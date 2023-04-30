Curb Your Enthusiasm has been a mainstay on HBO since it was first released in 2000, and guest stars have always been a major part of that. Larry David created a unique world where he plays a fictionalized version of himself as he argues his way through his days in Los Angeles. The famed sitcom has run for 11 seasons, and the twelfth (and supposed) final series will be hitting TV screens in 2024.
Curb Your Enthusiasm boasts an impressive cast, some playing themselves and others playing fictional characters that David has created. With every season comes a string of guest star appearances, and these stars usually play a twisted version of themselves. They also almost always end up in a hilarious screaming match with Larry. Here are 5 guest stars that need to return for the season finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
1. Ricky Gervais
Season 8 of Curb Your Enthusiasm served as one of the greatest seasons for guest star appearances, and Ricky Gervais came on board to play himself. The episode saw the two bicker from the moment they met, after Larry feels cheated out of a lump of money when Gervais takes advantage of his generosity. Gervais famously managed to convince big stars to play unflattering versions of themselves in his hit series, Extras, and when he appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, he didn’t shy away from doing the exact same thing to himself.
When Ricky Gervais first burst into the world of TV with his acclaimed series, The Office, he quickly moved into stand-up comedy. In his act, Gervais is renowned for playing on his “arrogance” and shock and awe. When it came to nabbing a guest spot on Curb Your Enthusiasm, he pushed this image even further and played one of the show’s most egotistical stars it had ever seen. If Gervais was to return for season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, it would be a treat to see him go up against Larry one more time. After all, the two comedians strike some uncanny resemblances in the personality department, making for an ideal toe to toe.
2. Seth Rogen
With every season that passes, the showrunners do a fantastic job of keeping the guest stars under wraps. Seth Rogen was on many audience wishlists for quite some time to star in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Rogen eventually appeared in season 11 of the show, and of course, he got into it with Larry. However, their meeting was a little short-lived and David missed an opportunity to utilize Rogen’s impressive back-and-forth skills. Seth Rogen has a solid background in stand-up comedy, and has been praised for his improv skills, so it would be interesting to see him come back for season 12 and really duke it out with Larry this time around.
3. Rosie O’Donnell
Rosie O’Donnell has appeared as herself in Curb Your Enthusiasm on three separate occasions, and each appearance managed to top the last. From fighting for the affection of the same woman, to getting into a physical altercation over a restaurant bill, the dynamic between these two is top-notch. The two comedians are friends in real life, making it is easy to see where their impressive chemistry comes from. David bases a lot of the stories in Curb Your Enthusiasm on things that have actually happened to him, so chances are, there may still be a few Rosie O’Donnell altercations that can be included in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12.
4. Jon Hamm
Season 10 episode 8 served as one of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s most eventful episodes in the show’s history. The episode sees Larry being shadowed around LA by Jon Hamm as he prepares for a movie role, where the character is based on Larry. The episode is one of the highest-rated episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, currently sitting at 9.1 out of 10 on IMDB.
By the end of the episode, Hamm has successfully embodied the quirky mannerisms of Larry, and even some of his controversial personality traits. The two are kicked out of a dinner party and go to war with a local coffee shop owner over some cold coffee. Hamm is one of the few guest stars who doesn’t exit the screen after a big blowout with Larry, so it’s entirely possible that the two characters are still friends. If Hamm returns for season 12, it would be interesting to see what trouble they can get into this time.
5. John McEnroe
John McEnroe appeared as himself in season 6 episode 5 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The episode saw Larry fill in for a limo driver after he is too intoxicated to drive. Larry creates a fake name of Charlie and heads to the airport to pick up the tennis legend. The two get into a series of hilarious mishaps, standing out as another top-rated episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
McEnroe is renowned for losing his temper on the court and is not afraid to play on his aggression in movies and TV shows. McEnroe also played himself in Adam Sandler’s 2002 comedy, Mr Deeds. But it was his performance in Curb Your Enthusiasm that really stood out. If season 12 was to bring back a character to have the ultimate screaming match with Larry, McEnroe could be just the ticket.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!