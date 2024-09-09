Dancing With the Stars Season 33: Meet the Celebrity Cast

The star-studded DWTS season 33 celebrity cast has been revealed. The season will have one less pair of contestants from the previous season, with only 13 contestants in season 33. The season is scheduled to premiere on September 17, 2024.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return as hosts, with Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli as judges. Over the years, DWTS has consistently attracted a diverse range of celebrities. This year’s lineup is no different; the cast spans athletes, Olympic stars, actors, and models. Here’s a deep dive into the star-studded Dancing with the Stars season 3 celebrity cast.
Danny Amendola
Professional Partner: Witney Carson
Danny Amendola is a former NFL wide receiver with two Super Bowl wins. Amendola retired from the NFL on July 25, 2022, after a successful 13-year football career. Since his retirement, Danny Amendola has served as a coaching assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Amendola is no stranger to reality TV shows, having competed in season 1 of FOX’s reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Danny Amendola is paired with professional Latin ballroom dancer and choreographer Witney Carson. DWTS season 33 is Carson’s 14th season as a professional partner. Her best season was season 19, when she won with celebrity actor and now DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro.
Anna Delvey
Professional Partner: Ezra Sosa
All eyes will be on Russian-born, convicted con artist and fraudster Anna Delvey. Born Anna Sorokin, Delvey made news after her arrest for posing as a wealthy heiress to con several New York elites. After her release from prison on parole, Delvey was arrested for overstaying her visa. Since October 2022, Anna Delvey has been in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring. Delvey, wearing an ankle monitor, will appear in Dancing with the Stars season 33. Anna Delvey’s professional partner, Ezra Sosa, first joined DWTS in season 30. However, season 33 will be the first time he’ll be paired with a celebrity contestant from the beginning.
Joey Graziadei
Professional Partner: Jenna Johnson
Joey Graziadei is also no stranger to reality television, having had a successful run on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. Graziadei first became known when he finished runner-up in The Bachelorette season 20. This earned him a spot as the star of The Bachelor season 28. Joey Graziadei ended the season being engaged to Kelsey Anderson. In DWTS season 33, Graziadei is paired with Latin and ballroom dancer and choreographer Jenna Johnson. Jenna Johnson joined DWTS as a troupe dancer in season 18 and was upgraded to professional dancer in season 23. She has had one win on the show, winning DWTS season 26 with Adam Rippon.
Dwight Howard
Professional Partner: Daniella Karagach
Dwight Howard is the only NBA star on Dancing with the Stars season 33 celebrity cast. As a pro basketball player, Howard currently plays for the Taiwan Mustangs of The Asian Tournament (TAT). Dwight Howard won the NBA championship in 2020 while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the past, Dwight Howard competed in The Masked Singer season 6 and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2023. Howard is paired with Daniella Karagach, who made her DWTS professional debut in season 29, paired with Nelly. Karagach made her first and only win in season 30 while paired with former professional basketball player Iman Shumpert. Could pro basketball player Dwight Howard be her next win?
Chandler Kinney
Professional Partner: Brandon Armstrong
American actress and singer Chandler Kinney is also joining the Dancing with the Stars season 33 celebrity cast. The actress is famous for playing Willa in Disney’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S franchise and Tabby Haworthe in Pretty Little Liars. DWTS season 33 is Kinney’s first run with reality television. However, she’s paired with seasoned DWTS professional dancer Brandon Armstrong. After joining as a troupe member, Armstrong has been with DWTS since season 24. He became a pro dancer in season 27. Although he’s yet to make a win, DWTS season 33 could be his first.
Ilona Maher
Professional Partner: Alan Bersten
Rugby union player Ilona Maher just left the 2024 Summer Olympics with a bronze medal as part of the US women’s national rugby sevens team. Maher makes her debut in reality television in DWTS season 33. Ilona Maher is partnered with professional Latin and ballroom dancer Alan Bersten. Like many others, Alan Bersten joined DWTS as a troupe member. He became a professional dancer after five years in season 25. Bersten won DWTS season 28 with Hannah Brown. He has also finished fourth position thrice in seasons 26, 27, and 30.
Brooks Nader
Professional Partner: Gleb Savchenko
Brooks Nader joins the celebrity cast of DWTS season 33 as the only model. Nader got her big break after winning the 2019 Swim Search. She’s famous for being a model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Brooks Nader is paired with Russian-American dancer, choreographer, and model Gleb Savchenko. He joined DWTS in season 16 as a professional dancer, pairing with reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump. Although yet to secure a win, Gleb Savchenko has also finished in fourth position three times.
Stephen Nedoroscik
Professional Partner: Rylee Arnold
Two-time Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik also joins the Dancing with the Stars season 33 celebrity cast. He withdrew from the 2024 Gold Over America Tour to compete on DWTS. Stephen Nedoroscik won bronze for pommel horse at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Paired with Rylee Arnold, DWTS season 33 is Stephen Nedoroscik’s first dance competition.
Phaedra Parks
Professional Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy
Built for television, reality TV personality Phaedra Parks is taking on a new challenge with DWTS. Phaedra Parks is famous for being part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also co-hosted Dish Nation and starred in Married to Medicine. Parks is paired with veteran DWTS Ukrainian-American professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. Val Chmerkovskiy first appeared on DWTS season 2. He became a pro dancer on the show in season 13. Since then, he has had three wins—seasons 20, 23, and 32! As last season’s pro dancer winner, all eyes are on Val Chmerkovskiy to work his magic again. Hopefully, he has enough dance chemistry with Phaedra Parks.
Eric Roberts
Professional Partner: Britt Stewart
Veteran film and television actor Eric Roberts joins the Dancing with the Stars season 33 celebrity cast. Besides his extensive acting credits, Eric Roberts is also famous for being Julia Roberts‘ older brother and the father of actress Emma Roberts. Eric Roberts is paired with professional dancer Britt Stewart, who joined DWTS in season 23 as a troupe member. Stewart’s best run on DWTS was in season 31, where she finished fifth with actor Daniel Durant.
Tori Spelling
Professional Partner: Pasha Pashkov
Another famous name in the DWTS season 33 celebrity cast is actress Tori Spelling. Spelling began her acting career as a child actor and has continued to work extensively in film and television. In DWTS season 33, Tori Spelling is paired with seasoned DWTS professional dancer Pasha Pashkov. Spelling will have one of DWTS’s longest-serving dancers, with Pasha Pashkov first joining the show in season 2.
Jenn Tran
Professional Partner: Sasha Farber
Jenn Tran made history as the first Asian-American in the lead role in The Bachelorette season 21. She was one of the contestants in Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, where she finished in fifth place. Jenn Tran will face off against Joey Graziadei, paired with Australian and American professional dancer Sasha Farber. As a troupe member, Sasha Farber joined DWTS in season 14 and became a professional dancer in season 17. He has finished in third place twice while paired with Tonya Harding and Ally Brooke in seasons 26 and 28, respectively.
Reginald VelJohnson
Professional Partner: Emma Slater
Joining the Dancing with the Stars celebrity cast as its thirteenth contestant is Reginald VelJohnson. Reginald VelJohnson is famous for his role as a police officer. His two iconic portrayals have been in Family Matters and the first two installments of the Die Hard film series. In DWTS season 33, Reginald VelJohnson is paired with professional dancer and choreographer Emma Slater. Like Sasha Farber, Emma Slater joined DWTS in season 14 and was also promoted to professional dancer in season 17. Slater had her first and only win in season 24, when she was paired with Rashad Jennings. With fingers crossed on which Dancing with the Stars season 33 celebrity cast member will win, these are the past DWTS top winners.
