Woman Sneaks Out Of The Chaos She Accidentally Caused After Exposing Nail Salon’s Shady Practice

It’s safe to assume that everyone enjoys being pampered once in a while. But pampering isn’t cheap nowadays, even if it’s just something like getting your nails done.
This redditor learned firsthand just how expensive pampering can get, even if you’re not treating yourself to a full spa day. She went to a nail salon that she’s been frequenting for close to two years now, where she never paid more than $50, only to learn that the prices have increased. But no client was warned about that, so the woman made sure they were all well-informed before leaving the place.
Getting your nails done can get surprisingly costly
Image credits: belyaevaoksana / Freepik (not the actual photo)
This woman was charged more than usual for her nail appointment without any warning
Image credits: KamranAydinov / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LegalGazelle9080
Getting your nails done at a salon can positively affect your psychological state
Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)
Some people say “It’s just nails.” But getting your nails done is not only about colorful polish or perfectly shaped nails. It’s about self-care, and confidence, and taking time to relax, even if your schedule is jam packed.
A study on the effect salon nail care has on people’s psychological state found that such care positively elevated three aspects – positive emotions, relaxation, and vitalization. Moreover, people reportedly experienced happiness and gratification when they were getting their nails manicured, in addition to feeling calm and relaxed.
If you ever get your nails done, you probably know the boost of confidence it gives, whether you had your nails professionally manicured or did it yourself. However, the aforementioned study revealed that when it comes to the level of relaxation one gets, opting for a nail salon might be better than playing one at home.
“Compared to those who self-administer nail care, people who receive nail care from salon manicurists experience a more substantial effect on positive emotions and relaxation,” the study read in part, noting that despite the financial expense, people choose to go to nail salons, as fingertips are often the most visible parts of the body.
Many people get their nails done for an extra boost of confidence
Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)
Bearing in mind the boost of confidence having your nails done can bring, it’s no surprise that many people visit a nail salon before a big day. Take sports competitions, for instance. During the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, quite a few sportspeople surprised spectators with not only their athletic abilities, but their manicures, too!
Speaking about her nail designs, one of such superhumans, American track and field athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, told NYLON that she loves to mix it up with her fingernails, as her manicure is based on what mood she’s in. “What am I bringing to the track that day? I let my nails express that as well,” she said. “If you look good, you feel good, you do good.”
While underestimated by many, a manicure is both a way to treat yourself and express yourself, which is why many people frequent a nail salon on a regular basis. So did the OP, and though the price would fluctuate a little, she never paid more than $50 for nearly the two years she went to the same establishment. Last time, however, she was charged $20 more than usual, which encouraged her to seek petty revenge and let a fellow client know. The information didn’t take long to spread, though, and led to the nail salon buzzing with confused, and likely not that happy, clients.
