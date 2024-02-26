Henry Cavill’s Superman: Every Movie in Order

In 2022, Henry Cavill officially concluded his portrayal of Superman for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios. As of 2024, a new rebooted version of Superman is in the works, with James Gunn penning the screenplay. While the next actor to step into the iconic role has not yet been revealed, one thing is certain – it won’t be Henry Cavill.
Despite moving on from the role, Henry Cavill’s mark on the character is undeniable, having portrayed Superman for close to a decade. His dedication and portrayal of the Man of Steel will be remembered by fans and his contribution to the DC universe will not be forgotten. So, here’s every time Cavill donned the famed cape of Superman for the big screen, in order.
Man of Steel (2013)
The 2013 film Man of Steel marked a significant moment in the superhero genre as it brought a fresh take on the iconic character of Superman. From titan filmmaker Zack Snyder, the film follows the journey of Clark Kent, portrayed for the first time by Henry Cavill, as he discovers his extraordinary powers and the responsibility that comes with them. The movie delves into Superman’s origin story, showcasing his struggles to find his place in the world while facing the threat of the villainous General Zod (Michael Shannon).
With stunning visual effects and intense action sequences, Man of Steel reinvigorated the Superman franchise and introduced Henry Cavill as a worthy successor to the legendary role of Clark Kent. Not only did Cavill serve as a more than formidable Superman, he also showcased his talent as a truly commanding leading man, paving the way for a triumphant career in Hollywood.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was a groundbreaking moment in cinema history, as it brought together two of the most iconic superheroes, Batman and Superman, for the first time on the big screen. The film not only marked the long-awaited crossover between the two beloved characters but also introduced moviegoers to Ben Affleck‘s portrayal of Batman, following Christian Bale‘s critically acclaimed performance in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy. However, what truly captivated audiences was Henry Cavill’s reprisal of his role as Superman, after his star-making turn in 2013’s Man of Steel. Cavill’s portrayal of the Man of Steel showcased his growth as a Hollywood megastar and solidified his place as a modern-day superhero icon, further cementing the film’s place in cinematic history.
Justice League (2017)
As one of the most epic superhero film events ever, Justice League (2017) brought together legendary DC heroes including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg to save the planet from a terrible menace. Yet, the film’s turbulent path to eventual distribution tarnished its popularity. Following the untimely death of his daughter, director Zack Snyder was forced to step down, and Joss Whedon took over the project. However, an overwhelming amount of fans reacted negatively to Whedon’s involvement due to his changes and reshoots that didn’t follow Snyder’s initial vision. With critics bashing the film’s weak storyline, inadequate character development, and excessive use of special effects, this amassed to an immense critical failure. Although the movie didn’t exactly flop at the box office, it didn’t exactly thrive either. So, in the end, Justice League proved to be somewhat of a fiasco for the studio.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)
Zack Snyder’s Justice League, released in 2021, has emerged as one of the most fascinating stories in cinema history. Following the critical and commercial disappointment of Joss Whedon’s Justice League, which failed to leave a lasting impact, Snyder’s epic 4-hour cut of the film was eventually released. This version of the movie delved deeper into world-building and character backstories, resonating much more profoundly with fans and critics alike.
Despite Whedon’s version being considered the DC Extended Universe’s official reference, Snyder’s cut, affectionately dubbed the Snyder Cut, quickly became the preferred and definitive Justice League film in the hearts of many. The resurrection of Snyder’s vision not only rejuvenated interest in the franchise but also showcased how a director’s original creative vision can have a significant impact on a film’s success and legacy. What’s more, with the extra runtime, every character got more room to prevail their backstories, most notably Cavill’s Superman.
Black Adam (2022)
Fans of Henry Cavill’s Superman were left with disdain in 2019 when the character made a fleeting cameo appearance in the movie Shazam!, but Cavill was not cast to play the role. Following this, Cavill donned the iconic Superman outfit for the final time in the underwhelming 2022 box office flop, Black Adam. The plot follows the anti-heroic titular character portrayed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he navigates a quest for justice and vengeance. The movie takes a darker and more complex approach to the traditional superhero narrative, delving into Black Adam’s origins and his struggle with wielding immense power.
Although Henry Cavill makes a surprising appearance in a mid-credits scene as Superman, sparking excitement among fans, this cameo hinted at a potential team-up or sequel that has since faded into obscurity. Cavill’s recent hints that he may not reprise his role as the iconic hero ever again have left audiences wondering about the future of his portrayal of Superman in the DC Extended Universe. So, to many, Cavill’s first ever foray into the character in Man of Steel serves as the most glistening of all five movie appearances. While he may never portray Superman again, he may take on the role of another superhero sometime soon. Read more about that here.
