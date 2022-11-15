10 Things You Didn’t Know About Humphrey Bogart

Humphrey Bogart was a famous Old Hollywood actor who became a legend after his death. He was one of the greatest actors in movie-making history and an essential part of the Golden Ages of Hollywood alongside stars like Cary Grant, Rita Hayworth, and Grace Kelly.
Humphrey Bogar was an Oscar-winning Old Hollywood actor who became famous for being the ultimate tough guy in movies throughout the 1940s and 1950s. Now a Hollywood legend, Humphrey Bogart was also a top box-office attraction back in the day.
His private life was almost as interesting as the movies he played in. So, here are ten things you probably didn’t know about Humphrey Bogart, also known as Bogie.
1. Humphrey Bogart Didn’t Have a Happy Childhood
Humphrey Bogart came from a wealthy family. His upbringing may have looked ideal on the surface, but it was unfortunate. He wasn’t close to his parents as they were not the emotional type. He once said, “A kiss in our family was an event.” As a result, Bogart became rebellious and apathetic, walking away from his academic career and choosing entertainment instead.
2. His Distinctive Voice Was His Trademark
One of the most exciting things about Bogart was his distinctive and deep voice. Some people say it was his trademark. So, why did he talk this way? Well, his permanent lisp resulted from a scarred-up area in his mouth.
Here’s a bonus fun fact. There’s a voice disorder syndrome named after Bogart and Bacall. Bogart–Bacall syndrome is caused by overuse of the vocal cords.
3. He Was Married Four Times
Bogart led an exciting life. He was married to Helen Menken, Mary Philips, Mayo Methot, and Lauren Bacall four times.
4. Lauren Bacall Was the Love of His Life
Even though he was married several times, the legendary Lauren Bacall was the love of his life. If we had to describe their love story with only one word, it would be ‘iconic.’ They were the IT couple of Old Hollywood. But, unfortunately, their romance was short-lived because Bogart died 11 years into their marriage, making Bacall a widow at 32.
5. He Met Her When She Was Only 19 Years Old
They first met on the set of To Have and Have Not while Bogart was still married to his third wife. Bacall was only 19 when the two met, while Bogart was 43.
6. Humphrey Bogart Left His Wife for Lauren Bacall
Bogart essentially left his troubled marriage for Lauren Bacall. Although their relationship was quite controversial even for those times, Bacall recalled it as “the headiest romance imaginable.” When the two got together, Bacall decided to put her career on hold and focus entirely on her family. In an interview, she once talked about this decision: “Thank God I did put our marriage first because it didn’t last too long.”
7. He Had Two Children With Lauren Bacall
During their short marriage, Bogart and Bacall had two children, a boy and a girl called Stephen Humphrey Bogart and Leslie Howard Bogart. Bogart wasn’t so thrilled when they learned the news of Bacall’s pregnancy. As she recalled in an interview, “he kept yelling that he hadn’t married me just to lose me to a baby.”
8. He Was the Last 19th-Century-Born Actor to Win an Oscar
Humphrey Bogart won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Charlie Allnut in The African Queen. It was his first and only Oscar win. Interestingly enough, Bogart was the last 19th-century-born actor to win an Oscar.
9. He Had a Lot of Vices
Another exciting thing about Bogart is that he had a lot of vices. He smoked in nearly every movie scene he was in. Aside from being a passionate smoker, he was also an avid drinker, notoriously known for drinking until he passed out.
10. Humphrey Bogart Died of Cancer of the Esophagus
Unfortunately, booze and alcohol destroyed Humphrey Bogart’s health, damaging his liver and causing him to cough all the time, even at rest. Eventually, Bogart died of cancer of the esophagus on January 1957, leaving behind his beloved Lauren Bacall, two beautiful children, and the legacy that lives on.