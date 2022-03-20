Meghan Pilkington may be just 23 years old, but she’s already serious about finding the right guy for her. That said, she’s willing to take some pretty drastic measures in order to find it. Meghan is a cast member on season four of Temptation Island, and she’s hoping that her time on the show will lead her to the man of her dreams. Throughout the season, Meghan and a group of single women will live in a house with a handful of men who are currently in long-term relationships. Despite the guys’ relationship status, they are open to the possibility of forming a connection with someone new, and Meghan is hoping to be part of one of those connections. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Meghan Pilkington.
1. She’s A New York Native
Meghan was born and raised in New York, and she is a proud New Yorker through and through. That said, she isn’t from the city which is the place most people think of when they hear New York. She grew up in the Massapequa area which is about an hour away from Manhattan by car. She currently lives on Long Island.
2. She’s a Speech Pathologist
Despite still being fairly young, Meghan has already made great strides on her career path. After earning a bachelor’s degree in communication science and disorders from SUNY New Paltz, she went on to earn a master’s degree in speech-language pathology from State University of New York College at Buffalo. She currently works as a speech-language pathologist in New York.
3. She Has a Large Social Media Following
These days, having a large social media following is a very powerful tool, and it’s one that Meghan knows exactly how to use. Meghan currently has more than 43,000 followers on Instagram and that number is probably going to grow thanks to her time on Temptation Island.
4. She Loves to Travel
Just because Meghan has lived in New York for her entire life doesn’t mean that she hasn’t gotten the chance to experience other places. She is an avid traveler and she has been able to visit some beautiful places over the years including Miami, Mexico, and Colorado.
5. She’s All About Staying In Good Shape
Sports have always been an important part of Meghan’s life and she grew up doing things like running track and playing golf. While she is no longer a competitive athlete, she still likes to do everything she can to stay active. She spends a lot of time at the gym and it’s become a great way for her to release stress and tension.
6. She Doesn’t Appear to Have Any Other TV Experience
There are quite a few Temptation Island cast members who have dreamed of breaking into the entertainment industry for quite some time. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Meghan, though. From what we can tell, she doesn’t have any connections to the entertainment industry outside of Temptation Island and she hasn’t made any other TV appearances. However, now that she’s gotten a taste of what it’s like to be in front of the camera, she may decide that she wants to seek out other on-screen opportunities.
7. Family Is Important To Her
Meghan comes from a very close-knit family and she seems to have tight bonds with both of her parents. It’s unclear whether she has any siblings. The fact that Meghan is a family-oriented person will likely be very appealing to whoever she connects with while on Temptation Island.
8. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Don’t let Meghan’s pretty face fool you, she isn’t afraid to “rough it” every once in a while. Meghan has lots of love and admiration for the beauty of nature, and she looks forward to being outside whenever she gets the chance. She loves to exercise outdoors and she also likes to spend time by the water.
9. She’s Into Fashion
It doesn’t look like Meghan has any official modeling experience, but she definitely has the fashion sense to pull it off. She loves expressing herself through her clothing and she’s got a knack for knowing exactly what to wear. That said, her Instagram profile suggests that bikinis are her favorite clothing item.
10. She Loves A Good Adrenaline Rush
Meghan is always down for a good adventure, and she doesn’t shy away from the opportunity to have an adrenaline rush. In 2018, she went skydiving and she seems to really have enjoyed the experience. Her passion for living life to the fullest is another quality that the guys on Temptation Island will likely find attractive.