40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

by

The drama, the set, the acting, the dialogue, there are certain film moments that end up sticking in our brains. Whether it is a fiery monologue or the stranger-than-fiction human drama happening behind the scenes, the world of cinema tends to attract a lot of attention for good reason.

The Good Films” is a Facebook page dedicated to all things cinema, from iconic scenes to the magic of moviemaking. So get comfortable, perhaps prepare to update your re-watch list as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote your favorite posts. Comment your thoughts and feelings below. 

More info: Facebook

#1

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#2 Young Brendan Fraser, 1990s

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#3 Partners In Crime

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#4 This Is The Last Photo Taken Of Hachikō, A Japanese Akita Dog Remembered For His Unwavering Loyalty To His Owner

Hachikō belonged to Professor Eizaburo Ueno who lived in Shibuya and taught at Tokyo Imperial University during the early 1920s.  Every day, Ueno would walk to Shibuya Station with Hachikō and take the train to work. Once he was done for the day, he would take the train back and return to the station at precisely 3 PM. Hachikō would always be there waiting patiently to accompany the professor home.  One day, Ueno suffered a stroke and never arrived at the station. Hachikō went to the station every day for 9 years until his death in 1935.

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#5 50 Years. 10 Films

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#6 If You Start Lord Of The Rings, The Two Towers On December 31st At 21:13:19 You Will Start The New Year With Théoden Saying:

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#7 Ridley Scott Says He Cast Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon After Seeing Him In Joker “I’m Staring At Joaquin And Saying, ‘This Little Demon Is Napoleon Bonaparte.’ He Looks Like Him”

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#8 Too Much Talent In One Pic. By Annie Leibowitz, 2003

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#9 Rachel Weisz In ‘The Mummy’ (1999)

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#10 Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ (2014)

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#11 Robert De Niro And Leonardo DiCaprio Sharing The Big Screen Again After 30 Years For Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killer Of The Flower Moon’ (2023)

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#12 Remember, Remember, 5th Of November!

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#13 Tonight… We Are All Lieutenant Dan

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#14 Stop Crying It’s Just A Movie Scene The Scene:

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#15 Happy New Year

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#16 Salma Hayek & Penelope Cruz On The Filming Of The Bandidas

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#17 When Your Friends Tell You What You Did Last Night When You Were Drunk:

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#18 Iconic Movie Pics

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#19 Pedro Pascal Teaches Us How To Be A Good Father. A Shot

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#20 Florence Pugh On The Set Of Midsommar (2019)

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#21 Marisa Tomei & Robert Downey Jr In Positano, 1994

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#22 The “Kiss Of Death” (In Italian, “Il Bacio Della Morte”) Is A Sign Used In The Mafia That Signifies That A Member Of The Crime Family Has Been Marked For Death, Commonly As A Result Of Betrayal

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#23 Barbenheimer Global Box Office In Just 10 Days. Barbie Budget – $128-$145m, Oppenheimer Budget – $100m

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#24 Joaquin Phoenix As ‘Commodus’ In ‘Gladiator’ (2000) How Would You Rate His Performance Out Of 10?

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#25 Brad Pitt In ‘Meet Joe Black’, 1998

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#26 Rachel Weisz

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#27 ‘Oppenheimer’ Has Zero CGI Shots, According To Chistopher Nolan

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#28 Johnny Depp And Salma Hayek, 1995

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#29 Julia Roberts 1989

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#30 Brad Pitt As Cliff Booth In Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019)

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#31 “I Believe We Did”

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#32 Lady Gaga And Joaquin Phoenix On The Set Of ‘Joker Folie À Deux’

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#33 This Scene From ‘The Hunt’

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#34 Christopher Nolan On The ‘Correct Answer’ To The ‘Inception’ Ending: “The Point Of The Shot Is Leo’s Character Doesn’t Care” “He’s Moved On And Is With His Kids, The Ambiguity Is Not An Emotional Ambiguity”

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#35 Mia Goth And Anya Taylor Joy On Emma Set

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#36 Dakota Johnson And Mia Goth On The Set Of Suspiria, 2018

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#37 – Password, Please. – “Love You For 10,000 Years.” Chungking Express (1994)

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#38 Alain Delon And Monica Bellucci, 1989

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#39 Quentin Tarantino & Uma Thurman After One Month In Georgia

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

#40 “Don’t Cry, It’s Just A Movie”, The Movie:

40 Scenes From Famous Movies That Have Become Iconic, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Good Films Make Your Life Better

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here’s What the Cast of Firefly Looks Like Today
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2017
My Animal Comic Introducing A Pitbull Character Named “King”, Part 4 (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Mini The One”: A Story How I Gave My Old Car A New Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I’m A Photographer Working At An Altitude
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Fire Snail Is The Vampire Equivalent Of A Slug
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Baffled By Natural Breasts”: Millie Bobby Brown Defended Against Trolls After Low-Cut Dress Sparks Cruel Reactions
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.