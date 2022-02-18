Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mallori Johnson

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mallori Johnson

40 seconds ago

For lots of actors, breaking into the entertainment industry takes years of auditions, minor roles, and inconsistency. Fortunately for up-and-coming actress Mallori Johnson, that hasn’t been the case. Despite being very new to the business, she is already making major waves. She is the star of an upcoming TV series called Kindred which is based on the book of the same name written by Octavia Butler. The show is set to premiere on FX in March of 2022, and lots of people are already looking forward to it. The success of the show will undoubtedly open even more doors for the young star. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Mallori Johnson.

1. She Hasn’t Technically Had Her First On-Screen Appearance Yet

If Mallori doesn’t look familiar to you, that’s because you’ve never seen her on your screen before. Although she currently has three on-screen credits listed on her IMDB page, none of the projects have been released yet. However, two of them are set to come out this year.

2. She Studied At Juilliard

We weren’t able to uncover any information on what inspired Mallori to get into acting, but we do know that it’s something she has been serious about for quite some time. She attended the world-famous Juilliard School where she graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in 2021. She was cast in Kindred shortly after graduating.

3. She Plays The Guitar

Acting might be the thing that is going to make Mallori famous, but it certainly isn’t the only thing she’s good at. According to her resume, Mallori also sings and plays the guitar. That said, there’s no information to suggest that she has plans to pursue music as anything more than a hobby.

4. She Is Very Private

After it was announced that Mallori would be starring in Kindred, lots of people probably flocked to the internet in hopes of learning more about her. Unfortunately, though, they probably weren’t able to find much. That’s because Mallori is a very low-key person who hasn’t shared any information about her personal life. However, once the show gets closer to its premiere, she will likely start doing more interviews.

5. She Loves to Paint

To say that Mallori is a woman of many talents would probably be an understatement. On top of acting and playing the guitar, Mallori is also a very talented painter. She loves being able to express herself through the arts and painting has also become a way for her to deal with the stresses of life. In the summer of 2021, she shared a portrait that she painted of her friend, roommate, and fellow actress, Bianca Norwood.

6. She Enjoys Hanging Out By The Water

When the weather is nice, Mallori loves to get out and go to the beach. There’s something about being out in nature that is very calming. As her career continues to grow, Mallori will probably find that being outdoors is a great way to disconnect from the chaos of the entertainment industry.

7. She Has A Unique Sense of Style

For some people, clothing is simply something that they have to wear. For others, however, it offers a chance to share a little bit of their personality with the world. Mallori seems to be part of the second group. She has a good eye for fashion and she isn’t afraid to get creative when it comes to her outfits.

8. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following

Having a strong social media presence is becoming increasingly important – especially for people within the entertainment industry. At the moment, however, Mallori doesn’t seem pressed to become popular on the internet. She currently has just over 1,800 followers on Instagram, but that number will probably grow exponentially once Kindred is released.

9. She Might Be Based In New York

Since we weren’t able to find much information about Mallori, we aren’t sure where she was born and/or raised. One thing we do know, though, is that she currently appears to be based in New York City. That said, she will probably be doing lots of traveling in the years to come as her career continues to gain traction.

10. She Isn’t Afraid to Switch Up Her Hair

There are plenty of people who are completely terrified about making drastic changes to their hair, but Mallori Johnson isn’t one of them. She has had a variety of hairstyles over the years including a shortcut. No matter what look she’s sporting, Mallori always has what it takes to pull it off with ease and confidence.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 2 Recap
Five Ruth Langmore Scenes Proving She’s the Alpha of Ozark
Five Moments That Highlight Shang-Chi’s Awesomeness
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why Most Movie Reboots Fail
Movie Review: The Sound of Metal
Five Films Where Jonah Hill Proved to Be the Best Sidekick
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mallori Johnson
Theory: Pirates of the Caribbean Needs Jack Sparrow
Captain Marvel is Getting Stronger, But are the Other Heroes?
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio