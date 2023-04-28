Yellowstone: The Full Dutton Family Tree Explained

The Dutton family began their journey to owning the largest ranch in the country all the way back in 1883. The Yellowstone series begins in the present day with the story of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family, but the prequels take audiences back to 1883 and then 1923 to share the story of the Dutton family. The Dutton family history is lengthy and gets a bit complex at times across the series.
In chronological order, the Dutton family tree began in 1883. The story of the Dutton family so far then skips 40 years into the future to 1923 to tell another story. Finally, Yellowstone shares the most current version of the story. Even if a viewer has watched all three Yellowstone series shows, the Dutton family tree is confusing because some characters were alive and part of the family tree in 1883 but not actually shown or discussed until 1923. It can be difficult to follow, but the Yellowstone Ranch’s Dutton family tree is explained one show at a time.
1883 Family Tree
The 1883 TV show begins the story of Yellowstone‘s Dutton family tree, but not all of the family that were alive in that year are actually seen until 1923. Claire Dutton (Dawn Olivieri) is the sister to James Dutton (Tim McGraw), who is married to Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill). Claire’s husband, Henry, died before 1883, but he is survived by his wife and daughter, Mary Abel (Emma Malouff), who dies while traveling to Montana with her family. Margaret and James Dutton are the parents of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), who is the narrator of both 1883 and 1923.
Elsa’s death is shown at the beginning of 1883 before the story flashes back to the beginning. James and Margaret also have two sons. Their son John Dutton Sr. appeared as a child (Audie Rick) in 1883. Spencer Dutton was born after 1883 ended, and the family had already settled into their new Montana home.
1923 Family Tree
In 1923, viewers met Jacob and Cara Dutton (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren). Jacob Dutton is James’ brother. Jacob and Cara did not have children of their own in 1923, but they did take over the Yellowstone Ranch in the early 1900s after James and Margaret died. Jacob and Cara played a role in raising their nephews, John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) and Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), following the death of their parents.
John Dutton Sr. is married to Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton). They are the parents of Jack Dutton (Darren Mann). Jack eventually marries Elizabeth Dutton (Michelle Randolph). John Dutton Sr. dies in 1923 season 1, and Emma Dutton takes her own life. Spencer Dutton meets and marries Alex Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) in Africa before venturing home. In 1923, Elizabeth Dutton suffered a miscarriage, and Alex Dutton suffered from what might be seasickness in the 1923 season 1 finale. One of these two women is the mother of John Dutton II, though the story of who John Dutton III’s grandparents are remains a mystery.
Yellowstone Family Tree
Here’s where things get a little more confusing. Because the 1923 season 1 finale did not specify who fathered John Dutton II, we only know that there is a John Dutton II, who happens to be the father of Yellowstone’s John Dutton III (Kevin Costner). In Yellowstone, John Dutton III’s late wife is Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol). John III and Evelyn are the parents of Kayce (Luke Grimes), Lee (Dave Annable), and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). They adopted Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), whose birth father is Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Lee dies in the first episode of Yellowstone season 1. Kayce Dutton is married to Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and they have a son called Tate (Brecken Merrill). Their second son died after Monica was involved in a car accident while going to the hospital to give birth. Beth marries Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), but she cannot have children thanks to her brother Jamie, who has her sterilized as a teenager after she and Rip become pregnant. Jamie is involved with a woman named Christina, and they welcome a child that no one is familiar with yet.
Who is John Dutton III’s Grandfather?
The end of 1923 season 1 left viewers with more questions than answers. John Dutton III is obviously the main star of Yellowstone, but his grandparents are still unknown. The finale of 1923 season 1 shows Alex Dutton quite sick during the voyage to America from Africa, which could be a clue. She might be suffering from morning sickness rather than seasickness. Elizabeth Dutton’s miscarriage in 1923 season 1 is tragic, but this is not to say she doesn’t go on to conceive a John Dutton II after the fact.
1923 season 2 is happening, so the story of John Dutton III’s grandparents will likely play out. Either Jack Dutton is his father or his uncle if Spencer is the father of John Dutton II. The Dutton family tree will fill in the final missing pieces as 1923 season 2 airs.
