50 Important Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

In the mid-2000s, historian Anna Pegler-Gordon said that visual media often seems more accessible to her students than the written record. They claimed images make the past seem more accessible, giving concrete shape to a world that sometimes seems intangible. Not to mention the immediacy of the image, which often conveys information more quickly than a primary document written in an unfamiliar, or even a foreign, language. But according to Pegler-Gordon, this immediacy also works well in discussion sections, where the shared experience of viewing a picture can provide a focus for lively group discussion.
Now, 15 years after the professor said these words, we can say that her insights were spot on. Take this subreddit, for example. It unites over 3 million people, and they’re all exploring the past through historical photographs. The rarely seen images coupled with the detailed fashion in which the community shares them with one another (every upload includes an accurate description of what is being presented (event, location, war, year, etc.) not only provides a look into our earlier days, but also inspires interesting discussions in the comment section.
#1 Cop Stops The Traffic In New York So A Mother Cat Holding A Kitten Can Cross Safely C.1925
#2 Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On The Unfinished Empire State Building? Well Here’s The Photographer Charles Ebbets Taking That Photo. 9/20/1932
#3 Rail Commuters Wearing White Protective Masks, One With The Additional Message “Wear A Mask Or Go To Jail,” During The 1918 Influenza Pandemic In California
#4 Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907. Photo Taken By Mary Schäffer
#5 Mogadishu, 1993. An Italian Soldier Gives Food To A Local Orphan
#6 Atelier Photo: “A Lesbian Couple In Semi Drag Wedding Attire”; Kingdom Of Hungary – Budapest, 1920
#7 A Man Looking For A Job Wearing His Cv, England – 1930s
#8 A Beach In Iran A Few Months Before The Islamic Revolution, 1979
#9 1972: 3 Women On The Streets Of Kabul, Afghanistan
#10 A Man Browses For Books In The Old Public Library Of Cincinnati. The Building Was Demolished In 1955. Today An Office Building And A Parking Lot Stand Where It Used To Be
#11 It’s No Longer Possible To See This, As Buildings Outside Block The Sun. Grand Central, NYC, 1929 Photo By Louis Faurer
#12 Freddie Mercury With His Mother, 1947
#13 A French Boy Introduces Himself To Indian Soldiers Who Had Just Arrived In France To Fight Alongside French And British Forces, Marseilles, 30th September 1914. [colorization]
#14 West German School Children Pause To Talk With Two East German Border Guards Beside An Opening In The Berlin Wall During The Collapse Of Communism In East Germany In November 1989 (Photo: Stephen Jaffe)
#15 Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974
#16 A Man Guards His Family From The Cannibals During The Madras Famine Of 1877 At The Time Of British Raj, India
#17 A Man Takes A Selfie Using A Stick Of Wood To Activate The Camera, 1957
#18 French Soldiers Passing By A Dog Wearing Googles And Smoking A Pipe, 1915
#19 High School Teacher John T. Scopes Is Brought To Trial In Dayton, Tennessee For Teaching The Theory Of Evolution, Which Was Prohibited Under State Law. July 10, 1925
#20 A Black U.S. Soldier Reads A Message Left By The Việt Cộng During The Vietnam War, The Message Reads: “U.S. Negro Armymen, You Are Committing The Same Ignominious Crimes In South Vietnam That The Kkk Clique Is Perpetrating Against Your Family At Home.”, 1970.
#21 David Attenborough Entertains Prince Charles And Princess Anne With A Cockatoo. 1958
#22 Martin Luther King Jr. Removing A Burnt Cross From His Front Yard In 1960
#23 A Young Female Welder Photographed By Bernard Hoffman In Connecticut, Circa 1943.
#24 Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Iran 1973, 5 Years Before The Islamic Revolution
#25 A Makeshift Hospital In The Vietnam War, 1970
#26 An Old Woman Leaving Her Home With Just A Portrait Of Her Husband And Rugs. Russian Soldiers Gave Her Just 5 Minutes To Pack Her Bags And Leave Before They Destroyed Her Home And Everything In It. Her Sons And Husband Were Already Dead. She Had Lost Everything. May 1995, Grozny
#27 Filming An Episode Of “The French Chef” With Julia Child, 1963
#28 Max Schreck Relaxing Behind The Scenes Of Nosferatu, 1922
#29 A Picture Of A Submerged Diver In 1899. Many Believe It To Be The First Photograph Taken Underwater
#30 John F. Kennedy Campaigning Door-To-Door In West Virginia (1960)
#31 Korean Mother Embraces Her Son, A Prisoner Of War Who Escaped His North Korean Pow Camp Shortly After The Signing Of The Korean Armistice Agreement, Which Ended The Widespread Fighting Of The Korean War, 1953.
#32 Chinese Guerrilla Fighter Cheng Benhua 成本華 Smiling Moment Before Execution By The Japanese, She Was 24. (Late 1938) [502 X 806]
#33 Sailors Saluting A War Veteran, Leningrad 1989
#34 Students Dance In Tiananmen Square Before The Arrival Of The Chinese Military, June 4th 1989
#35 Chief Low Dog – An Oglala Lakota Chief Who Fought With Sitting Bull At The Battle Of Little Bighorn, C. 1881
#36 The Queen Consort Of Mongolia, Genepil, In Mongolia. The Last Queen Consort And Married To The Bogd Khaganate, Bogd Khan, Until His Death On April 17th, 1924, When The Monarchy Was Abolished. She Was Killed During The Stalinist Purges In May 1938. Photograph Dated January 1st, 1923
#37 Rare Photo Showing Niagara Falls Without Water, 1969
#38 Mt St Helens The 17th Of May 1980 And 4 Months Later
#39 David Bowie After Being Arrested For Marijuana Possession In Rochester, 1976
#40 Photograph Of The First Official Defector Of The “German Democratic Republic”, Conrad Schumann, Who Escaped To The Western Side On August 15, 1961 After Jumping The Unfinished Area Of the Fence That He Guarded.
#41 Eiffel Tower Under Construction, July 1888 [colorized]
#42 Kubrick Taking A Photo With Daughter Vivian, On The Set Of The Shining. Nicholson Thought He Himself Was The Photo’s Subject. 1980
#43 Actor And Martial Arts Star Jackie Chan At The Benefit Concert In Hong Kong, In Support Of Tiananmen Square Protesters – 1989
#44 The Director Of The Belgrade Zoo Tries To Convince Sami The Chimpanzee To Return Home After He Escaped, 1988
#45 Indigenous Children Forced To Pray To God In A Residential School Ran By The Canadian Government And Catholic Church Between 1930 And 1970, Unknown Location
#46 Babies Left To Sleep Outside, Enforcing Immune Sistem, Moscow 1958
#47 Coal Miner Waiting To Get Into The Communal Shower At The End Of His Shift, Taken In Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 1958. By Photographer Max Scheler
#48 Archduke Franz Ferdinand And His Wife Minutes Before Assassination That Would Lead To Ww1, 1914 [colorized]
#49 People Fighting To Get On A Plane In Nha Trang, April 1, 1975, During The Us Withdrawal From South Vietnam
#50 Nirvana During The Photo Shoot For Their Album Nevermind, Which Was Released 30 Years Ago. 1991
