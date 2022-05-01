Meet The Cast Of “The Offer”

Paramount+ is set to drop its latest offering, entitled The Offer, which depicts a fictionalized version of the development and production of one of the most iconic movies in Hollywood history, Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. The show is written by Michael Tolkin, who previously worked on The Player, Ecape at Dannemora, and Nine. It will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who helmed movies like Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, and Eddie the Eagle. The miniseries promises an ensemble cast portraying real-life characters who were instrumental in creating the show. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in The Offer, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the highly anticipated Paramount+ miniseries The Offer.
Miles Teller
Miles Teller will be portraying the film and TV producer Albert S. Ruddy in the miniseries The Offer. Teller’s film debut was the movie Rabbit Hole, directed by John Cameron Mitchell. He starred in the 2014 movie Whiplash opposite Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons and also appeared in Divergent and its sequels, playing the role of Peter Hayes. Teller is set to appear in the Tom Cruise flick Top Gun: Maverick. He’s also going to make an appearance in Spiderhead, which is currently in post-production. He will be doing voice work for the first time in The Ark and the Aardvark. According to Deadline, Teller has a few stories to tell about his encounter with Ruddy, the person he’s portraying in the miniseries. “I met with Al at his house before I had officially [joined the cast]. I mean, I knew I was going to do the project, but I hadn’t officially signed on,” recalled Teller. “Al, the producer that is, he wanted to make sure that he got some face time with me because he knew that he’d be able to convince me to do this thing. We talked for a long time — his stories are legendary.”
Matthew Goode
Matthew Goode will be playing the role of Robert Evans, a studio executive. An English actor, Goode debuted in the ABC TV movie Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister, but he gained widespread acclaim for his role in Chasing Liberty. Goode has since appeared in movies like Copying Beethoven, Watchmen, A Single Man, The Imitation Fame, Birthmarked, Official Secrets, and the Downton Abbey movie, playing the role he had played in the series. He is set to appear in the movie Medieval, which is coming out this year. On TV, he’s appeared in Downton Abbey, The Crown, Roots, Ordeal by Innocence, and A Discovery of Witches.
Juno Temple
Actress Juno Temple will be portraying Bettye McCartt in the upcoming miniseries. Temple earned fame for her role in The Other Boleyn Girl, Atonement, The Three Musketeers, The Dark Knight Ruses, Magic Magic, and the Maleficent movies. On TV she appears in the hit sitcom Ted Lasso, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award and three Screen Actors Guild Award.
Dan Fogler
Dan Fogler will be playing the legendary filmmaker himself, Francis Ford Coppola, in the miniseries The Offer. Most fans would recognize Fogler for his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, playing the character of Jacob Kowalski. Aside from that, he’s performed in movies like In Like Flynn, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, The Argument, and Becks. On TV, he currently plays a recurring role in The Walking Dead. He’s also appeared in The Good Wife, Secrets and Lies, Famous in Live, The Goldbergs, and Hannibal. Fogler talked to Fatherly about his upcoming role in the miniseries, talking about how he snagged the role: “My rep said, ‘You’ve got an audition to play Francis Ford Coppola coming up,’” Fogler recalls. “I said, ‘Oookay. Bye!’ That was one of the greatest parts ever to play. I was on board, just like that. The Godfather is one of my favorite movies, a lot of people’s favorite movie. The reality of making it, from Al Ruddy’s (Miles Teller) perspective, seems even crazier than the film. (It’s for) people who are lovers of filmmaking, lovers of The Godfather, and of course, you have all of these different iconic characters involved: Bob Evans (Matthew Goode), Brando (Justin Chambers), Pacino (Anthony Ippolito).”
Patrick Gallo
Patrick Gallo will be playing Mario Puzzo, the screenwriter of The Godfather, in the miniseries The Offer. Gallo previously portrayed mobster Anthony Giacalone in the Martin Scorsese movie The Irishman. On the small screen, he’s guested on shows like Huff, Boardwalk Empire, Taxi Brooklyn, Unforgettable, The Deuce, and When They See Us.
Burn Gorman
Burn Gorman will be portraying industrialist Charles Bluhdorn in The Offer. Gorman is best known for his roles in Torchwood, The Dark Knight Rises, Game of Thrones, Pacific Rim, and The Man in the High Castle.
Colin Hanks
Colin Hanks will be playing Barry Lapidus in the upcoming series The Offer. Hanks, the eldest son of acting legend Tom Hanks, has appeared in shows like Roswell, Band of Brothers, Dexter, Fargo, The Good Guys, and Life in Pieces. He also frequently appears in big screen productios, having worked on movies like Vacation, Elvis & Nixon, Band Aid, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and How It Ends.
Giovanni Ribisi
Giovanni Ribisi will be portraying mob boss Joe Colombo in the upcoming series The Offer. Ribisi is best known for his role in Avatar, which he will reprise in two upcoming sequels, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. He’s worked on Gangster Squad, A Million Ways To Die In The West, Selma, Results, Meadowland, Ted 2, and The Bad Batch. On TV, he appeared in 10 episodes of Friends as Frank Buffay, Jr. He also worked on Dads, Sneaky Pete, and On The Verge.
Recurring cast members
Actors expected to appear in a recurring capacity in the miniseries The Offer include Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Josh Zuckerman as Peter Bart, Meredith Garretson as Ali MacGraw, Nora Arnezeder as Francoise Glazer, Paul McCrane as Jack Ballard, Anthony Skordi as Carlo Gambino, Jake Cannavale as Caesar, James Madio as Gino, Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, Stephanie Koenig as Andrea Eastman, Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana, Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra, Danny Nucci as Mario Biaggi, Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, Kirk Acevedo as Special Agent Hale, Ross McCall as Moran, Eric Balfour as Dean Tavoularis, Michael Gandolfini as Andy Calhoun, and Zack Schor as Fred Gallo.