Donnie Yen’s Close Call with Mike Tyson During ‘Ip Man 3’ Filming

Within the realm of martial arts cinema, ‘Ip Man 3’ stands as a testament to the genre’s allure, bringing together the prowess of Donnie Yen and the raw power of Mike Tyson. The film, released in 2015, saw Yen reprising his iconic role, continuing the legacy of the legendary Wing Chun grandmaster. This third chapter sees Ip Man defending a local school from a ruthless gang and a property developer named Frank, portrayed by none other than Mike Tyson. The significance of their fight scene was not just choreographed combat but a cinematic collision between boxing and kung-fu, promising an explosive on-screen encounter.
Donnie Yen’s contribution to martial arts films is unparalleled. Known for integrating mixed martial arts into mainstream Asian cinema, his role in ‘Ip Man 3’ was no exception. As Yen stepped into the shoes of Ip Man once again, his dedication to authenticity in martial arts portrayal was evident. He has been training since he was four under his mother’s tutelage, a grand master herself, ensuring that his portrayal of Ip Man was not just about learning a style but embodying the spirit of the character.
When it came to casting Mike Tyson, his boxing legend status brought a unique dynamic to ‘Ip Man 3’. His involvement began when he expressed interest in Chinese kung fu on Weibo, leading to this fortuitous casting. Tyson’s on-screen character brought an element of unpredictability due to his real-life boxing background. His moves were genuine, demanding Yen to be hyper-aware during their scenes together.
The choreography of the fight scene between Yen and Tyson was an intricate dance of precision and power. Donnie Yen described it as
I had to treat it as a real fight in a boxing ring with him and it was a matter of life and death. I couldn’t afford to be distracted in any way, otherwise it wouldn’t have been a K.O., it would have cost me my life. That was so dangerous! This statement underscores the intensity and risk involved in bringing such a scene to life.
The filming of ‘Ip Man 3’ was not without its perils. During one intense moment, Tyson’s punch came perilously close to connecting with Yen.
His fist was so huge, and it touched my hair, Yen recounted, highlighting the razor-thin margin for error. In another instance, he felt
the air move with his punch, which was like a truck coming towards me head-on. These encounters on set were a stark reminder of the dangers actors face while performing their own stunts.
In reflection, both Yen and Tyson emerged unscathed from their cinematic duel. The close calls during filming served as a testament to their professionalism and commitment to their craft. Their collaboration resulted in one of the most talked-about fight scenes in recent martial arts history, showcasing not only their skills but also the inherent risks taken by actors in action movies.
