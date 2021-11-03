10 Things You Didn’t Know about Autumn Best

When the CW announced that they were bringing “4400,” to the air, people went a little wild. The reboot is something that many have been looking forward to, and now it’s here. The series is already proving interesting to those who have tuned in, and it’s stars like Autumn Best who are doing their part to make sure people are paying attention. She’s one of the many new faces on the show, and she’s someone fans are already learning more about. She’s proving to be a good actress, and it’s time you learn more about her.
1. She is Young
She’s young, and she’s playing a young star. Her character is a teenager who was snatched from the 70s and landed in 2021 with no memory of all the time she spent not present in her own life. She’s not aged a day, and she’s really taking a quick liking to her new decade and life – and she does not seem to miss her old life in the least.
2. She is a Stage Performer
She might be young now, but she was exceptionally young when she began acting on stage. She began her acting career when she was only four, and it’s been a good run for her. She began her career on the stage, and her fans are so excited to find out that this new show is her first on television.
3. She Plays Violin
In addition to taking her life to the stage when she was only four, she also began playing musical instruments at the same age. She was four when she first learned to play the violin. It’s a beautiful instrument that is lovely in every way, and to be able to play is such a beautiful talent.
4. She is Vegan
She’s not into meat, and she’s not into eating animals. To each their own, and she’s owning her own diet. She does enjoy cooking, however, and it does help her make sure she sticks to her diet and maintains her ability to eat healthy and well.
5. She Loves Yoga
For nearly two years now, she’s been practicing yoga. She loves how it makes her feel, and she loves how strong it’s made her. She recognizes that it is so good for her mind and her body, and she does not take that for granted. It’s a healthy way to live and to succeed in life, and it brings so much to every aspect of the body and mind.
6. She Struggles with Anxiety
One of the reasons she loves yoga so much is her own anxiety. She struggles with it regularly, and she’s been very open about that. She might look like a total success from the outside being her graduating class valedictorian and a yoga master and someone who is close to her friends and her family, but she struggles with anxiety and her yoga has helped her tremendously.
7. She’s Hoping to Inspire People with Disabilities
One thing that many people are shocked to learn about this young actress is that she lives with one hand. It’s called a limb difference, and she has only one hand. She’s hoping that her role in her new show and all that she is doing outside of this role will help the world see her and what she’s been able to accomplish. She hopes she can inspire someone who also lives with a disability.
8. She is A Collector
She collects very cool and very usual things, and we are here for it. She’s a collector of things like dried flowers – flowers do bring so much joy – and mugs (who doesn’t love mugs?). She also collects things like Doc Martens. Everyone supports a shoe collection, too.
9. She’s Talented
You know by now that she’s a talented actress and player of the violin, but she has a real talent that blows everyone’s minds. She paints her own fingernails. All right, so? Many people do, but you’re forgetting that Best has only one hand and she can still paint her own fingernails – and she is proud of that, too. It’s a gift.
10. She Loves Chicago
The young actress was living, working, and going to high school in Utah when she was cast in this new show, and that has given her all the reason to move to Chicago to film and work. She was a shoe store employee in Utah, and now she is loving her life in Chicago. She is especially happy with the trains and with the food.