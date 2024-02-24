1883 Season 2: Are We Getting a Second Season?

After the season finale on February 27, 2022, much like its original series Yellowstone, fans and audiences had great anticipation for 1883 season 2. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 quickly became the standard of what a good spin-off show should look like. With the ever-growing love for the Dutton family, 1883 was created as a Yellowstone prequel showing how the family came to own the ranch.
1883 took audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. The 10-episode season 1 had its fair share of action, humor, and drama. By the end of 1883 season 1, several of its main characters had been killed. Although, in all honesty, season 1 left no cliffhangers, 1883 audiences hoped to find closure in season 2. Here’s everything to know about the long-awaited 1883 season 2.
A Recap of 1883 Season 1
As a prequel series, 1883 is set 135 years before the events of Yellowstone season 1. Besides Elsa Dutton’s flashforward, the season began by introducing audiences to the anguish of former Union Army Captain Shea Brennan. Having lost his wife and daughter to smallpox, Shea Brennan contemplates suicide. After his partner Thomas talks him out of it, they agree to take a job transporting European immigrants safely to Oregon from Fort Worth, Texas. Shea and Thomas see James Dutton kill and defeat thieves trying to rub his wagon. After picking up his family from the train station, James Dutton overcomes several criminals trying to attack them and finally agrees to join Shea and Thomas’ convoy to Oregon.
While much of the season followed the perilous journey to Oregon, several character story arcs were explored. James Dutton loses his sister, Claire, to suicide after she witnessed the death of her only child, Mary Abel. Audiences, as well as James and his wife, Margaret Dutton, watch as their 17-year-old daughter, Elsa Dutton, becomes more hardened and embraces the cowgirl lifestyle throughout the journey. Elsa’s first love, Ennis, is killed in an attack on their convoy. With their constant attacks by marauders, several of the European immigrants are also killed.
When the convoy meets with a group of Comanche in Comancheria, Elsa slowly falls in love with Sam – one of the Comanche. Much to her parent’s chagrin, Elsa chooses to marry Sam. Elsa agrees to escort her family to Oregon but will return to Comancheria afterward. In episode 9 (“Racing Clouds”), when the convoy arrives in Lakota territory, a misunderstanding leads to Elsa being shot in the torso. James Dutton decides to find a land to settle to bury Elsa when she dies. A local Crow tribe leader recommends they stay in Paradise, a valley in Montana. Sitting beneath a tree with her father, Elsa dies from her injury. Shea Brennan finally reaches the sea, fulfills his promise to his wife, and shoots himself in the head.
The Cast of 1883 Season 1
With the deaths recorded in season 1, several characters are not expected to appear in the anticipated 1883 season 2. Country singer, record producer, and actor Tim McGraw played the patriarch of the Dutton family, James Dillard Dutton. 77-year-old Sam Elliott played former Union Army Captain Shea Brennan. Actor LaMonica Garrett played Shea Brennan’s partner, Thomas. Actresses Faith Hill and Isabel May played Margaret Dutton and Elsa Dutton, respectively, with Isabel May also narrating the series. Martin Sensmeier, who’s of Alaska Native and European American descent, played Elsa’s Comanche husband, Sam. 1883 season 1 was packed full with several talented casts, both in supporting recurring roles and as guests. One notable mention is Tom Hanks, who appeared in an 1862 flashback as General George Meade.
Will There Be 1883 Season 2?
No. Paramount confirmed in 2022 that there would be no 1883 season 2. Although Paramount was open to developing more episodes, the series creator, Taylor Sheridan, had always had it in mind that it would be a limited series. Before creating 1883, Sheridan considered it “a 10-hour movie with an ending”. It’s no coincidence that major characters die. 1883 was created to give audiences the origin story of the Dutton family and the Yellowstone Ranch. For Sheridan, that was all there was to 1883. If one is to be objective, the masterpiece of 1883 season 1 has no unresolved plot.
In an interview with Deadline, Taylor Sheridan summarizes the misunderstanding with Paramount about 1883 season 2, stating “I know they read the scripts, but they don’t read scripts, so when they read the last episode of 1883, I don’t think they digested what had just happened, even though I made it quite clear from the very beginning. The story I heard is [that] Bob Bakish watched it and said, ‘Wait a minute, she dies! They all die? What do we do in season two?’ I said, there is no season two. They’re like, there better be a fu*king season two because we already picked it up. I’m sitting here going, guys, everyone is dead.”
The Best Order to Watch the Yellowstone Series
Taylor Sheridan has created a successful Yellowstone franchise that has got fans and audiences super-excited. So far, the franchise has three released series, with three still in production. In the release order, the franchise includes Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923. Three spin-off shows, with their working titles, are currently in development. These include 1944, 6666, and Yellowstone 2024. While the Yellowstone franchise continues to evolve, the miniseries Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023) is not part of the Yellowstone franchise.
With two released prequels and upcoming sequels, knowing the best order to watch the series can be confusing. The best order to watch the Yellowstone franchise series is in chronological order. This means watching them in the correct timeline and order in which the events occurred, not by their release dates. Judging by the released series, audiences should watch 1883 before 1923 (including the upcoming season 2). Then, proceed to watch Yellowstone seasons 1 to 5.
When the other spin-off series are released, thanks to Taylor Sheridan naming them according to the year they occur, 1944 would naturally precede the events of Yellowstone seasons 1 to 5. 6666 and Yellowstone 2024, created as a sequel to Yellowstone seasons 1 to 5, would be the last two series to watch, respectively. Although there will be no 1883 season 2, here’s everything to know about 1923 season 2.
Follow Us