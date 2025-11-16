Hey Pandas, Which Taste You Cannot Live Without—sugary, Salty, Bitter, Spicy, Sour Or Any Taste? (Closed)

Which taste ( sweetness, salty, spicy, bitter, or sourness or any special aroma of food ) you couldn’t live without?
#1
I’m from Louisiana but I cannot live without salty… straight and simple
#2
I think the fruity kind of sourness. Because right after I’ve eaten something sugary or fattening sometimes I have to eat a sour fruit to get rid of the sweetness.
#3
#4
Red wine.
#5
SWEET! I have not one sweet tooth, but a whole mouth of them!
#6
SWEET! But specifically baked goods like donuts and pastries. I was really sad a few days ago and ate 10 donuts one straight after the other.
