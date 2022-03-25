Chad Coleman’s journey in the entertainment industry hasn’t been an easy one. Over the years he’s had to deal with lots of ups and downs, but he’s finally gotten to a place where he can say he’s really hit his stride. The last decade has been huge for Chad, and a lot of that has to do with him being cast in the popular series The Walking Dead. Being on the show allowed Chad to share his talents with a large audience and he quickly became a fan favorite. Although his character was eventually killed off, Chad has kept the momentum going with other great projects. Some may recognize him from his role as Corey James in The CW series All American. Most recently, Col. Frederick Johnson in the TV series The Expanse. While Chad doesn’t have any projects in the works at the moment, Chad’s fans are looking forward to whatever he ends up doing next. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Chad Coleman.
1. He Is A Virginia Native
Chad was born and raised in Virginia. Unfortunately, Chad’s life didn’t get off to the easiest start. According to an article in Richmond Magazine, “When Coleman was barely a year old, he lived in Richmond’s Fairfield Court public housing project with two brothers, two sisters and no parents. He doesn’t know exactly where his mother and father were, but most days they weren’t at home.” After an incident in which his 7-year-old brother started a fire in the apartment while trying to cook, Chad and his siblings were put into the foster care system. While stories like these tend to have tragic endings, that wasn’t the case for Chad. He was taken in by a great foster family whom he lived with until he was 12. At that age, he went to live with his maternal grandmother.
2. He Hosts A Podcast
The rise of social media has given people the chance to see their favorite celebrities in a completely different light. Now we’re all tapped into what stars are doing outside of what they’re famous for, and it can be pretty interesting. This is something that Chad has used to his advantage. The world may know Chad Coleman as an actor, but the truth is that isn’t the only thing he has to offer. He is also the host of a podcast called Humble Hollywood. In a description about the show, Chad said, “Join me and my beautiful co-hosts, Dawn Noel & Eden Sharon, in a nurturing conversation with our colorful guests including friends, fellow actors, musicians and other remarkable human beings.” He plans to expand his Humble Hollywood concept to a YouTube channel as well as a TikTok profile.
3. He Is An Army Vet
Chad’s path to the entertainment industry doesn’t look like lots of other people’s. After high school, he went on to attend Virginia Commonwealth University, however, he decided to leave after his freshman year. From there, Chad joined the army where he worked as a cameraman and got the chance to travel all over the world. After serving for four years, Chad left the military and was someone disappointed that his experience as a cameraman didn’t help him find similar jobs in the civilian world. However, he knew that he wanted to be part of the business and he refused to give up on his dreams. For a few years, he worked any kind of small jobs in the entertainment industry that he could find. Now he’s finally gotten to a place where he can say that all of his perseverance has paid off.
4. He Has An Account On Cameo
These days, it’s easier than ever for people to connect with celebrities and Cameo has made it even easier. The online platform allows celebrities and influencers to record and sell personalized video shoutouts. Chad’s fans will be excited to know he has an account on Cameo. Sadly, however, he isn’t taking any new orders at the moment. Those who are interested can visit his profile and sign up to be notified when he’s back in action. These videos can make a great gift for something like a birthday or another special occasion.
5. He Is A Voice Actor
Chad has spent the majority of his acting career in front of the camera. But most people don’t realize that his skill as an actor goes beyond live-action work. Chad is also a very talented voice actor and he’s been a part of some awesome projects. Some of his voice acting credits include Family Guy and Electric City. Chad was also the voice of K109 Imaging in Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony. Some people may think that voice acting is as simple as going in a recording booth and reading lines off of a piece of paper, but the way Chad brings animated characters to life proves that that isn’t true. His ability to switch it up and do multiple things has allowed him to access more opportunities over the years.
6. He Was A Stand-In on The Cosby Show
One of the ways Chad was able to stay close to the entertainment industry after leaving the army was by working as a stand-in on The Cosby Show. This may sound like an awesome opportunity on the surface, but the reality is that it wasn’t the best experience. Chad told Richmond Magazine, “The stage manager treated us like pieces of meat. We had to wear pieces of tape with the character’s names, and they really hated it when I became friendly with Malcolm Jamal-Warner. It bothered me because I knew my talent. I knew I was good enough to be up there acting”. Fortunately, things eventually got better for Chad and his career has reached places that no one on that set probably could’ve imagined.
7. He Is A Proud Father
Throughout his career, Chad has been fairly private when it comes to his personal life. One thing he has always been open about, though, is the fact that he loves being a dad. Chad is a proud father of two children that he had during his marriage to his ex-wife, Sally Stewart. Chad he loves spending time with his family whenever he gets the chance. His daughter, SaCha Stewart-Coleman, has followed in his footsteps and is also an actor. She made her Broadway debut in 2010 in the popular play Fences where she worked opposite Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Although we know that SaCha attended Purchase College in New York where she was part of the theater department, it’s unclear what she has been up to in more recent years. Hopefully, however, Chad and SaCha will eventually get the chance to work together.
8. He Likes to Take Pictures
Since Chad has experience working as a cameraman, it’s not surprising that he enjoys being behind the camera from time to time. When he isn’t busy working, Chad loves to spend time outdoors and explore the beauty of nature. While on his adventures, Chad also enjoys taking pictures and he’s a natural when it comes to snapping memorable moments. Although he may not think of himself as a photographer, his interest in taking pictures has allowed him to savor some of life’s most special experiences. He often shares the photos that he takes with his followers on social media and they really seem to enjoy seeing the world through his lens.
9. He Is Still Thankful for His Time on The Wire
Chad had been acting professionally for more than a decade before he was cast in The Wire, but being in that show changed the trajectory of his career in the best way possible. During his interview with Richmond Magazine, he said, “The shelf life is huge. All of these jobs are connected to The Wire. My appreciation is greater because I completely understand the value of the experience I’m having as opposed to what can it get me”. Even after all of these years, there are still lots of people who recognize and remember him from The Wire and he will always be able to say that he was part of one of the most iconic TV shows in recent history.
10. He Likes Giving Back to Others
Over the course of his career, keeping people entertained isn’t the only thing that’s been important to Chad. He is also serious about using his position to help others as much as he can. Chad has worked with several charities – especially those that are local to the area where he grew up. He is particularly passionate about causes that can help inspire and advance young people. The fact that he is such a giving person has also made him a role model to many outside of what he’s contributed to the world as an actor. After all, there are plenty of people who lose touch with the realities of ‘normal’ people once they get a taste of what it’s like to be in the spotlight.