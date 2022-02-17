Whatever Happened to Anna Delvey/Sorokin?

From 2017 to 2019, Anna Delvey’s story made headlines in places all over the world. After spending years pretending to be a German heiress and conning people out of money, trips, and places to stay Anna was finally found out. Her story is the subject of a new miniseries on Netflix called Inventing Anna. The story is told from the perspective of a fictional journalist named Vivian Kent (Anna Chulmsky) but Anna Delvey is always right at the center. Since its release in February 2022, Inventing Anna has gotten lots of attention which has resulted in Anna Delvey being thrust back into the spotlight. Needless to say, lots of people have wondered what the fake German heiress has been up to since being released from prison. Keep reading to find out what happened to Anna Delvey/Sorokin. Just a heads up, you might want to stop reading now if you haven’t finished watching Inventing Anna.
Who Is Anna Delvey/Sorokin?
The truth behind Anna Delvey’s identity is something that took quite some time to uncover. When she first appeared on the New York City social scene, she claimed to have come from a very wealthy German family. Under the name Anna Delvey, she managed to manipulate dozens of people and several businesses into thinking that she had access to a large fortune. However, it was eventually revealed that Anna Delvey wasn’t a German heiress at all. In fact, she isn’t even German. Anna was born Anna Sorokin in Russia less than a year before the fall of the Soviet Union. She and her family relocated to Germany when she was a teenager. After graduating from high school, she briefly moved to England before returning to Germany and eventually moving to Paris. While in France, she began using the last name Delvey. In 2013, she relocated to New York City where she quickly made her way onto the elite social scene. She came in with big plans to open her own arts foundation and many people were impressed by her perceived wealth. Although she looked the part of a wealthy heiress, Anna’s behavior started raising red flags when she constantly forgot her credit cards or gave people the wrong payment details. However, it would take years for people to really catch on to her scam.
Where Is Anna Now?
Anna was arrested in October of 2017 with the help of a former friend who Anna had scammed. She ultimately faced a total of 10 charges. Anna went to trial in December of 2018 and was found guilty of eight of those charges. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in a state prison and she also received a fine of $24,000. On top of that, Anna was ordered to pay back $199,000 worth of restitution to her victims. Anna was released in February of 2021 after serving less than two years. The following month, she was taken into custody by ICE for overstaying her visa in the United States. At the time, it appeared that she was going to be deported, but that didn’t end up being the case – at least not yet. As of now, Anna is still in ICE custody and it’s unclear what her fate will be. Shortly before the release of Inventing Anna, she wrote an article for Insider where she explained some of the things she’s been dealing with.
Anna wrote, “While the world is pondering Julia Garner’s take on my accent in “Inventing Anna,” a Netflix show about me, the real me sits in a cell in Orange County’s jail in upstate New York, in quarantine isolation. I am here because Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided that my early merit release from prison means nothing to them and, despite being perfectly self-sufficient when left to my own (legal) devices, I, in fact, present “a continuous danger to the community.” Anna added, “My visa overstay was unintentional and largely out of my control. I served my prison sentence, but I’m appealing my criminal conviction to clear my name. I did not break a single one of New York state’s or ICE’s parole rules. Despite all that, I’ve yet to be given a clear and fair path to compliance.” In the article, Anna then went on to say that she has paid back all of the restitution she owes her victims. Part of the reason she was able to do that is because Netflix paid her more than $300,000 to use her story for Inventing Anna.
What’s Next For Anna?
At the moment, it’s not clear what the future has in store for Anna. It appears that she is hoping to stay in the United States and get a fresh start. However, if she ends up getting deported things will probably be very difficult for her. She doesn’t seem to have the best relationship with her family and she isn’t exactly seen as someone to be proud of in Germany or Russia. Only time will tell how things pan out for Anna, but one thing is for sure: her story is nowhere near finished yet.