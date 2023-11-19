Amy Landecker’s Top Movie And TV Roles

Amy Landecker is an American actress who was born on 30 September 1969. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, her father is a well-known Chicago radio personality and DJ. She attended high school at Francis W. Parker School and went on to study theatre at the University of Wisconsin.
Following graduation, she started out by performing in stage productions. Her early career start as a stage actress began in 1995 with a performance in the Eugene Ionesco play, Victims of Duty. She then went on to appear in several plays before beginning her career in film and television. Over the course of her nearly 30-year career, Landecker has received recognition for her performances in film and television over the years, including a Screen Actors Guild Award Nomination and particular praise from the legendary film critic, Roger Ebert. These are a selection of Amy Landecker‘s top performances in films and television series.
Transparent
Transparent is a comedy-drama television series produced by Amazon Studios. The series was created by Joey Soloway and ran for five seasons between 6 February 2014 and 27 September 2019. It follows the Pfeffermans, a family from Los Angeles who have to come to terms with their parent coming out as a trans woman. Amy Landecker stars as Sarah Pfefferman, the oldest sibling in the family who is married with two children. Throughout the series, she explores her sexuality and leaves her husband for a woman she knew in college. Transparent was a critical success winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series in 2015.
A Serious Man
A Serious Man is a black comedy-drama film written, produced, and directed by the Coen Brothers. The film was released on 2 October 2009 and is set in 1967 Minnesota. It follows Larry Gopnik, a Jewish man who begins to question his faith as he faces professional and personal problems in his life. Amy Landecker portrays Vivienne Samsky, Larry Gopnik’s neighbour who he is attracted to and who introduces him to marijuana. A Serious Man was received very positively by critics and audiences. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and appeared on the 2009 Top 10 Film Lists of both the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures.
Missing
Missing is an American thriller film written and directed by debutant filmmakers, Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. The film was released on 20 January 2023 and acts as a sequel to the 2018 film, Searching. The screenplay was adapted from a story by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty who also wrote the prequel. The film follows June, an 18-year-old who attempts to find her missing mother. Amy Landecker portrays Heather Damore, a friend of June’s mother who also looks after June. Missing received positive reviews from critics and grossed $48 million at the box office on a budget of $7 million.
Bombshell
Bombshell is a drama film based on the accounts of the women who exposed the CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. The film was directed by Jay Roach and stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie. The film was released on 13 December 2019. Amy Landecker appears in the film as Dianne Brandi who was the executive vice-president of legal and business affairs at Fox News. She was also a trusted aide of Roger Ailes, and central to the story. Bombshell received a mixed reception on its release. The film received praise for its acting performances but earned criticism for inaccuracies in the portrayal of some characters.
Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia
Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, commonly known as simply Trollhunters is an animated fantasy streaming television series. It was created by Guillermo del Toro and is based on a 2015 novel written by del Toro and Daniel Kraus. It ran for three seasons between 23 December 2016 and 25 May 2018. The series follows Jim, a teenage boy who is tasked with protecting the world after he stumbles upon a secret realm inhabited by magical creatures. Amy Landecker voices Jim’s mother, Barbara Lake. She is a doctor and often away from home, which allows her son to continue as a Trollhunter.
Project Almanac
Project Almanac is a found footage science fiction film directed by Dean Israelite. The film follows David Raskin, a high school senior, who along with his friends, builds a time machine. Amy Landecker portrays Kathy Raskin, David’s mother. Project Almanac was released on 30 January 2015 to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.
Follow Us