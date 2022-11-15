Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Humphrey Bogart

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Humphrey Bogart

Humphrey Bogart was a famous Old Hollywood actor who became a legend after his death. He was one of the greatest actors in movie-making history and an essential part of the Golden Ages of Hollywood alongside stars like Cary Grant, Rita Hayworth, and Grace Kelly.

Humphrey Bogar was an Oscar-winning Old Hollywood actor who became famous for being the ultimate tough guy in movies throughout the 1940s and 1950s. Now a Hollywood legend, Humphrey Bogart was also a top box-office attraction back in the day.

His private life was almost as interesting as the movies he played in. So, here are ten things you probably didn’t know about Humphrey Bogart, also known as Bogie.

1. Humphrey Bogart Didn’t Have a Happy Childhood

Credit: The Big Sleep

Humphrey Bogart came from a wealthy family. His upbringing may have looked ideal on the surface, but it was unfortunate. He wasn’t close to his parents as they were not the emotional type. He once said, “A kiss in our family was an event.” As a result, Bogart became rebellious and apathetic, walking away from his academic career and choosing entertainment instead.

2. His Distinctive Voice Was His Trademark

One of the most exciting things about Bogart was his distinctive and deep voice. Some people say it was his trademark. So, why did he talk this way? Well, his permanent lisp resulted from a scarred-up area in his mouth.

Here’s a bonus fun fact. There’s a voice disorder syndrome named after Bogart and Bacall. Bogart–Bacall syndrome is caused by overuse of the vocal cords.

3. He Was Married Four Times

Credit: Casablanca

Bogart led an exciting life. He was married to Helen Menken, Mary Philips, Mayo Methot, and Lauren Bacall four times.

4. Lauren Bacall Was the Love of His Life

Even though he was married several times, the legendary Lauren Bacall was the love of his life. If we had to describe their love story with only one word, it would be ‘iconic.’ They were the IT couple of Old Hollywood. But, unfortunately, their romance was short-lived because Bogart died 11 years into their marriage, making Bacall a widow at 32.

5. He Met Her When She Was Only 19 Years Old

They first met on the set of To Have and Have Not while Bogart was still married to his third wife. Bacall was only 19 when the two met, while Bogart was 43.

6. Humphrey Bogart Left His Wife for Lauren Bacall

Credit: The Big Sleep

Bogart essentially left his troubled marriage for Lauren Bacall. Although their relationship was quite controversial even for those times, Bacall recalled it as “the headiest romance imaginable.” When the two got together, Bacall decided to put her career on hold and focus entirely on her family. In an interview, she once talked about this decision: “Thank God I did put our marriage first because it didn’t last too long.”

7. He Had Two Children With Lauren Bacall

During their short marriage, Bogart and Bacall had two children, a boy and a girl called Stephen Humphrey Bogart and Leslie Howard Bogart. Bogart wasn’t so thrilled when they learned the news of Bacall’s pregnancy. As she recalled in an interview, “he kept yelling that he hadn’t married me just to lose me to a baby.”

8. He Was the Last 19th-Century-Born Actor to Win an Oscar

Humphrey Bogart won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Charlie Allnut in The African Queen. It was his first and only Oscar win. Interestingly enough, Bogart was the last 19th-century-born actor to win an Oscar.

9. He Had a Lot of Vices

Credit: Casablanca

Another exciting thing about Bogart is that he had a lot of vices. He smoked in nearly every movie scene he was in. Aside from being a passionate smoker, he was also an avid drinker, notoriously known for drinking until he passed out.

10. Humphrey Bogart Died of Cancer of the Esophagus

Unfortunately, booze and alcohol destroyed Humphrey Bogart’s health, damaging his liver and causing him to cough all the time, even at rest. Eventually, Bogart died of cancer of the esophagus on January 1957, leaving behind his beloved Lauren Bacall, two beautiful children, and the legacy that lives on.

Related Posts

About The Author

Andrijana
More from this Author

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
The Beloved Looney Tunes Characters – Ranked
5 Best Shows like Mayans M.C.
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Humphrey Bogart
Nailed, How a Normal Business Turned Corrupted
Interesting Facts About Leon: The Professional
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Humphrey Bogart
The Photograph (2020)
6 Best Black Romance Movies of the 21st Century
The Cast of ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ Then and Now
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
The Photograph (2020)
6 Best Black Romance Movies of the 21st Century
joker characters across comical franchises
Joker Characters Across Comical Franchises To Check Out
Dragon Ball Super Zamasu
Zamasu Dragon Ball Super Character Detailed
Everything We Know So Far About the Upcoming Diablo 4 Game
What the Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay Tells Us About the Game
Mass Effect: Ranking the Best Games in Ultimate Space RPG Saga
Bayonetta Video Game Series Detailed