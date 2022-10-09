Home
Movies
Christian Bale Says He Never Considered Himself A Leading Man

Christian Bale Says He Never Considered Himself A Leading Man

Credit: Amsterdam

Christian Bale has had an interesting career.

Some of you may know the actor from the legendary tirade that was leaked from the set of Terminator: Salvation. However, most of you know the Oscar winner thanks to his incredibly diverse filmography. Bale played a deranged psychopath (American Psycho), a recovering drug addict (The Fighter), a God slayer (Thor: Love and Thunder), a con artist (American Hustle), and the legendary caped crusader (The Dark Knight trilogy); That’s just some of the great roles that Bale has done! The veteran is extremely dedicated to his work, with the actor notably losing 63 pounds for The Machinist and gaining 43 for American Hustle, but it isn’t just about the physical changes that Bale brings to his role, but his ability to transform into these characters. It never feels as if Bale is playing the same guy in different roles.

The Oscar winner has proven time and time again that he’s truly one of the greatest actors of our generation, and surely a compelling leading man. However, in Bale’s eyes, he never considers himself as the main protagonist because he feels that it’s simply boring, “I’ve never considered myself a leading man. It’s just boring. You don’t get the good parts. Even if I play a lead, I pretend I’m playing like, you know, the fourth, fifth character down, because you get more freedom. I also don’t really think about the overall effect that [a character’s going to have. It’s for me to play around, much like animals and children do. Have tunnel vision about what you’re doing, not think about the effect you’re having.”

Credit: The Dark Knight

One of the biggest and most notable roles that the actor has played is Bruce Wayne/Batman. Despite ending ten years ago, fans still fondly remember the Christopher Nolan series and what Bale brought to Batman. Bale loved his role as the DC hero, but he was worried that he would be stuck playing the same part for years to come, “I loved that because I was like, “This could be it. I could never be anything but that.’ And for a lot of people, I won’t,” Bale told GQ. “I was like, ‘Ah, maybe I’m going to be forced to go do something different.’ And maybe this fucking thing [acting] that I got forced into doing as a kid that I didn’t fucking want to do in the first place, I’m out. And I’m free. And then it didn’t happen.”

“I always just felt like it was a thing that someone else did, really, in a lot of ways,” Bale said. “I was like, ‘I was like, ‘Oh, year. That thing happened over there. And that’s doing very well over there, I hear. That’s great.’ And I’m going off to Ralphs, the supermarket, to get bananas.” The actor is starring in the upcoming David O’Russell film, Amsterdam, which features a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert DeNiro, and Zoe Saldana.

Credit: Amsterdam

Bale also discussed his upcoming film and why he enjoys working with David O’ Rusell, “I love the way he approaches them, you know, like you said, he is so singular and unique, which obviously you want from a director, that’s the whole point, having a point of view and setting the rhythm and what not,” Bale stated in his interview. The Oscar winner has had a tremendous career and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. While Amsterdam isn’t getting glowing reviews – it currently has 30% on rotten tomatoes – the actors are noted as entertaining and energetic. The film was released on Friday, October 6th.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
See: God Thunder-Recap
Money Heist
A Drama Series and More: 6 Captivating Moments in Money Heist
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: The Eye-Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Christian Bale Says He Never Considered Himself A Leading Man
Artwork for Daniel Craig’s Deleted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Character Has Been Revealed
Coming to America
The Legendary Cast of 1988 “Coming To America” Movie
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Let’s Talk About The Mean One
Gerard Butler
5 Notable Movies of Scottish Actor Gerard Butler
Does Now You See Me 3 Really Need to be Made?
Ranking the Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters
Ranking the Top 10 Demon Slayer Characters
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
5 of The Most Ridiculous Characters in Mortal Kombat
5 Characters We’d Like to See in Mortal Kombat 2
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend