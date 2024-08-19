‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms’ Off-Screen Journey: Love, Health Battles, and Resilience

Kirsten Storms has made a significant impact both as a Disney star and a beloved soap opera actress. Best known for her role as Maxie Jones on General Hospital, Storms first gained fame as the star of the Disney Channel original movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Her portrayal of the futuristic tween, Zenon Kar, made her a household name and opened doors to numerous opportunities in the entertainment industry.

After establishing herself as a Disney darling, Storms transitioned to daytime television, fulfilling her long-held dream of becoming a soap opera star. In 1999, she joined Days of Our Lives as Isabella “Belle” Black, where she quickly became a fan favorite. Her success on the show led to further opportunities, including her long-running role as Maxie Jones on General Hospital, which she began in 2005.

Disney Beginnings and Soap Opera Dreams

Before becoming a soap opera icon, Kirsten Storms was a Disney Channel star, best known for playing Zenon Kar in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Her role in the Disney original movie, and its sequels, made her a well-known figure among young audiences. Storms also lent her voice to Bonnie Rockwaller in the animated series Kim Possible, further solidifying her place in the Disney universe.

However, even as a young actress, Storms knew she wanted to venture into the world of soap operas. In 1999, she achieved this dream by joining Days of Our Lives as Belle Black. Her portrayal of Belle earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base, setting the stage for her future success in daytime television.

Overcoming Health Challenges

Throughout her career, Kirsten Storms has faced several health challenges, including a diagnosis of endometriosis. In 2011, she had to take a break from her role as Maxie Jones on General Hospital to undergo treatment for the condition, which causes severe pain and other complications. Despite these setbacks, Storms has always made a strong return to her beloved role on the show.

In 2021, Storms underwent surgery to remove a large cyst from her brain, a procedure that required her to take another leave of absence from General Hospital. Following the surgery, Storms shared her relief at no longer experiencing the chronic headaches that had affected her for years. The show explained Maxie’s absence by writing her out temporarily, with her character moving to Texas.

Balancing Acting and Motherhood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

In addition to her acting career, Kirsten Storms has embraced motherhood, welcoming her daughter, Harper Rose Barash, in 2014. Storms took maternity leave from General Hospital to spend time with her newborn, balancing her responsibilities as a mother with her career in daytime television. Her ability to juggle both roles has made her an inspiration to many working mothers.

Storms’ relationship with Harper’s father, Brandon Barash, began on the set of General Hospital. The couple married in 2013 but divorced in 2016. Despite their separation, they have remained committed to co-parenting their daughter amicably, ensuring that Harper receives the love and support she needs from both parents.

Candid Conversations About Mental Health

Kirsten Storms has been open about her mental health struggles, including her diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In 2022, she appeared on Maurice Benard’s podcast State of Mind to discuss her experiences with the condition, which causes extreme mood swings. Storms shared how she deals with anxiety and panic attacks, shedding light on the realities of living with bipolar disorder.

Storms also discussed the importance of proper diagnosis and treatment, revealing that she was initially misdiagnosed with severe depression before receiving the correct diagnosis. Her candidness about her mental health has helped to break down stigmas and encouraged others to seek help and support. Storms continues to use her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues, making a positive impact both on and off the screen.