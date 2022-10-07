Did Diddy Write a Song about His Break-up with Cassie?

Cassie and Diddy were never the big couple that Diddy and J.Lo were, but can anyone really live up to any couple in which J.Lo is half? The answer is no, in case you didn’t know. Cassie and Diddy might not have had quite the same star power as Diddy and Jennifer Lopez during their early 2000s relationship, but Cassie and Diddy had something he and Jennifer Lopez did not – they had staying power. Well, they had more staying power than Puff did when he was with Jenny from the Block. Cassie and Diddy spent nearly a decade together and made many memories at that time. When news of their decade-long relationship ending hit the internet in, fans were shocked. What happened between Cassie and Diddy?
Cassie and Diddy Valued Their Privacy
More than anything else they had going on in their lives, Cassie and Diddy loved their privacy. They respected it. The rapper and business mogul obviously learned a thing or two during his time with Jennifer Lopez. The press does not make a good friend when you are in a committed relationship. The press wants to know everything. They get into your life and business, and they do not stop. He learned quickly after the end of that romance that if he wanted to have any success in his personal life, the press needed to stay out of it. So, he did what most people do when they learn a hard lesson. He implemented it. For years, Cassie and Diddy were photographed together. They were together on vacation. They did everything together. Yet, neither one of them made public comments, confirmed or denied anything, or had a word to say about their relationship.
In fact, it took this couple more than four years together to finally confirm they were seeing one another. They began dating sometime in 2008, and it was 2012 before they finally said anything about being together. When their romance ended in 2018, neither said a word about it. Speculation was everywhere, but this couple did what they do best. They didn’t comment.
What Happened Between Them?
No one ever talked about it publicly, but there were many rumors. Sources and people claiming they were close to Cassie and Diddy were quick to share what they knew with the press, and it was ugly. In fact, it seems that Cassie allegedly cheated on Diddy with the trainer he gifted her the year before their breakup. The fact that Cassie began dating the trainer after she and Diddy split did nothing to assuage his fears or stop the rumor mill from working overtime. Friends of Cassie pointed out quickly in 2018 that while she did move on with the trainer that her longtime love got for her, she wasn’t dating him until after her relationship with Diddy ended.
Of course, things turned for the worse when Cassie announced that she and her trainer, Alex, were expecting a baby in 2019 – only a year after her breakup with Diddy. By August 2019, she announced that the two were engaged, and by September 2019, the couple was married. By spring 2021, the couple welcomed their second baby together. It seemed to be a quick timeline for them, and it seemed to be something that made them happy. It also seems like it might tie in nicely with the rumors that she was seeing her trainer behind Diddy’s back.
Did Diddy Pen a Song About Cassie?
In early 2022, Diddy released a new song. It’s his first in more than six years and is titled Gotta Move On. He didn’t say anything about the song or who it was about – or even if it was about anyone. However, TMZ reported that this song is absolutely about his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. The lyrics are powerful, but he still has not confirmed this.
“You found a new man, so I gotta move on. Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know. I won’t say you’re wrong. Guess you had to move on,” he sings in the song. Is this about his ex? Is this about the fact that he allegedly felt she was seeing someone else behind his back? We cannot say for certain, but we know that this is a situation that very likely was not easy for either of them. Ten years is a long time to spend with one person only to see it end. Especially when it ends for one and only begins a happy new life for another. Either way, Cassie and Diddy are long over, and they both seem to have moved on.