Everything We Know About Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 is officially on its way, and the show wrapped filming in March 2023. The HBO sitcom has had a successful run since its inception in 2000. The show sees Larry David, the co-creator of Seinfeld, playing a fictionalized version of himself as he spends his days bickering with the majority of the people he comes across.
Curb Your Enthusiasm is renowned for its loose structure and improvisational comedy. It has spanned over 20 years and has seen a pool of Hollywood talent come on board to guest star in the critically acclaimed series. Here’s everything you need to know about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12.
Will Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Be The Last?
Larry David is known for being one of the most stubborn people in Hollywood and has taken extended breaks from writing, filming, and acting in Curb Your Enthusiasm. However, he always works his way back to the grumpy, socially inept character. However, it seems that Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 may actually be David’s final outing for the show.
After filming wrapped on season 12, co-stars of the show took to their social media accounts to bid farewell to their characters. On top of this, David nearly ended the show in season 11 but changed his mind at the last minute. So, this has led many people to believe that David is finally ready put his feet up and retire. However, when addressing the speculation that Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will be the last, the series’ executive producer, Jeff Schaffer had this to say:
“My first season was Season 5. And you know what the final episode of that season was called? ‘The End.’ Not ironically. That was 15 years ago. So every season is the last season. It’s been this way forever.”
What Will Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Be About?
While Curb Your Enthusiasm is famous for being an unscripted sitcom, there is actually some strategic writing involved. Each season has its own story arc that reaches a climax in the final episode, and David is known for writing a 5-6 page outline for each episode. The dialogue in between is mostly improvised but there are key story beats that need to be hit so that the episode can flow smoothly to its final act.
There is currently no information regarding the plotline for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 as Larry David is renowned for keeping his beat sheets locked away. Plus, if they were leaked, there would be no telling where the story for the season could be heading. But rest assured, Larry will find new arrays of people to argue with, and the character could even be killed off like originally intended in season 11.
What Curb Your Enthusiasm Cast Members Are Returning For Season 12?
Every season of Curb Your Enthusiasm has an impressive range of celebrity guest stars, and these appearances are usually kept under wraps until the show is aired. However, Variety reported that Oscar winner, Troy Kotsur, secured a guest spot on the show in January 2023. The show also has a star-studded supporting cast who return season after season, like Jeff Garlin and Cheryl Hines.
Richard Lewis, David’s real-life best friend, has appeared since the show’s beginnings and has confirmed on his official Twitter page that he will be coming back for season 12. Vince Vaughn joined in season 10 as a series regular, but it is unsure yet if he will return. Regular guest stars like Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to return – and if season 12 really is the end, it is likely that many celebrities will return to nab one more guest spot before it’s all over.
When Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Will Release
After filming finished in March 2023, the twelfth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm went into post-production. There are typically 10 episodes in every season, and due to the show’s improvisational nature, editing is an extremely lengthy process. Therefore, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 can be expected to air between late 2023 and early 2024.
