7 Sassy Stars Who Embodied Wednesday Addams

Let’s talk about the one and only Wednesday Addams, shall we? This little lady has been the poster child for goth girls everywhere since the ’60s, and she’s had more reincarnations than a cat with nine lives. Now, I’m not saying she’s got more comebacks than Cher, but let’s just say Wednesday’s had her fair share of the spotlight. So, buckle up as we stroll down this cobwebbed memory lane and give a nod to the sassy stars who’ve given life to our favorite macabre munchkin.
Lisa Loring First to Frown
Picture this: It’s the ’60s, color TV is still a novelty, and along comes Lisa Loring, defining what it means to be a deadpan darling with her portrayal of Wednesday in The Addams Family. At the tender age of six, she was serving sass before we even knew what sass was. And let’s not forget her memorable hobby of decapitating doll heads—classic Wednesday.
Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world, and who could blame her? She started it all.
Christina Ricci The Iconic Enigma
Fast forward to the ’90s, and here comes Christina Ricci, flipping the script and turning Wednesday into a pop culture icon with her pitch-perfect delivery of macabre one-liners. The black dress, the braids, that stare that could curdle milk—she had it all. And if you’re wondering what Ricci thinks about passing the torch, well, she thinks Jenna Ortega is “incredible” in the role. Talk about high praise from high places!
Nicole Fugere The Continuation
Let’s not overlook Nicole Fugere, who stepped into those iconic shoes in the late ’90s. While she might not have left as indelible a mark as her predecessors, she kept the spirit of Wednesday alive in both a reunion film and a TV series. It’s like keeping up with family traditions—except this family prefers electric chairs over rocking chairs.
Melissa Hunter Grown-Up Goth Girl
Enter Melissa Hunter with her web series Adult Wednesday Addams, which gave us a glimpse into Wednesday’s life as an adult—because let’s face it, we were all wondering how she’d deal with taxes and Tinder dates. Unfortunately, it seems like not everyone was amused; the Tee & Charles Addams Foundation wasn’t having any of it.
Regardless of her talent or the breadth of her audience or the entertainment it gave you, the online series is a violation of that contract…. Bummer! But hey, at least we got to see Wednesday tackle real-world problems before getting yanked off YouTube.
Rachel Potter Broadway Baby
And who could forget Rachel Potter? She took Wednesday to Broadway, belting out tunes while still managing to look like she’d rather be anywhere else—in true Addams fashion. That’s right; this character has even sung her way through her angst on stage opposite big names like Bebe Neuwirth and Brooke Shields.
Jenna Ortega A Modern Muse
Ah, Jenna Ortega—she’s the fresh face of our beloved Wednesday on Netflix. She’s got that same morbid charm with a modern twist that makes you think, “Yeah, this girl could totally rock a smartphone…if she wanted to.” Ortega even made sure to tip her hat to Lisa Loring with some subtle tributes because respecting your elders is important—even if your elder is an iconic fictional character. Plus, there’s more to come with season two on its way!
Chloë Grace Moretz Animated Attitude
Last but not least is Chloë Grace Moretz, who lent her voice to an animated version of our girl W in 2019. Her take? A spirited sass that meshes well with today’s meme culture while still paying homage to that original Addams flavor. Plus, how can we not love a line like
I may not have a cell phone, but you don’t have a crossbow? Classic Wednesday wit right there!
