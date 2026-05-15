Who Is Sutton Foster? Everything to Know About the Broadway Star Linked to Hugh Jackman

Broadway has produced many celebrated performers, but few have matched the consistency and versatility of Sutton Foster. Theater fans recognize her as a powerhouse performer who commands the stage with humor, warmth, and impressive vocal ability. Over the past two decades, she has become one of the most respected stars in musical theater, earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike.
More recently, Foster has drawn additional public attention because of her relationship with actor Hugh Jackman. The two have been close friends since 2021. Although relatively unknown to most cinema audiences, Foster’s résumé shows she has had a few on-screen credits. Here’s everything to know about Sutton Foster’s personal life and career.
Sutton Foster Was Raised in Troy, Michigan
The actress was born Sutton Lenore Foster in Statesboro, Georgia, on March 18, 1975. However, her family later settled in suburban Michigan during her formative years. Foster spent much of her childhood in Troy, Michigan, where her early interest in performing began to take shape. Growing up in Troy gave her access to school programs and local theater opportunities that encouraged her creative talents. Teachers and family members quickly noticed her natural ability to sing and perform, which pushed her toward a future in the performing arts.
Foster attended Troy High School, where she further developed her passion for theater and music. Those early experiences helped her build confidence and sharpen her stage presence long before she reached Broadway. By the time she left Michigan to chase bigger opportunities, Foster had already developed the discipline and determination that would later define her career in musical theater.
Sutton Foster Was a Contestant on Star Search at Age 15
Long before she became a celebrated Broadway performer, Sutton Foster took one of her first big steps toward a career in entertainment as a teenager. At just 15, she competed on the popular television talent show Star Search. The program, which aired throughout the 1980s and 1990s, introduced audiences to many young performers hoping to break into the industry. Foster appeared in the show’s junior vocalist category, where contestants showcased their singing abilities in front of judges and a national audience.
Although she did not win the competition, the experience gave Foster valuable early exposure and confidence as a performer. Appearing on a nationally televised talent show allowed her to test her abilities on a professional stage while still in high school. The moment also hinted at the path her career would take in the years ahead. Not long after her television appearance, Foster began pursuing theater more seriously, eventually moving toward the Broadway career that would later earn her widespread acclaim and multiple Tony Awards.
She Dropped Out of School to Pursue Her Passion for Theater
Long before she became one of Broadway’s most celebrated performers, Sutton Foster made a bold decision that changed the course of her life. She enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University to study theater, a prestigious program known for training many successful performers. However, Foster soon realized that professional opportunities were already within reach. Rather than continue a traditional academic path, she chose to leave the university early to fully commit to building a career on stage.
The decision quickly paid off. Foster began working on national tours and stage productions, gaining valuable experience while many of her peers were still studying in classrooms. Those early performances helped her refine her skills as a singer, dancer, and actress while introducing her to the demanding pace of professional theater. Within a few years, she made her Broadway debut and steadily climbed the ranks of the industry. Her willingness to take a risk at a young age played a major role in shaping the career that later made her one of Broadway’s most recognizable stars.
Sutton Foster Has Been Awarded Few Honorary Doctorate Degrees
Throughout her career, Sutton Foster has earned recognition not only from the theater industry but also from academic institutions that admire her impact on the performing arts. Several colleges and universities have awarded her honorary doctorate degrees in recognition of her achievements on Broadway and her contributions to musical theater. These honors celebrate her dedication to performance, her influence on younger artists, and the inspiration she provides to students who hope to pursue careers in the arts. She was awarded an honorary doctorate in May 2012 from Ball State University and again in May 2019 from Boston Conservatory at Berklee.
Sutton Foster Has Won Two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical
Sutton Foster built her reputation on Broadway through remarkable stage performances that earned some of the theater industry’s highest honors. She first gained widespread attention in 2002 when she stepped into the lead role of Thoroughly Modern Millie. Her lively performance as Millie Dillmount captivated audiences and critics, earning her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and launching her career to new heights.
Foster repeated that success nine years later with another unforgettable performance. In 2011, she starred as Reno Sweeney in the Broadway revival of Anything Goes. Her dynamic singing and comedic timing impressed voters once again, earning her a second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. These wins solidified her reputation as one of Broadway’s most reliable and celebrated leading ladies.
Sutton Foster Met Hugh Jackman in the Broadway Revival of The Music Man
Sutton Foster first worked closely with Hugh Jackman during the Broadway revival of The Music Man. The production opened at the Winter Garden Theatre in February 2022 after pandemic delays pushed back its original launch date. Jackman took on the role of the charming con man Harold Hill, while Foster played Marian Paroo, the town librarian who challenges his schemes. Their performances quickly became one of the show’s biggest highlights, with audiences praising the pair for their lively stage chemistry and classic musical theater energy.
Working together on such a high-profile revival allowed Foster and Jackman to rehearse and perform side by side for months. The experience created a strong friendship built on their shared love of Broadway and live performance. Their bond continued after the show closed in January 2023, and their relationship eventually turned romantic, bringing renewed public attention to Foster’s life and career.
Sutton Foster Has Twice Been Married
Sutton Foster has been married twice, both times in the entertainment industry. She married fellow Broadway performer Christian Borle in 2006, after the two met in college. The couple reunited in the theater after Foster dropped out and married on September 18, 2006. At the time, both actors had begun building promising stage careers and often appeared in the same Broadway circles. Their relationship drew attention among theater fans who admired their talent and chemistry. However, the couple eventually decided to separate, and their marriage ended in divorce in 2009.
Several years later, Foster found love again with screenwriter Ted Griffin, best known for writing Ocean’s Eleven. The two married on October 25, 2014, and later expanded their family by adopting a daughter, Emily, in April 2017. However, after nearly a decade together, she filed for divorce in October 2024. It marked another major transition in her personal life before she later entered a relationship with Hugh Jackman. Between her marriages, Foster briefly dated Bobby Cannavale from 2011 to 2012.
Hunter Foster is Sutton Foster’s Older Brother
Sutton Foster grew up in a creative household, and her older brother Hunter Foster followed a similar path into the performing arts. Hunter built his own reputation as a respected Broadway actor, singer, and director long before Sutton became one of theater’s most recognizable stars. He appeared in several well-known stage productions, including Urinetown, Little Shop of Horrors, and The Bridges of Madison County.
The siblings have also shared the stage during their careers, giving audiences a chance to see their chemistry as performers. Growing up in Troy, Michigan, the two supported each other’s ambitions and developed a shared love for musical theater from a young age. Their parallel careers highlight how both Foster siblings carved out successful paths in the competitive world of Broadway.
Sutton Foster Has Also Starred in Several Projects on Screen
While Sutton Foster is best known for her Broadway career, she has also successfully transitioned to screen projects, proving her versatility as a performer. She gained widespread attention for her role as Liza Miller in the TV series Younger, which aired from 2015 to 2021. On the show, she played a woman in her 40s who pretends to be younger to restart her career in publishing. She delivered a performance that balanced humor, charm, and emotional depth. The role allowed her to reach a new audience beyond theatergoers and showcased her ability to carry a long-running television series.
Foster’s screen work extends beyond Younger. She has made guest appearances on series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bunheads, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Additionally, she has appeared in a few film projects, often playing characters that highlight her singing and acting skills. These roles demonstrate that Sutton Foster’s talent is not confined to the stage, as she seamlessly adapts to screen acting while maintaining the charisma and energy that have defined her career.
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