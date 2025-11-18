Boss Bans Employee From Covering For Coworkers To Avoid Giving A Raise, Regrets It 5 Years Later

Your value in the workforce and a company can be different, so you need to spend some time with the same employer to learn how the business operates and the true size of your contribution.
When the Reddit user we’re focusing on today reached that point, they asked their superior for a raise. Their main bargaining chip was that they could cover for two other positions simultaneously, something no one else in the department was capable of.
And while the boss reassured them that it wouldn’t be needed ever again, they didn’t take any action to enact the change, so it was only a matter of time before their words came back to bite them in the butt.
Companies go out of their way not to give you a raise
But this one may have gone a little too far
Corporate inaction after employee feedback is depressingly common
First of all, props to the author of the post for mustering up the courage and making the trip to the boss’s office. A 2023 survey of 1,000 American employees found that over 80% of them feel entitled to a raise, but only 60% intend to ask for it because many are unsure how to approach the conversation (32%) and fear rejection (28%).
But while they were given a higher salary, it sounds like the manager failed to do anything about the feedback they received on company structure and potential scheduling risks. This is actually a common problem.
Another survey of nearly 3,500 employees from 2023 discovered that those who report being energized and excited about their work are 31% more likely to stay at their organization, 31% more likely to go above and beyond, and contribute 15% more. The findings also revealed one of the main issues impacting engagement was employee dissatisfaction with what happens after they provide feedback on their experience of their employer and workplace—only one-third of employees believe their organization will act on their feedback, while 46% of employees wish their organization did more to address employee feedback.
In other words, when employees share feedback, they often see no action, and that quickly leads to frustration and lower motivation. Hopefully, the Redditor’s boss will use this experience as a learning opportunity, for their and their colleague’s sake.
