Five Avatar Characters Who Deserve Their Own Spin-off

Ever since creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko introduced the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, fans and critics agree that the anime show is one of the best kid’s shows to ever air on television. What makes the show so great is the incredible depth of characters that come and go throughout the three seasons. This article will highlight the five Avatar characters that deserve their own spin-offs.
Azula
Sadistic, cruel, manipulative, power-hungry, and a down-right psychopath, we saw glimpses of Azula’s backstory since her introduction in the show and we understand just who this fire-bending prodigy is. However, what made Azuka such a cold and calculating human being? She was even cruel at certain points to her two best friends, Ty Lee and Mai. Remember when Ty Lee rejected her offer to join the princess and Azula purposely turned up the heat during her circus routine? She essentially threatens the young woman so it wasn’t a surprise that the two would eventually turn their backs against Azula. It would be great to truly get into how Azula became such a monster at a young age. Was it Fire Lord Ozai? Or did something tragic happen in her life for Azula to turn out the way that she is? Azula doesn’t necessarily need an origin story because she’s a fully fleshed-out character, but it would still be interesting to see how she because the power-hungry monster in the Last Airbender. Azula didn’t die at the end of the series, so perhaps following her journey after losing to Zuko could be a compelling arc as well.
Sokka
The story for Sokka is different as there’s no need to go back to the early days of the Water Tribe warrior. One of the cool things in The Legend of Korra is that we saw glimpses of Team Avatar as adults. We don’t get much information on the goofy sidekick, but we do know that he ends up becoming the representative for the Southern Water Tribe on the United Republic Council as well as its chairman. Unfortunately, Sokka ends up dying as he’s only seen in the flashback for Yakone’s trial, and the show never explains how. It could be interesting to document his last days alive before his eventually doom, even if his death is due to natural causes. Sokka was always a fun character, with a warrior spirit, and it would be surprising if he didn’t live out the rest of his life fighting bad guys and annoying Katara.
Jet
Easily the most tragic villain in the series. You could argue that goes to Zuko, but the prince was more of an anti-hero throughout the entire series. Only at the young age of eight, the leader of Freedom Fighters witnessed the death of his parents at the hands of the Fire Nation. There’s no need for explanation in regard to Jet’s backstory and why he’s such a bitter person but showcasing his struggles following the death of his parents could be a fascinating watch. Unfortunately, Jet dies in the series so witnessing his later years wouldn’t be possible, but just because his fate has already been determined doesn’t mean that a mini-series focusing on the rebel fighter wouldn’t be any less compelling. Perhaps the show can actually capture Jet’s point of view throughout his time in the series leading up to his death? We could get some closure by seeing a funeral in honor of Jet. Either way, focusing one of the more memorable side characters in the series could end up adding a lot of context to an already well told story.
Combustion Man
We’ve never got any backstory surrounding Combustion Man. Like Michael Myers, his life is a mystery, with the only known details being that he has a unique fire bending ability. Essentially an assassin for hire to track down and kill Avatar and his crew, there’s plenty of directions to go in terms on how to craft this character. Like Jet, Combustion Man dies in the series but his status as an assassin could provide an origin story that differs from anyone else on the Avatar roster. Maybe he’s the father of P’Li (combustion woman)? Maybe he runs a cult full of combustion assassins? Or perhaps he’s a sympathetic villain who was forced to turn into the life of crime? Either way, there’s a lot of fun to be made out this minor character’s story.
Toph
Like Sokka, Toph doesn’t need an origin story. However, what would be most fascinating about Toph is her raising Lin and Suyin Beifong. The writers do an excellent job explaining the complicated childhood of Lin, and the juxtaposition of Toph allowing her children with so much freedom is a nice callback to her restrictive parents. The fact that The Legend of Korra highlights that Aang and Toph are not perfect parents is great, and it’s a shame that Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko never brought an adult version of the Avatar gang to life. They’re adventures seem just as exciting and witnessing these grown-ups at such a mature and evolved age could’ve provided plenty of rich opportunities storytelling wise.