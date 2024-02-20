Should Henry Cavill Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Henry Cavill‘s breakout role as Clark Kent, also known as Superman, in the 2013 film Man of Steel, marked a pivotal moment in his career, propelling him from British television to Hollywood superstardom. Following his impressive debut as the iconic superhero, Cavill experienced rapid success, landing starring roles in numerous blockbuster hits. With his impressive acting prowess and charisma on screen, Cavill quickly cemented himself as one of the biggest stars of the last decade.
So, there is no doubt around the fact that Henry Cavill is one of the finest British talents in cinema. However, when it comes to his next career move in Hollywood, there is a layer of doubt around the speculation that he will enter the MCU. In early February 2024, rumours quickly spread across Hollywood that Cavill will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Britain. However, as of yet, there is no significant weight to this claim. Regardless, let’s break it down and discuss whether Henry Cavill should join the Marvel Cinematic Universe had these rumors be true.
Yes, Henry Cavill Will Be Perfect for Captain Britain
The majority of the speculation around Henry Cavill joining the MCU is rooted with the character of Captain Britain. Also known as Brian Braddock, Captain Britain is a fictional superhero who first appeared in Marvel Comics in Captain Britain #1 in 1976. Brian Braddock is a physicist who, after a near-fatal accident, is chosen by the wizard Merlyn to be the champion of Britain. Upon accepting this role, he gains superhuman abilities and becomes Captain Britain, donning a Union Jack costume and wielding a magical staff. Unlike many superheroes, Captain Britain’s powers are derived from interdimensional energies rather than genetic mutation or scientific experimentation.
Apart from the fact that Henry Cavill is British, there are many other reasons that he would be a great fit for the character of Captain Britain. First off, Cavill is no stranger to the superhero realm. However, he has displayed a great range outside of such blockbuster action movies. In Guy Ritchie‘s The Man from U.N.C.L.E, Cavill played a super suave spy that oozed sophistication and echoes of James Bond. To that, he found his name dropped in the conversation as potential actors to play the next 007.
Henry Cavill Has Already Been in Several Franchises
As mentioned, Henry Cavill is fully versed in portraying a superhero. After Man of Steele in 2013, he reprised the iconic role in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and 2017’s simply titled Justice League. As well as this, he surprised fans with a cameo in 2022’s Black Adam. Outside of the superhero realm, Cavill has stood tall and proud next to Hollywood titan like Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and took on the role of the iconic Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2.
Henry Cavill’s Casting Might Be Seen as a Gimmick
There’s no denying that the rumours of Henry Cavill potentially entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe have sparked massive levels of excitement and speculation among fans, but there are concerns that his role may be smaller than anticipated. Disappointment arose when Superman briefly appeared in both Shazam! and Peacemaker without Cavill’s presence, with even Superman’s cameo in Shazam! becoming infamous for featuring the character with his head cut out of frame. So, to add to the pure speculation that is circling Hollywood rapidly, perhaps if Cavill does join the MCU, it could be as Superman in a brief, perhaps gimmicky, role that serves as a nod to his exit from the DCEU. But as with all other information so far, this is pure speculation bordering on fandom.
Yet another way of looking at Cavill’s possible casting is the concept that the MCU are “stunt casting”. Given that Cavill is synonymous with playing one of the most legendary superheroes of all time, casting him as a completely different hero like Captain Britain could bring a whole new audience. While many superhero fans are lovers of both the MCU and DCEU, there are a number of fanatics who tend to stick to one side. However, Henry Cavill joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe could bridge that divide. A prime example of this from the past is Warner Brothers scooping up James Gunn after his firing from Marvel Studios/Disney.
The MCU’s Problems Could Be a Repeat of Cavill’s Woes With the DCEU
Henry Cavill’s departure as Superman in 2022 sent shockwaves through Hollywood, sparking intense speculation and debate among fans and industry insiders alike. The news of his exit from the role after portraying the iconic superhero in multiple films for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) was met with disappointment and confusion, as many had come to associate Cavill with the character. The events leading up to his departure were rather tumultuous, with reports of contract negotiations breaking down and disagreements over the direction of the character.
Despite these problems, Henry Cavill is a truly bankable star for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to add to their already star-studded history. His stardom is still ascending, with 2024 looking to be a promising year as he takes the lead role in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. So, it’s easy to see why Marvel would seek him out. Yet, as of the time of this writing, there has been no official announcement. Various reports suggest that Cavill has accepted a role, and some even say he has signed up officially. But only time will tell, as the whole thing is currently shrouded in mystery as the fodder continues to grow. Want to read more about Henry Cavill’s role in TV and film? Here’s our pick of his top 8 roles.
Follow Us