10 Things You Didn’t Know about Harry Trevaldwyn

Whether you’ve seen his work with the likes of famous filmmakers or you follow along on his hilarious Instagram journey, you might wonder why you don’t know that much about Harry Trevaldwyn and his life. The truth is that we don’t know much about his life at all because he’s private, and what he chooses to share is always about his work and his comedy. We respect that about the actor, and we find ourselves wanting to learn as much about him as possible. We still didn’t learn much, but we will share what we did find out about the actor who is currently taking the world by storm.

1. He Worked with Judd Apatow

When you work in Hollywood, getting to work with some of the most famous names in the film industry is often misconstrued for working with famous actors and actresses. However, it’s often the directors and producers that bring the most to the table and who are the most exciting to work with. When he was asked to work on a Judd Apatow project, he knew he had to. He worked on The Bubble with the famed filmmaker.

2. He’s in a Fun Series

If you’re wondering where it is you know him from, wonder no more. He’s in Ten Percent, which is a hilarious new comedy that hasn’t been around long. He plays the role of Ollie, who is both hilarious and genius, and it’s a role that really seems as if it was made for the actor himself.

3. He is Many Things

Let us not pigeonhole this actor into any one category. He’s an actor, he’s a comedian, and he is a writer. All three things speak to him in a way that allows him to find the right talents in every genre. He likes to do what is most important at the moment, and each thing he focuses on has magnified itself back to him a million-fold.

4. He Has No Nickname

He recalled being in school and being asked to come up with his nickname for the back of his school hoodie, and he simply did not have one. He made one up and spent the remainder of the year listening to his friends and classmates tell him that they don’t call him that.

5. He Has Regrets

If had to go back in time and change something in his life, he would do it. He has no hesitation in talking about his biggest personal life regret, either. Tragically, he was one of those kids who thought he should change the color of his braces to match the season. It’s just bad.

6. He is Funny

He’s a comedian, so this should not come as a surprise, but he is hilarious. He seems to take life by the horns and he takes very little personally – or he jokes about it even if he does take it personally. He’s quick and witty, and that makes him all the more interesting to everyone.

7. He is Not Very Open

In some manner, he is very open and happy to discuss his life. In another manner of speaking, he’s exceptionally private and not at all interested in discussing his life. We have no idea what he’s like when he is not being funny or sharing videos or doing funny interviews. We know next to nothing about his family or anything of that nature if we are being honest.

8. His Videos are Funny

If you follow along on the ‘gram, you already know that he is quite funny and his videos are a treasure. He doesn’t share much as a person about his life, but he is always ready to share something he’s been working on. It’s good enough for us.

9. He Might Not Be a Good Cook

Or perhaps he is, but he did mention in an interview that he tried to teach himself how to cook before he went to college, and that involved some noodles and spice. And he also shares a video of himself on his Instagram page telling the world how not to cook a delicious valentine’s meal if you hope to continue to have a valentine’s, so we can only guess.

10. He’s Going to Become a Household Name

If he’s not already in your house, don’t worry about his name becoming one that is absolutely household. He will. His name is one everyone will learn, and no one will forget – and we want to be the first to mention it.

