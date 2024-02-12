Who Won the Super Bowl 2024?

After what looked like a long-drawn evening, the Super Bowl 2024 winners have been officially decided. With the game pushing into overtime, the 2024 Super Bowl, Super Bowl LVIII, became the second Super Bowl to go into overtime – second only to Super Bowl LI. The night was filled with several highlights, on and off the field, to become one of the most spectacular Super Bowl nights in the last decade.
The Super Bowl LVIII was between the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers. Heading into the match, the San Francisco 49ers were deemed the favorite, but the night was far from a clear, predetermined win. Here’s how the Super Bowl LVIII night played out and all about the Super Bowl 2024 winners.
The Winner of Super Bowl 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl 2024 winners. Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers 25–22 in overtime. Mecole Hardman’s 3-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes rode the Chiefs to victory. For football fans worldwide, the Super Bowl LVIII night was a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which saw both face off. With the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the 49ers 31–20 in Super Bowl LIV, many expected the Super Bowl 2024 rematch to be the 49er’s chance to reclaim victory.
Kansas City Chiefs returned as defending Super Bowl champion, having defeated Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII. Although it is their fourth Super Bowl championship (Super Bowl IV, LIV, LVII, and LVIII), it is their first consecutive win. As a result, the Kansas City Chiefs became the first team to go back-to-back since the New England Patriots did in 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX). Andy Reid, who has been Head Coach of the Chiefs, led them to victory. The Super Bowl LVIII is Andy Reid’s third Super Bowl championship as Head Coach and all with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who Won Super Bowl 2024 MVP?
Patrick Mahomes was one of the Super Bowl 2024 winners. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback helped secure the championship for his team. Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl 2024 MVP. Mahomes’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Hardman sealed the Chiefs victory in overtime. Mahomes was on fire on Sunday night, with a 76% pass completion (34-of-46 passing for 333 yards). With one interception, two touchdowns, and a team-high 66 rushing yards on nine carries, Mahomes was unarguably the game’s MVP.
Although there can only be one MVP player for the night, Mahomes could not have done it without his leading receiver, Travis Kelce. The Taylor Swift boyfriend, Tight end, made nine receptions across 93 yards. Patrick Mahomes, one of the Super Bowl 2024 winners as the MVP, makes it his third MVP award in his career. Mahomes first won MVP at Super Bowl LIV before winning it at the last championship, Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl 2024 MVP win makes him the third player to win the award in consecutive seasons. With three Super Bowl MVPs to his name, Mahomes is tied with Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the second-most Super Bowl MVPs in NFL history. Both Mahomes and Montana are second only to legendary former American football quarterback Tom Brady, who won five in his career. With the growing number of accolades Mahomes has received throughout his NFL career (seven seasons), Patrick Mahomes is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
Highlights of Super Bowl 2024
It wasn’t a walk in the park for the Super Bowl 2024 winners. With four minutes and 26 seconds left in the first half, the Kansas City Chiefs were losing 10-0 to the San Francisco 49ers. Harrison Butker’s 29-yard field goal less than 10 seconds to the end of the second half will tie the game at 19-19 to proceed to overtime. With the game lasting 74 minutes and 57 seconds, the Super Bowl LVIII is the 7th-longest game in NFL history. Super Bowl LVIII had 61,629 fans at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It became the first Super Bowl to be held in the state of Nevada.
Besides the gaming action, the Super Bowl LVIII had lots of entertainment packed for fans in and out of the stadium. Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher headlined the halftime show but was far from being the only performer for the night. Before the game kickoff, three-time Grammy Award winner and country singer Reba McEntire sang the national anthem. Also performing before the game were Andra Day and Post Malone. Although this was Usher’s first Super Bowl halftime headline show, he was not only on stage. Usher was joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Jermaine Dupri, who were special guest performers.
The night was also filled with star-studded commercials, 2024 movie trailers, Taylor Swift sightings, and love moments. With the sizzling romance between singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the media and fans of the singer had dubbed the Super Bowl LVIII the “Taylor Swift Bowl” or “Swiftie Bowl.” Taylor Swift had supported her boyfriend by attending previous Chiefs’ games. Swift arrived at the Super Bowl 2024 game with close friends Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Besides her cheerful support for her boyfriend and the Chiefs’, it was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s kissing at the end of the game that got fans talking. Besides the Super Bowl 2024 winners, here are the top 7 commercials from the 2024 Super Bowl.
