to exactly that. It’s the ‘Things designed by people who don’t have to clean them’ group, and its title perfectly captures what it’s about.
#1 I Like It But I Don’t Like That I Like It
Image source: Lucas Trevino
#2 It’s Kinda Creepy Cool In A Wednesday Adams Sort Of Way
Image source: Narelle Dawson-Humphreys
#3 This Sink At My Parents’ House Drives Me Nuts
Image source: Julianne Jordan
#4 This Is The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen. I’d Die In That Place W Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Bronchitis, Asthma. And I’ll Never Get Over The Fact Ppl Have Carpet In Their Bathroom
Image source: Renato Viveiros
#5 I Was At The Airport In Kona Yesterday And Ran To The Bathroom And Saw This Monstrosity. Carpet. On The Walls. I’m The Bathroom. In A Tropical Climate. Is It Bad I Kinda Want To Take Samples And Test The Bacterial Load?
Image source: Tamisha Lee
#6 Thought Of You Guys Immediately 💕
Image source: Elizabeth Fay Jenne
#7 I’ll Never Understand Why Some Faucets Are Designed Like This
Image source: Soren Otto
#8 Good Grief, Where Do I Start And Where Do I Finish? In Casualty Probably
Image source: Lois Artpeach
#9 Hotel Sink In South Africa (Friends Photo)
Image source: Jane Dunkley
#10 Chanel Sunglasses With White Fabric Around The Temples. Because Nobody Wears Make Up When Wearing These
Image source: Britta Britta
#11 Found In A High Traffic Corridor Of A Hotel. It’s Fuzzballs As A Feature Wall
Image source: Natsu Clare
#12 Why Does It Look Like It Feels Like A Bar Of Soap?
Image source: Sarah Rose
#13 A Bathroom Sink Made Of Carved Limestone
Image source: Jen Lijó
#14 This Toothbrush Holder…with No Drain Holes. Imagine The Slime
Image source: Annis Ferrey
#15 King Bed Frame, Nightstand And Lowboy Dresser Set!
Image source: Forever Yesterday Exchange
#16 I Saw This And Thought About This Group. A Toilet In A Restaurant In Jelenia Góra, Poland
Image source: Marta Ratajszczak-Forbes
#17
Image source: Danielle Hartshorn
#18 Italian Restaurant Has Roof Like This All Over The Restaurant, Gives Slightly Drop Spider Fears Xd
Image source: Kayleigh Brown
#19 Spotted At A Local Bar
Image source: Evelynn Devin
#20 It Looks Cool, But… Not The Most Sanitary
Image source: Alexandria Tristram
#21 They Are Glued Down…
Image source: Bonnie Tobin
#22 I Tried This New Restaurant Today And Instantly Noticed Their Chandeliers That Look Impossible To Clean
Image source: Juliana Cortina
#23 Shower Floor Of A Shower In A Hotel Room 🤮
Image source: Narys anonimas
#24 I Paint Apartments Part-Time… They’re Usually Kinda Yucky But I Had Never Seen This Useless Gap Behind A Stovetop Before
Image source: Leann Elizabeth Banks
#25 Imagine All The Dust Particles Etc In All Those Crevices
Image source: Aaron Drawbridge
#26 This Sink In A Mall In Dublin By The Immigration Museum
Image source: Alyssa Abrash
#27
Image source: Micah Vono
#28 This Rope Accent By The Starbucks Bathroom Is So Dusty
Image source: Andrew SausBaus Maass
#29 Remnants From Around The Time The Super Nintendo Made Its Debut At My Grandpa’s House
Image source: Keif Fitz
#30 The Other Day I Found This Mirror In Marketplace
Image source: Narys anonimas
