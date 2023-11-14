Giovanni Ribisi has made a name for himself as an actor in a career spanning more than three decades. He burst onto the movie scene as a child performer and has retained relevance through top-notch delivery of versatile roles across film and television. Ribisi is the recipient of the ShoWest Newcomer of the Year Award (1999). He has also garnered directorial credits in music videos, further expanding his horizon with video game appearances.
With several accolades to his credit, Giovanni Ribisi is considered to be one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. While most film enthusiasts will remember him for his performance in the blockbuster movie Saving Private Ryan, Ribisi gained more prominence on the small screen. He attained global fame and recognition for his starring roles in the television projects Dads (2013-2014) and Sneaky Pete (2015–2019).
1. Giovanni Ribisi Is the Twin Brother Of Marissa Ribisi
Born on December 17, 1974, in Los Angeles, California, Giovanni Ribisi is the twin brother of American actress Marissa Ribisi. He is 15 minutes older than Marissa who is known for her roles in Dazed and Confused, The Brady Bunch Movie, and Friends. Of Italian, English, and German ancestry, Rabisi’s Italian origin came from his paternal grandfather. The twins have a younger sister, Gina Ribisi, who is also an actress. Ribisi and his siblings were raised in a family with a strong background in the entertainment industry.
2. His Father Is a Musician
Giovanni Rabisi’s father, Albert Anthony Ribisi, is a musician who played the keyboard for People!, a one-hit wonder rock band formed in San Jose, California in 1965. On the other hand, his mother, Gay Ribisi, is a talent manager and producer known for Some Girl (1998), According to Spencer (2001) and The Brothers Warner (2007). Born on July 2, 1942, Gay manages the career of writers and actors. As such, both of Rabisi’s parents are active in the entertainment industry and trained their children to follow the same path.
3. He Began Acting At A Young Age
Giovanni Ribisi displayed immense passion for the arts as a child and began attending auditions at the age of 9. His natural talent, boyish looks, and perfect versatility secured several roles for Rabisi in several 1980s television series. He made his acting debut on the small screen in 1985, appearing in Highway to Heaven, The Twilight Zone, and Simon & Simon. Rabisi spent the rest of the 1980s appearing in television series such as Married… with Children as Teddy, The New Leave It to Beaver as Duffy Guthrie, and My Two Dads as Cory Kupkus. Other television series that put his name on the map include Friends, Dads, My Name Is Earl, Shot in the Heart, and Sneaky Pete.
He made his big screen debut in the 1995 direct-to-video Mind Ripper as Scott Stockton. Giovanni Ribisi went on to showcase his talent in films such as Saving Private Ryan (1998), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), and Ted 1&2. Saving Private Ryan was selected and deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Still active in the acting business, Ribisi is expected to play Parker Selfridge in Avatar 3, 4 & 5.
4. He Studied Acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse
Established by Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas before his death, the Beverly Hills Playhouse produced many talented performers in the industry, including Giovanni Ribisi. Katselas taught a master class in the school for about 30 years before taking his final bow. Other notable actors who studied under Katselas include Alec Baldwin, George Clooney, Patrick Swayze, and Tom Selleck. In addition to acting, Ribisi also studied computer graphics and has worked on the 3D post-conversion on numerous films, including Titanic (1997), Jurassic Park (1993), The Avengers (2012), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Pacific Rim (2013).
5. Giovanni Ribisi and His Twin Sister Marissa Ribisi Are Active Scientologists
Milton Katselas was known for his dedication to the Church of Scientology. As such, it was alleged that he used his acting classes to recruit members for the organization. Like some students who studied under the legendary Hollywood acting coach, Ribisi is an active Scientologist alongside his twin sister Marissa. He was part of the 2005 gala opening of the group’s Psychiatry: An Industry of Death museum.
6. Giovanni Ribisi Has Been Married and Divorced Twice
Giovanni Ribisi first married actress Mariah O’Brien. The marriage lasted from 1997 to 2001 and produced one daughter before their divorce. Ribisi began a high-profile relationship with singer-songwriter Cat Power but they split after five years. On June 16, 2012, Ribisi married his second wife, English model Agyness Deyn but the union ended in January 2015 with Ribisi filing for a divorce. Years later, he welcomed his fraternal twins with his girlfriend Emily Ward in December 2018.
