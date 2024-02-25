7 Sassy Stars Who Embodied Wednesday Addams

by

Let’s talk about the one and only Wednesday Addams, shall we? This little lady has been the poster child for goth girls everywhere since the ’60s, and she’s had more reincarnations than a cat with nine lives. Now, I’m not saying she’s got more comebacks than Cher, but let’s just say Wednesday’s had her fair share of the spotlight. So, buckle up as we stroll down this cobwebbed memory lane and give a nod to the sassy stars who’ve given life to our favorite macabre munchkin.

Lisa Loring First to Frown

Picture this: It’s the ’60s, color TV is still a novelty, and along comes Lisa Loring, defining what it means to be a deadpan darling with her portrayal of Wednesday in The Addams Family. At the tender age of six, she was serving sass before we even knew what sass was. And let’s not forget her memorable hobby of decapitating doll heads—classic Wednesday. Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world, and who could blame her? She started it all. 7 Sassy Stars Who Embodied Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci The Iconic Enigma

Fast forward to the ’90s, and here comes Christina Ricci, flipping the script and turning Wednesday into a pop culture icon with her pitch-perfect delivery of macabre one-liners. The black dress, the braids, that stare that could curdle milk—she had it all. And if you’re wondering what Ricci thinks about passing the torch, well, she thinks Jenna Ortega is “incredible” in the role. Talk about high praise from high places! 7 Sassy Stars Who Embodied Wednesday Addams

Nicole Fugere The Continuation

Let’s not overlook Nicole Fugere, who stepped into those iconic shoes in the late ’90s. While she might not have left as indelible a mark as her predecessors, she kept the spirit of Wednesday alive in both a reunion film and a TV series. It’s like keeping up with family traditions—except this family prefers electric chairs over rocking chairs. 7 Sassy Stars Who Embodied Wednesday Addams

Melissa Hunter Grown-Up Goth Girl

Enter Melissa Hunter with her web series Adult Wednesday Addams, which gave us a glimpse into Wednesday’s life as an adult—because let’s face it, we were all wondering how she’d deal with taxes and Tinder dates. Unfortunately, it seems like not everyone was amused; the Tee & Charles Addams Foundation wasn’t having any of it. Regardless of her talent or the breadth of her audience or the entertainment it gave you, the online series is a violation of that contract…. Bummer! But hey, at least we got to see Wednesday tackle real-world problems before getting yanked off YouTube. 7 Sassy Stars Who Embodied Wednesday Addams

Rachel Potter Broadway Baby

And who could forget Rachel Potter? She took Wednesday to Broadway, belting out tunes while still managing to look like she’d rather be anywhere else—in true Addams fashion. That’s right; this character has even sung her way through her angst on stage opposite big names like Bebe Neuwirth and Brooke Shields.

Jenna Ortega A Modern Muse

Ah, Jenna Ortega—she’s the fresh face of our beloved Wednesday on Netflix. She’s got that same morbid charm with a modern twist that makes you think, “Yeah, this girl could totally rock a smartphone…if she wanted to.” Ortega even made sure to tip her hat to Lisa Loring with some subtle tributes because respecting your elders is important—even if your elder is an iconic fictional character. Plus, there’s more to come with season two on its way! 7 Sassy Stars Who Embodied Wednesday Addams

Chloë Grace Moretz Animated Attitude

Last but not least is Chloë Grace Moretz, who lent her voice to an animated version of our girl W in 2019. Her take? A spirited sass that meshes well with today’s meme culture while still paying homage to that original Addams flavor. Plus, how can we not love a line like I may not have a cell phone, but you don’t have a crossbow? Classic Wednesday wit right there! 7 Sassy Stars Who Embodied Wednesday Addams

wiggle
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Real Reason Steve Carell Left The Office After Season 7
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2023
Lady Gaga’s Transformation into Harley Quinn: A Detailed Look
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2023
Molly Roloff: Life Beyond ‘Little People, Big World’
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2023
Lucy Liu’s 7 Best Roles & Where To Find Them
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2024
9 Fascinating Facts About West Side Story’s Richard Beymer
3 min read
May, 1, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Stranger Things’ David Harbour
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.