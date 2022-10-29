George Clooney: From Perpetual Bachelor to Handwritten Love Notes

He never made it a secret. He wasn’t getting married, and he had no intention of having kids. Now he’s celebrating eight years of wedded bliss with his wife and their five-year-old twins, and George Clooney – perpetual bachelor – is now George Clooney, king of romance. It’s a classic love story. A man is never going to get married. He’s not interested. A woman wants to pursue her career, and she becomes the best in the business.
Neither seems particularly engaged in the idea of happily ever after with one person. Then George Clooney and Amal met. A high-powered attorney and the most famous movie star on air – and they fell in love. The world did not think it would happen, but it did. Here are all the times George Clooney said he was not getting married before he got married, and we’ll end with what he recently said to his old friend, Drew Barrymore.
In January 2014, On Not Getting Married and Having Kids
“I haven’t had any aspirations in that way, ever. I was married in 1989, I wasn’t very good at it, I was quoted as saying I’ll never get married again pretty much right after I got divorced and I’ve never talked about it since,” he said in an interview. He’d already met Amal at that point, but he was still convinced marriage and children were not part of his future.
In 2011, About Being No Good at Marriage
He once told Piers Morgan that he was already married once, and it didn’t work out. “I hate to blow your whole news story, but I was married. Yeah, so I’ve proven how good I was at it, and I just…I’m allowed one,” he said of it. It seems that his first marriage did quite a number on George Clooney. He seemed to feel that he was bad at marriage rather than this marriage simply did not work out for him.
In 2013, Regarding Taking a Wife
An interviewer once asked him if he would ever take a wife. It seems everyone forgets he’d already taken one in the late 1980s, and it did not work out – but he wasn’t really George Clooney on that day. He was George Clooney, the actor. But he was not George Clooney, the most handsome and famous actor ever, in the 1980s. People simply did not care as much. “I haven’t met her yet,” he said when he was asked to take a wife. Except…we think he had met her.
George Clooney Was So Certain He’d Never Get Married Again that He Placed a Monetary Bet with Michelle Pfeiffer
At this moment in time, it appears George Clooney owes Michelle Pfeiffer about $100k. Michelle, collect your winnings! “I bet him he would get married and he keeps inflating the bet – from $100 to $100,000…I still think he will, he’s a handsome devil,” she said of her longtime friend. Are they still friends considering she was right, and he owes her?
He Told Drew Barrymore He’s a Romantic
How did George Clooney meet his wife, Amal? She came to his house in Lake Como, Italy, to visit. She was with a friend, and it seems his own agent set it all up. Clooney’s agent called him, and told him there was a woman visiting that he would marry. Clooney, being the perpetual bachelor, laughed and called his friend crazy. He met Amal, stayed up all night talking to her, and then began writing her love letters. After almost a decade together, he’s still writing her love letters.
It turns out they both write one another love letters, and they leave them on their pillows. From a man who was married once in the 80s, felt he got it all wrong, and who spent the next several decades playing the field and avoiding commitment to married in a year. He is quite the contradiction, but we have a feeling that Amal is quite a woman. It also furthers our belief that when you know, you know. He knew, and he knew better than to let that one go.