Diddy Sends A Shoutout To His Former Flame Cassie

Is Diddy still in love with his former girlfriend of 11 years?
Cassie arrived on the music scene under Bad Boy records starting with the hit song Me & U. After that, her debut was playing throughout radio airwaves in 2006, and speculation regarding the relationship between Diddy and Cassie was rampant, though the couple remained silent until 2012. Cassie stated that she doesn’t like her personal life in the limelight, though she did elaborate on her love for the music mogul, “Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience,” she told Vibe about Diddy. “Starting my empire would be great. I’m trying to figure that out. I’m still working with Cassie Enterprises, but I think that would be something I would love to do.”
In addition to being a singer, Cassie was also a model, and Diddy’s business schedule indeed kept him in the office more often than not, and at the time, it seemed as if the couple had their relationship figured out despite how chaotic and busy their lives were, “The key to maintaining any relationship – be it a romantic relationship or a friendship – is honesty and communication. I travel so much, host parties, and I just signed a new deal with Skam Artist, who predominantly deejays in the same bookings that they do at different parties. It’s New York, Chicago, Vegas, so I’m constantly going.”
However, the love birds eventually broke up in 2018, with reports stating that the “decision was amicable and they remain friends.” It wouldn’t be long for Cassie to move on and get married. The former Bad Boy singer met Alex Fine in December 2018, and less than a year later, Fine and Cassie tied the knot. At this point, Diddy’s ex had moved on with her life, and the couple was living happily together.
“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” he wrote on Instagram. “I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we had you, and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to attend every dance recital, concert, sporting event, and school play. Whatever you decide to do, I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.”
Alex and Cassie have two kids together and recently celebrated their third anniversary. As for Diddy, the rapper has moved on as well, though he isn’t necessarily in a severe relationship like his ex. His current entanglement is with Yung Miami, which was explained in a recent XXL interview, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating.” The two single dating people have been for some time, but that hasn’t stopped Diddy from giving a shoutout to his ex. During his speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET awards, Diddy thanked Cassie for bringing him out of the “dark times.” The message seemed innocent enough, though the response deemed it otherwise as fans think it was a shady move to get under her husband’s skin.
It’s unknown whether that’s the case, but both men have taken shots at each other recently. Diddy released a song in June titled Gotta Move On and addressed the breakup with his Cassie. Fine took a dig at the artist with a post on Instagram, “Happy Friday to all my LGBTQ+ friends. Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON.”
Cassie never responded to Diddy’s shoutout. She was unbothered by it. She remains happily married to Fine and the mother of his two children.