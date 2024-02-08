6 Movies You Forgot Henry Cavill Was In

With growing popularity and influence in the spy/action genre, there are several Henry Cavill movies you probably forgot the actor starred in. The British actor is currently at the peak of his career, with several calls for him to be cast as the new James Bond. Cavill reportedly got passed over the last time for fellow English actor Daniel Craig because of his young age. However, the silver lining of the rejection opened up opportunities to play Superman (arguably the next best portrayal since Christopher Reeves).
Henry Cavill is also known for roles like Charles Brandon in The Tudors (2007-2010), Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes film series, Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher (2019-2023), and Agent Argylle in Argylle (2024). Henry Cavill, whose career began in 2001, starred in several roles before his breakout role. Here are 6 Henry Cavill movies you forgot he acted in.
I Capture the Castle (2003)
Many American film audiences may not realize Henry Cavill played a supporting role in the film adaptation of Dodie Smith’s 1948 novel, I Capture the Castle (2003). Although a few critics felt it didn’t do justice to the novel, Henry Cavill’s performance and charm stood out. He received special praise for portraying Stephen, although his story arc was not fully explored. Cavill’s character, Stephen, was the son of the late Mortmain’s maid, who still chose to live with them. Henry Cavill’s character had an unrequited love with Cassandra Mortmain. I Capture the Castle was released in the United Kingdom on May 9, 2003, and packed an incredible cast. The film starred Romola Garai, Rose Byrne, and Bill Nighy.
Red Riding Hood (2006)
Most movie fans and audiences may easily associate the Red Riding Hood film with the one led by Amanda Seyfried in 2011. However, half a decade earlier, a fantasy musical of the same name was released in 2006, starring Henry Cavill. As a relatively unknown actor at the time, the Red Riding Hood (2006) is one of Henry Cavill movies you forgot he starred in. Loosely based on Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm, the 2006 film was set in the 2000s with the fairy tale being told and shown as a story. Henry Cavill played the Hunter who saves Red in the story and also the Pizza Delivery Boy in the real world.
Stardust (2007)
Stardust (2007) quickly became Henry Cavill’s highest-grossing movie after its theatrical run, grossing $137 million at the Box Office. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, Stardust is considered one of the most underrated romantic fantasy adventure movies. It not only had a captivating storyline, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1999 fantasy novel but it was packed with an amazing cast. Yet, as popular as Stardust was, it’s still one of the movies you forgot Henry Cavill starred in. Although not sharing the screen with most of them, Stardust starred Sienna Miller, Ricky Gervais, Peter O’Toole, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro. Henry Cavill was cast in a supporting role as Humphrey, Victoria Forester’s boyfriend.
Whatever Works (2009)
Henry Cavill also plays a supporting character in Woody Allen’s comedy Whatever Works (2009). Comedian and actor Larry David played the protagonist Boris. Also cast in the movie are Evan Rachel Wood, Patricia Clarkson, and Ed Begley Jr. Henry Cavill is cast as Randy Lee James, a character that later becomes Melody’s love interest. With the continued success of The Tudors, Cavill had become a recognizable face on television. Yet, many forget he was part of the Larry David-led cast of Whatever Works (2009).
Blood Creek (2009)
Blood Creek (2009) may not have attached the best reviews from critics and audiences, but it is one of a few horror movies Henry Cavill starred in. As such, it remains one of Henry Cavill movies you forgot he starred, especially with his recent preference for the action genre. Directed by Joel Schumacher, Blood Creek cast Henry Cavill as its lead character, co-starring the actor alongside Dominic Purcell and Michael Fassbender in supporting roles. A 26-year-old Henry Cavill played the 25-year-old paramedic Evan Marshall.
Immortals (2011)
Cast in his second lead role, Henry Cavill’s career took an upturn in the early 2010s, eventually culminating with his Superman debut in Man of Steel (2013). Audiences got a sneak peek of Cavill’s muscular physique, playing the hoplite Theseus in Immortals (2011). The fantasy action film didn’t get as much hype as it deserved. Loosely based on the Greek myths of Theseus, Immortals was a commercial success. It grossed $226.9 million on a $75 million production budget. If this was a great reminder of Henry Cavill movies you forgot he starred in, check out the 7 movies you totally forgot Tom Hanks was in.
Watch Immortals on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!