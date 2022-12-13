10 Things You Don’t Know About Cecily Strong

If you’re an avid fan of Saturday Night Live, you already know Cecily Strong. If you’re like me, you’ve never watched the show, and you didn’t know her name until now. She’s an actress, and she’s a comedian. You don’t land a job with SNL without being funny. She’s been in the entertainment business since 2012, officially making her a ten-year veteran of the arts. She’s also someone worth learning a little more about.
1. She’s Made History on SNL
Before we say anything else about Cecily Strong, we have to point out something super cool about her. She took a job with SNL in 2012 (the year she began working in entertainment…heck of a first job in the business, am I right?), and she’s still working it. She is officially the woman with the longest tenure on the show in the history of SNL. That’s a pretty cool thing to get to say about yourself.
2. She’s an 80s Baby
Cecily Strong is an 80s kid. She was born on February 8, 1984, in Springfield, Illinois. She grew up in the Chicago suburbs. Her parents both had busy careers when she was growing up, and their marriage did not last. They divorced when she was a child.
3. She’s Always Been an SNL Fan
As long as she can remember, she’s been a fan of Saturday Night Live. She watched with her friends, and she enjoyed herself in the process. Strong was always acting out her own skits, and it might be something she manifested as a child. She would watch the show regularly, act out her skits, and make her friends do the skits with her.
4. She Knows Broadway Well
It turns out that her own uncle is a producer on Broadway, and that meant she had a lot of access to the stage when she was a child. She grew up visiting him backstage, and she’d get to meet the cast and hang out with the people who worked so hard on his productions. She loved that time, and it inspired her.
5. She Was Expelled From School
She might be a massive success now, but there was a time in her life when she was not doing so well. Cecily Strong was kicked out of high school during her sophomore year. She was caught bringing cannabis with her to school, and they had a zero-tolerance drug policy. She was immediately removed from her duties as a student here, and her parents enrolled her in a catholic school.
6. She is Allegedly in a Relationship
She is not a married woman. As far as we know, she’s never been married. She is, however, a woman who has been in a relationship since 2019. We do know his name is Jack and that they met in 2019, but we know next to nothing else about him. They’ve been dating ever since.
7. She Lost Someone Very Close to Her in 2020
She lost her beloved cousin Owen in the first few days of 2020. He suffered from a horrible brain cancer that took his life too soon. The two were very close, and the loss of her cousin put her in a dark place. Cecily Strong struggled to get through her own life because of this tremendous loss, which was a pivotal moment in her life.
8. She’s Relatively Private
In her work life, she’s open and ready to discuss anything. In her personal life, however, Strong is someone who keeps to herself. She’s learned the art of keeping her personal life as private as possible, and it works very well for her. She’s managed to keep a good balance in her professional and personal lives, and it frustrates her fans. They love her, but they want to know all the things about her.
9. She Wrote a Book
Cecily Strong is an author. She wrote a book. It was published back in August 2021. The book is titled “This Will All Be Over Soon” and it is actually about her relationship. She still doesn’t give away very much information about her boyfriend, but she does discuss how hard it was for her to be in a relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
10. She’s on Broadway
This is news that excites her after spending so much of her childhood backstage with her uncle. She is the only woman in the one-woman play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. The play was first introduced in the 80s and originally starred Lily Tomlin. She’s another hilarious and amazing comedic actress.