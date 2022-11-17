Usher’s Residency Sees Many Surprise Stars on Stage

Usher recently announced he is extending his Las Vegas residency in 2023 after selling out in 2022. The superstar added a staggering 25 new shows to his residency, and he’ll stay until July to finish them out. The singing sensation was excited to add the shows to his residency because the fans love him, and he’s had the best time. His audience is filled with not only the biggest fans from his career but also some of the world’s biggest celebrities who have followed him from the start. Over the summer, Usher’s had a lot of guests on stage with him. It’s such a treat for fans to get to come to a show and see their favorite stars on stage with their favorite star, and Usher is not holding back.
Usher and Diddy
It’s been a long time since Usher and Diddy worked together, but no one forgot. When he brought the superstar on stage with him, it wasn’t just to dance and have a good time. Usher brought Diddy out so the two could sing one of their early hits together, “I Need A Girl,” and the fans went wild. The show was phenomenal, and it’s just a great example of why so many people love Usher as much as they do.
Usher and Issa Rae
She didn’t sing with him, but he did sing to her. In fact, he serenaded her, and fans went wild. The star brought her on stage to sing a few songs to her. He told her he loved her, and then he asked her to sit down with him while he sang a few things to her. She did, and the fans loved it. It was a genius moment.
Usher and Tevin Campbell
If you remember back in the day – way back in the day – there was a nasty rumor that Usher and Tevin Campbell did not like one another. They were not friends. They did not get along. These two didn’t speak on it then, and they performed a song together recently. This might be their way of speaking on it now. Back in 1993, Babyface and LA Reid had a fight over who they wanted to give a song to. The song is “Can We Talk,” and it famously went to Tevin Campbell. When Usher brought Campbell on stage to sing the song together, fans realized these two were not the problem.
Usher and Anita Baker
The point of her coming on stage was to sing to Usher when it was his own birthday, but he did turn the tables on her. He sang right back to her, and it was a huge dream come true for him. He’s always been a fan, and he loves her. Having her on stage was such a gift.
Usher and Tiffany Haddish
The comedian was more than happy to come onto the stage with Usher. When he called her up, she did it, and she did it with ease. She’s a huge fan, and simply being at the show was all she wanted to do with her time that day. Having the superstar singer calls her on stage and dance with her while singing was too much for her. It made her day.
Usher and Taraji P. Henson
Let’s be honest, though; our favorite celebrity combination is absolutely Usher and Taraji P. Henson. The Empire actress was in Vegas to celebrate her own 52nd birthday. Usher found her, called her on stage, danced with her, and made it a big scene. It was such a night, and the actress shared several videos of the moment she was on stage with her Instagram followers. It was a moment she will never forget, and it’s a moment that will make her birthday even more special for years to come.
He did her night dancing with her and allowed her to dance on stage. She did not waste a moment of her time, either. Being called up to hang out was such a good time for her, and she was thrilled with it. The world loved it, and we all got to be a small part of it, thanks to the Instagram posts she shared.
Usher is a Class Act
Throughout his residency, he’s always called on others to join the stage with him. He’s a star who is so comfortable with his own celebrity that he has no problem sharing it with others. Fans love this, too, because they never know how many people will be on stage that night when they see Usher in concert. While there is not always a famous person in the audience to bring out on the stage, it’s always fun when there is.