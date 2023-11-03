Steve Coogan was born on October 14, 1965, in Middleton, Lancashire, England. He is one of the most recognisable faces on British television, having created and starred in several popular comedy shows. He is perhaps most known for his role as Alan Partridge, a character he created himself. However, as iconic as this character may be, Coogan has much more to his arsenal.
Coogan has also enjoyed success in Hollywood, although his roles have mostly been smaller. He has starred in episodes of shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, and has had supporting roles in blockbusters like The Other Guys, and Night at the Museum. However, in recent years, he has proven that he can truly shine as a dramatic actor and writer as well as a comedian. In fact, he has two Oscar nominations to show for it. With that said, let’s take a deep dive into the best roles from Steve Coogan.
The Early Days of Steve Coogan
Early on in Steve Coogan’s career, he started to write and create his own material. As well as writing for shows like Packet of Three, and The Dead Good Show, Coogan soon started to create his own opportunities. This started with a fake radio show called Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge, a character that would later get his very own TV series. After this, Coogan added another character to his repertoire of comedic personalities with Paul Calf’s Video Diary. He would soon take this character on the road and perform stand up before landing his own TV show, Coogan’s Run. The show comprised all of his characters together for a series of sketches. It was a smash hit in the UK and skyrocketed Coogan to fame, thus setting the path for his next TV series, I’m Alan Partridge.
Steve Coogan’s Most Iconic Roles
I’m Alan Partridge as Alan Partridge
I’m Alan Partridge is a popular BBC sitcom that follows the life of an eccentric and often delusional radio host named Alan Partridge. The series focuses on Partridge’s attempts to navigate the world of mild fame, all while dealing with his own insecurities and quirks. The show propelled the career of Steve Coogan, who has become known for his portrayal of the character. To this day, Alan Partridge remains one of Coogan’s most renowned and beloved characters. In fact, the series has been so successful that it spawned a feature film called Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and its own mock radio show, Mid Morning Matters. Overall, I’m Alan Partridge is a hilarious and insightful look at the life of a man in the public eye, and the struggles and joys that come with it.
Tropic Thunder as Damien Cockburn
Tropic Thunder, directed by Ben Stiller, is a blockbuster comedy that follows the story of a group of self-absorbed and clueless actors who venture into the jungles of Southeast Asia to shoot a big-budget war movie. However, as they are filming, they inadvertently stumble into an actual battle zone and are forced to become real soldiers in order to survive. What results is an action-packed extravaganza laced with comedy hijinks.
The film’s star-studded cast includes Jack Black, Ben Stiller, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. – the latter of whom received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of a white actor who undergoes a controversial procedure to play a black character in the war film. With its satirical take on Hollywood and over-the-top comedic performances, Tropic Thunder remains a beloved classic in the canon of modern comedies. Although his screen time was fairly sparse in the movie, Steve Coogan delivered an excellent performance as the the war film’s eccentric, try-hard director Damien Cockburn.
Philomena as Martin Sixsmith
Philomena is a critically acclaimed drama based on the true story of Philomena Lee, a woman who was forced to give up her son for adoption as a young woman in Ireland. The film follows Philomena, played by Judi Dench, as she enlists the help of journalist Martin Sixsmith (Steve Coogan), to find her son. The duo sets off on a journey to uncover the truth about what happened to Philomena’s child, and the film unpacks themes of love, forgiveness, and the power of religion. Philomena marked a dramatic turn for Coogan, who not only starred in the film but also co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Pope. This powerful and touching film earned Coogan two Oscar nominations and truly showcased his ability as a dramatic actor beyond the comedic roles he is most notable for.
Stan & Ollie as Stan Laurel
Stan & Laurel is a biopic that tells the story of two of the most iconic comedy actors of all time. The movie chronicles the lives of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, exploring their journey from obscure vaudeville performers to Hollywood legends. What makes this biopic so remarkable is the way both leads deliver immersive renditions that match the personalities and characteristics of the beloved duo. Steve Coogan, who plays Laurel, perfectly captures the lovable innocence and endearing awkwardness that made his character so popular. Similarly, John C. Reilly, who plays Hardy, captures the bombastic energy and emotional nuance that made his character so memorable. Together, they bring to life the legacy of Stan and Laurel, reminding audiences of the indelible impact they have had on the world of comedy.
The Steve Coogan Role That Has Sparked Controversy
Although Steve Coogan always returns to comedy, particularly with his most famous character, Alan Partridge, he still pushes himself with challenging dramatic roles rather frequently. In October, 2023, Coogan took on his most daring role yet as one of Britain’s most notorious men, Jimmy Savile. Originally seen as a pillar of British entertainment, Jimmy Savile was a British radio DJ and television presenter who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s through shows such as Top of the Pops and Jim’ll Fix It. However, after his death in 2011, a string of child abuse and sexual assault allegations came to light, leading to a widespread investigation. It soon became clear that Savile had spent many years using his public profile to gain access to vulnerable children and young people.
In the BBC drama, The Reckoning, Coogan plays Jimmy Savile, the once considered hero of England who quickly became known as a monster. The drama follows the early days of Savile from a working class man from Leeds, to one of the countries most famous men. Although Coogan delivers a standout performance that is truly eerie, many have lashed out about the production. The drama by no means humanises Savile, it simply displays what a manipulative person he was to get away with such evil doing for so long. Overall, The Reckoning is a tough and uncomfortable watch, however, it is Coogan’s chilling performance that makes the four part series worth sitting through.