129 Animals With Unusual Fur Markings

When we created a post with 25 unusual animal markings on Bored Panda, we had no idea that we’d get so many awesome submissions from our readers! Everybody loves cute animals, and they only get better when they have cute or unusual fur markings that make them stand out.

Whether it’s your pet or a cool photo you have, we’d love to see your submission in our list. Add your photos and then vote for your favorites, too! We want to see them all, whether they’re adorable, weird, hilarious or something in between.

#1 Cow Born With No. 7 On His Forehead

Image source: Vale Wood Farms

#2 Meet Simon! Yes, Those Brows Are Real.

#3 The OMG Cat

Image source: Duitang

#4 Heart Marking On A Cow

Image source: thedailybeast.com

#5 Haley Girl Kulisiewicz

#6 Turtle Heart

#7 Taika: A Cat With A Bunny Hugging From Behind

#8 Angel On Dog’s Face

Image source: yaunikum.ru

#9 Chaplin From Estonia ;-)

#10 Bjorn

#11 Heart Fur

#12 Miss Thailand

Image source: instagram.com

#13 Little Tail Heart

#14 Oh Dear…

Image source: bedlingtondogs.blogspot.com

#15 Batman Cat By Regine Heuser

Image source: 500px.com

#16 Harley Quinn

#17 Mailo: The Batman Dog

Image source: sentacs.de

#18 Dzindzi :)

#19 Pisi

#20 Chuckellet

#21 Willem With Question Mark

#22 Moutstache Marcel

#23 Mickey Mouse Dog

Image source: disneyparks

#24 Christmas Tree Nose

#25 Bicho The Motorcycle Riding Dog

#26 Meet Lucifer. Never Wins. :)

#27 Luna

#28 Batman Bear

Image source: pluspets.net

#29 Johnny, The Ac/dc Fan Tortoise

Image source: facebook.com

#30 Hobo With His Yin And Yang Pattern

#31 Venus The Amazing Chimera Cat

Image source: facebook.com

#32 Bow Tie

#33 Bunny (from Tails Of The City / The Cat’s Meow Animal Rescue)

#34 Poirot From Bergamo :)

#35 Phantom Of The Opera

#36 Panda Bear

#37 Apache Kitty Has A Black Heart On His Chest And A Sweet Little Chin Goatee

#38 Siva – Heart Caucasian Shepherd Dog From Slovakia

#39 This Beautiful Girl’s Name Is “sweetheart”

#40 Tobey From Sunrise, Fl

#41 Blue, A Dalmatian-mix With Party-in-the-back! ;)

#42 Is It A Square? Is It A Circle? No! It Is A Triangle! Her Name Is Duki :)

#43 My Paisley And Dori.

#44 Sporting The Stash And Goatee

#45 Blaze’s Angel Fish

#46 Max’s Famous Eyebrow.

#47 Same Pisi :)

#48 Look At Those Eyes Of Tien

#49 Charles, Our House Butler, Full Tuxedo And Dapper Moustache.

#50 Long Black Nose

#51 Cute Heart-shaped Bottom

Image source: goinghometoroost.com

#52 Sasha – Double Face Cat

#53 Worried Chai

#54 A Cow Wearing Her Heart On Her Forehead.

#55 Randy – Bull Terrier With Eyebrows. One Raised

#56 Schalschis´s Cat

#57 Melinda Wears John Lennon Glasses

#58 Milly, The Miniature English Bull Terrier Has An Eye Brow And A Heart-shaped Nose.

#59 My Daughters Cat Stashe

#60 Pickles – With Her Moustache!

#61 Gaius, Aka “brows”

#62 Baby Puppy Just Born

#63 My Little Elsa.

#64 Volk – Husky Samoyed Mix

#65 Exclamation Mark !

#66 My Pheobie Jeebies With A Moustache

#67 Number 9 Calf

#68 She’s A Beauty

#69 Bubo – Batman On His Forehead

#70 Angel Heart: His Heart Of Gold Showed On His Face

Image source: cardelucci.com

#71 Lupa With Her Natural Eyeliner!

#72 Vivi And Her Eyebrows

#73 Kitler, The Kitten With A Hitler Stache!

#74 Deerhound Puppy

#75 Sweet Lips

Image source: ToniYasger

#76 Bijou

#77 Happy Little Bandit – Charlie Rescue Dog

#78 Godzilla’s Kissy Heart Nose

#79 Ivy, She Fell Into A Puddle Of Gold.

#80 My Little Triangle Bunny

#81 Digby — Can Anyone Guess The Breeds?

#82 Kirby Wears His Heart On His Forehead

#83 Molly – Peace Sign Facial Hair. That’s Where The Peace Ends..

#84 Gaius Aka “brows”

#85 Tuxedo Max

#86 Heart Cow

#87 Mustache & Goatee

#88 Padlock

#89 Picasso

#90 Batfelipe

#91 My Cat, Poju. Means “boy” In Finnish. Hes Really A Big One To A Cat, But Look At Him. So Cute.

#92 Wishbone!

#93 Joey The Appaloosa’s Heart Spot

#94 Look, A Ghost!

Image source: Joysaphine

#95 Moo And His Dog Pepper

#96 Mare Pannonium Filigran Dream (siberian Husky). Born 2008.

#97 Zachary

#98 The “omg” Cat No.2 (betty)

#99 Sorin, With His Heart Shaped Nose

#100 Bub With His Footballesque Guy-liner.

#101 Mişka Of Istanbul, A Cat In Batman Suit!

#102 Adolf

#103 Mary Shelley, Named For The Author Of Frankenstein

#104 The Equalizer Caterpillar !

#105 Zeus Of Oregon

#106 ‘dem Baba’ From Polonezkoy-istanbul/turkey With A Goose On His Chest =)

#107 Ebony N Ivory (exclamation Mark On Face)

#108 Ouzo: The Jack Of Clubs

#109 Those Eyebrows | French Bulldog

#110 Dog With A Bone

#111 Dorothy The Startled Cat

#112 Yoda

#113 Two Mustachioed Kitties

#114 Meet Shiza And His Half-stache.

#115 Exclamation Point, Black Eyes Bunny Puk Nl

#116 My Pirate Cat A.k.a Jack Sparrow

#117 Puppy With Brown Eyebrows >:o)

#118 Lily

#119 Who Is This?

#120 Melinda Wearing Glasses

#121 Homeless Kitten

#122 Number 9!

#123 Groucho Marx Mustache (tippy Toes Uecker)

#124 Right Rump Capital A And Left Rump A Face Side Profile Of A Lemur Lying Down.

#125 Macchiolina

