Will The Goonies 2 Ever Happen? Josh Brolin and Other Stars Shed Some Light

Whispers of The Goonies 2 have been swirling around Hollywood and beyond for a long time. However, here we are four decades after the original classic was released and the film still hasn’t come to fruition. Is there still hope?
The majority of the cast of the original 1985 movie have gone on to become huge stars. Some have retired from acting altogether, and others have made epic resurgences and garnered critical acclaim. So, let’s break down the possibilities of The Goonies 2 and reveal what the stars have to say on the matter.
Is There a Script for The Goonies 2?
After all of these years, The Goonies stands as a timeless adventure that captured the hearts of millions with its perfect blend of childhood wonder, treasure hunting thrills, and exploration of unbreakable bonds. The film follows a tight-knit gang of outcast youths from the Goon Docks neighborhood who set out on a desperate mission to locate One-Eyed Willy’s fabled pirate treasure when their homes face foreclosure. The genuine depiction of youthful adventure, in which regular children become improbable heroes through bravery, devotion, and persistence, was what made the film so captivating and engaging, not just the booby traps and underground caves.
Steven Spielberg, who served as executive producer and story creator for the original film, has long been rumored to be guarding the sequel’s development like One-Eyed Willy’s treasure itself. After decades of speculation and false starts, Warner Bros. finally announced in February 2025 that writer/director Potsy Ponciroli (Greedy People, Old Henry) has been hired to write the script for the long-awaited sequel, with Spielberg returning as producer alongside Christopher Columbus. However, the long road to The Goonies 2 has been anything but smooth sailing.
Reportedly, five scripts have been penned over the years, with various writers taking their shot at capturing the original’s lightning in a bottle. Since the announcement of Ponciroli’s involvement, things have gone pretty cold. So, it’s understandable that these constant delays and script rewrites have left fans wondering what exactly has been holding up production for four decades.
Is Josh Brolin Coming Back?
Josh Brolin is perhaps the biggest star out of The Goonies cast. The original 1985 film was his first ever role, however, the 80s and 90s were tough years for the actor, finding himself mostly confined to small supporting roles. This all changed in 2007 when he starred in No Country for Old Men, a film that launched him into the big leagues and made him a global star. Since then, he has starred in smash hit movies like Deadpool 2, Avengers: Endgame, and Dune. So, as the biggest star power of The Goonies cast, he will undoubtedly be the box office draw for The Goonies 2. But is he keen to return?
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brolin displayed mixed emotions about the prospect of returning to the world of The Goonies. When the interviewer expressed hope that The Goonies 2 would happen, Brolin responded thoughtfully: “Of course you hope it does. Like, I hope it does because the experience was so great. The movie is received so well generation after generation.” However, Brolin’s enthusiasm comes with significant reservations. The actor expressed genuine concern about protecting the legacy of the beloved original, stating: “The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint my memory of it.” He also pointed out how Spielberg, as producer, is being “picky” with the scripts that are being served up.
What Are the Other Stars Up To?
Other cast members of the original movie have maintained enough public image to draw in crowds for The Goonies 2. Lead star Sean Astin went on to star in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and has regularly teamed up with Adam Sandler. More recently, he landed a recurring supporting role in Stranger Things.
After years away from the limelight, Ke Huy Quan returned to acting in 2022, winning an Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. When it comes to Corey Feldman, although he was huge star in the 80s and early 90s, he has since shifted his focus to music. While the majority of the cast have expressed desires to return for The Goonies 2, Feldman quashed rumors in 2024 when a source close to him stated he hasn’t been asked to return. Saying: “The Goonies sequel that has been a dream for many in the cast for a very long time, isn’t happening. If Sean Astin or Corey Feldman are attached to this supposed sequel, let alone everyone else, there is one problem, nobody has told them.”
