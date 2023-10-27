Meet The Cast of the Hit TV Show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an American comedy-drama television series. It was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s with the last season having flashforwards to later time periods. The series follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel and her transformation from a traditional housewife to a stand-up comedian.
Miriam Maisel goes on to become a trailblazing female comedian in a male-dominated industry. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows her journey as she tries to balance her comedy career with her responsibilities as a mother and her evolving relationships. The series has been received favourably, achieving critical acclaim and receiving various awards. Here is everything you need to know about the cast that brought this show to life.
Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan is an American actress whose breakout role was as Midge in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She has also appeared in various other TV shows and movies including House of Cards, Manhattan, The Unborn, Beautiful Creatures, I’m Your Woman, and The Courier. As Miriam Maisel, she plays a divorced Jewish American housewife who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy. She is friendly, outgoing, and very fashionable. She is also very organized and commanding, which helps her go on to become a world-famous comedian.
Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel
Born and raised by a teacher and a lawyer in New Jersey, Michael Zegen is an American actor. He is best known for his roles in television series such as Rescue Me, Boardwalk Empire, The Walking Dead, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He plays Joel Maisel, Miriam Maisel’s ex-husband who leaves her for his secretary. Although he is not talented, he aspires to be a comedian. However, he goes on to open his own nightclub. Despite separating from his wife, they get along well and continue to be friends.
Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson
Alex Borstein is an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer. She is an acclaimed performer, receiving a Primetime Emmy Award for her voice performance as Lois Griffin in the animated comedy series Family Guy. She has also won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Susie Myerson runs a coffeehouse and later becomes Miriam Maisel’s manager after recognizing her talent. Although she insists that she and Midge simply have a professional relationship as co-workers, they go on to become friends. Susie is not afraid of speaking her mind and bluntly saying what she thinks. She is brutally honest and gives Midge tough love.
Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman
Born on 23 March 1966 in Tanzania, Marin Hinkle is an American actress. She is best known for her roles in shows such as Once and Again and Two and a Half Men. For her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she has been nominated twice for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Hinkel portrays Rose Weissman, Midge’s fashionable and quirky mother. She seems to care deeply about her and her daughter’s physical appearance. Towards the end of the series, she pursues her matchmaking business. She is also superstitious and often goes to see a fortune teller.
Tony Shalhoub as Abraham “Abe” Weissman
Tony Shalhoub, born as the ninth of 10 children in a Lebanese Maronite household, is an American actor. A highly decorated actor for his performances on stage and screen, he has received various awards including five Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, six Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Tony Award. He gained widespread recognition as Adrian Monk, the title character in the American comedy-drama television series Monk which ran between 2002 and 2009.
In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Shalboub portrays Abe Weissman, Midge’s scrutinizing father. He often judges everything at first sight but appears to be very protective of his daughter Midge. He also secretly viewed her marriage to Joel Maisel unfavourably.
Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel
Kevin Pollak is an American actor, director, comedian, and impressionist. A veteran actor, he has appeared in over 80 films over his 41-year career. His roles often include him portraying the best friend or confidant characters to the leading characters. He has appeared in films such as Grumpy Old Men, The Usual Suspects, A Few Good Men, and Martin Scorsese‘s Casino. In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pollak plays Moishe Maisel, Joel Maisel’s supportive father. He owns a clothing company, which his son works at for a while.