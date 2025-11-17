40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

The drama, the set, the acting, the dialogue, there are certain film moments that end up sticking in our brains. Whether it is a fiery monologue or the stranger-than-fiction human drama happening behind the scenes, the world of cinema tends to attract a lot of attention for good reason.
“The Good Films” is a Facebook page dedicated to all things cinema, from iconic scenes to the magic of moviemaking. So get comfortable, perhaps prepare to update your re-watch list as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote your favorite posts. Comment your thoughts and feelings below.
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#2 Young Brendan Fraser, 1990s
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#3 Partners In Crime
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#4 This Is The Last Photo Taken Of Hachikō, A Japanese Akita Dog Remembered For His Unwavering Loyalty To His Owner
Hachikō belonged to Professor Eizaburo Ueno who lived in Shibuya and taught at Tokyo Imperial University during the early 1920s. Every day, Ueno would walk to Shibuya Station with Hachikō and take the train to work. Once he was done for the day, he would take the train back and return to the station at precisely 3 PM. Hachikō would always be there waiting patiently to accompany the professor home. One day, Ueno suffered a stroke and never arrived at the station. Hachikō went to the station every day for 9 years until his death in 1935.
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#5 50 Years. 10 Films
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#6 If You Start Lord Of The Rings, The Two Towers On December 31st At 21:13:19 You Will Start The New Year With Théoden Saying:
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#7 Ridley Scott Says He Cast Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon After Seeing Him In Joker “I’m Staring At Joaquin And Saying, ‘This Little Demon Is Napoleon Bonaparte.’ He Looks Like Him”
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#8 Too Much Talent In One Pic. By Annie Leibowitz, 2003
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#9 Rachel Weisz In ‘The Mummy’ (1999)
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#10 Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ (2014)
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#11 Robert De Niro And Leonardo DiCaprio Sharing The Big Screen Again After 30 Years For Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killer Of The Flower Moon’ (2023)
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#12 Remember, Remember, 5th Of November!
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#13 Tonight… We Are All Lieutenant Dan
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#14 Stop Crying It’s Just A Movie Scene The Scene:
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#15 Happy New Year
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#16 Salma Hayek & Penelope Cruz On The Filming Of The Bandidas
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#17 When Your Friends Tell You What You Did Last Night When You Were Drunk:
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#18 Iconic Movie Pics
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#19 Pedro Pascal Teaches Us How To Be A Good Father. A Shot
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#20 Florence Pugh On The Set Of Midsommar (2019)
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#21 Marisa Tomei & Robert Downey Jr In Positano, 1994
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#22 The “Kiss Of Death” (In Italian, “Il Bacio Della Morte”) Is A Sign Used In The Mafia That Signifies That A Member Of The Crime Family Has Been Marked For Death, Commonly As A Result Of Betrayal
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#23 Barbenheimer Global Box Office In Just 10 Days. Barbie Budget – $128-$145m, Oppenheimer Budget – $100m
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#24 Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Commodus’ In ‘Gladiator’ (2000) How Would You Rate His Performance Out Of 10?
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#25 Brad Pitt In ‘Meet Joe Black’, 1998
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#26 Rachel Weisz
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#27 ‘Oppenheimer’ Has Zero CGI Shots, According To Chistopher Nolan
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#28 Johnny Depp And Salma Hayek, 1995
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#29 Julia Roberts 1989
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#30 Brad Pitt As Cliff Booth In Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019)
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#31 “I Believe We Did”
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#32 Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix On The Set Of ‘Joker Folie À Deux’
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#33 This Scene From ‘The Hunt’
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#34 Christopher Nolan On The ‘Correct Answer’ To The ‘Inception’ Ending: “The Point Of The Shot Is Leo’s Character Doesn’t Care” “He’s Moved On And Is With His Kids, The Ambiguity Is Not An Emotional Ambiguity”
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#35 Mia Goth And Anya Taylor Joy On Emma Set
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#36 Dakota Johnson And Mia Goth On The Set Of Suspiria, 2018
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#37 – Password, Please. – “Love You For 10,000 Years.” Chungking Express (1994)
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#38 Alain Delon And Monica Bellucci, 1989
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#39 Quentin Tarantino & Uma Thurman After One Month In Georgia
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
#40 “Don’t Cry, It’s Just A Movie”, The Movie:
Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better
Follow Us