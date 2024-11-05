Kathryn McCormick: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the Step Up Revolution Actress

When Kathryn McCormick took on the leading role in Step Up Revolution (2012), she had no prior acting experience. Her first acting role was a minor appearance as a dancer in the 2009 musical drama film Fame. As such, she had no major background in acting when she signed up for the role of Emily Anderson. Despite her lack of exposure as an actress, playing the lead in the dance film was right up McCormick’s alley as she is a seasoned dancer with years of experience in the performing arts.
Kathryn McCormick began dancing as a toddler, taking after her mother who served as her earliest mentor. McCormick danced her way to the professional stage, competing on the popular Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance shows. She has also appeared in music videos for stars like Christina Perri, Jennifer Lopez, and the English rock band Muse. She has also added more credits to her acting portfolio, making her small-screen debut on the television series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. As fans look forward to seeing more of McCormick on the screens, explore these revealing facts about the Step Up Revolution star.
1. Kathryn McCormick Has Scottish Ancestry
While she was born in Augusta, Georgia, in the United States, Kathryn McCormick hails from a Scottish background. Her mother also bears a German surname, pointing to McCormick’s mixed ancestry. She was born and raised in the United States and identifies as an American. However, more details about McCormick’s background and family are not public knowledge. She prefers to keep the spotlight on her career achievements. As such, her Instagram page is rife with pictures of career and personal moments without any mention of her parents or siblings.
2. Kathryn McCormick Began Dancing at Age Three
Born on July 7, 1990, Kathryn McCormick was three years old when she began displaying her talent as a dancer. Her budding days were spent in her mother’s studio, Dance Connection, where she honed her skills. Her mother mentored her at that early stage before guiding her path to professional dancing. McCormick then studied at Augusta West Dance Studio in Georgia where her mom also trained as a dancer. McCormick achieved major success as a dancer for many years before sharing her acting talent with the world.
3. Her Mother Is Also a Professional Dancer
Beyond having a knack for dancing, Kathryn McCormick also got the dancing gene from her mother, Sandra Schmieden who is a dancer in her own right. Schmieden trained her daughter from an early age before sending her off to the professional dancing stage. She also trained at Augusta West Studio before McCormick. However, Schmieden has not achieved fame as a dancer like her daughter.
4. Kathryn McCormick Placed Third On So You Think You Can Dance Season 6
In 2009, McCormick appeared in her first televised dancing competition. The then 18-year-old dancer competed with other talented performers across 24 episodes and finished third place. During the time she appeared in the season, McCormick had the highest placement for a woman. Subsequently, she returned in seasons 7–13 as an all-star performer, placing third in season 13 alongside Tate McRae. McCormick also made guest appearances on Dancing with the Stars in 2012 and 2014.
5. She Married Jacob Patrick in 2015
Kathryn McCormick has been married to Jacob Patrick since May 2015. Though there were rumors about their separation in December 2021, the two have stayed married. Patrick is an award-winning director, writer, and animator. His directorial credits include An Apprentice, Sono Lino, Quitting, and La Plume & Le Papier. He also produced the 2017 short film Zero-Zero. McCormick and her husband collaborated on the documentary Like Air in 2015, showcasing her mentorship program for three dancers. He currently works as an Imagineer at Walt Disney Imagineering.
6. Kathryn McCormick Made Her Acting Debut At Age 18
After contesting on So You Think You Can Dance, Kathryn McCormick made her acting debut in the 2009 teen musical film Fame. Though it marked her feature film debut, McCormick played a minor role as a dancer in the movie. In 2011, she played another minor role in The Burbank Playas Present: Manipede! as an audience member. Step Up Revolution launched her to global fame for her portrayal of Emily Anderson in 2012. She also portrayed Jasmine in Dance-Off (2014). In 2015, she played herself in Lift Me Up and Like Air. McCormick also guest-starred on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2015. Check out So You Think You Can Dance over the years.
