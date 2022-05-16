10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melba Wilson

Everyone loves Melba Wilson. If you don’t know her name, don’t worry; you’ll still love her when we are done telling you everything you need to know about her. She’s a woman who owns a restaurant, she’s opening a new one, she’s a television host, a judge, and she’s even a chef who can take down some of the most famous celebrity chefs in the world – and she does it with classic comfort food recipes. Here’s what you need to know about the powerhouse chef.
1. She is a Judge
She doesn’t judge regularly, but she’s had a few appearances here and there. Some of her most notable television judging duties have been on shows like “The Worst Cooks in America,” which is a wildly popular reality show in which people come on television to see if they really are, in fact, the worst, or if they can be taught.
2. She Beat Bobby Flay
It’s not like it’s hard or anything – but we are only kidding. Bobby Flay is a master in the kitchen, and it’s not easy to beat this man. However, it speaks highly of her talent that she was able to come out on top of his own show in which he pits himself against another chef who has some serious talent to see who can come out on top making a recipe they may or may not be familiar with. He wins most of the time, but there are always people who can take him down a notch or two, and she’s one of them.
3. She is a Restauranteur
Her claim to fame is the fact that she’s the owner of her own restaurant, and it is a good one. It’s called Melba’s Restaurant. We love that she went short, sweet, and to the point with that name. It’s hers, and she wanted to make sure the world knew it.
4. She is an Author
We are certain you will be shocked to find out her book is a cookbook. She authored her own cookbook and called it “American Comfort,” and we have a feeling it might just include the famous fried chicken recipe she used to beat Bobby Flay when she cooked against him.
5. She’s Famous for Comfort Food
What the world loves about Melba is that she’s a jewel in a world of people who are doing the next big thing. It seems everyone is looking for some fad cooking trend, but this is a woman who takes the classics and keeps them classic. She’s all about comfort food, and it works for her. In fact, it works for all of us. It’s what makes comfort food so good.
6. She is Doing Big Things
She’s a native New Yorker who is doing big things in her own community. She’s the board of directors president for the NYC Hospitality Alliance. She knows a thing or two about what she is doing, and the rest of her peers in the city recognize this about her. There may not be anyone better for the job.
7. She’s Moving to Newark
Well, she’s not moving – but she is moving her brand over to the New Jersey city. She’s opening a restaurant in the area, and the people who live there are more than a little excited about her new venture. She’s taking the chicken and waffle game to Newark, and you can find her new vision right on Broad Street.
8. She’s a Co-Host
When Kelly Ripa takes a vacation, and she should because she’s a busy lady, she has other women fill in for her. She had this lovely chef fill in for her back in March of 2022, and it was a huge hit. If the world did not love her already, they really began to love her more after that. It was a big deal for her to get to do this, and we think she’d happily fill in again.
9. She is All About Empowering Women
What she likes to do is make sure women are feeling the power. She likes to do the things she loves in a big way, and she likes to have women helping her at the helm of all of her ventures. She knows women are the best when it comes to getting stuff done, and she recognizes that.
10. She’s Been in the Restaurant Business for a Long Time
Here is what shocks the world about Melba. She opened her first restaurant in 2005. That’s 17 years ago, and it’s stronger and more famous than ever. Her talent shines through that, and she is clearly doing big things.