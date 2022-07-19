Did Lena Headey Play Enchantress In Thor: Love and Thunder?

By now, every Marvel fan should know that Game of Thrones star Lena Headey was originally supposed to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, however, her scenes were cut. She wasn’t the only actor to have her scenes cut from the movie. It has been confirmed that Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum were also meant to make appearances in the recently released Marvel movie, but had their scenes removed in the final cut as well. While those two actors were meant to reprise their roles as Eitri and the Grandmaster from Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok, the role Lena Headey was supposed to play remains a mystery.
According to director Taika Waititi, all of those cameo scenes were cut because he believed they weren’t good enough. If he really thinks those additional scenes weren’t entirely necessary for the final cut of Love and Thunder, then we should give him the benefit of the doubt. However, let’s not fret just yet, because we’ll likely see those deleted scenes when Love and Thunder gets released on Blu-Ray. And when that time comes, we’ll finally discover who Lena Headey played in Love and Thunder.
Now just for the sake of fan speculation, let’s try to guess as to who the actress played in the movie. I’ve seen many fans make many theories, including one that speculates she played Thor’s mother Frigga in an Asgardian play. That would make somewhat sense, given that the play had other big actors such as Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy, and Chris Hemsworth‘s own brother Luke Hemsworth play as Asgardian actors playing big Marvel characters. Would that be a waste of Lena Headey if that were true? I think so, but then again, seeing those actors in those scenes for a brief moment was a funny surprise.
Personally, I would rather see Lena Headey play a more significant Marvel character. The character I have in mind is one of Thor’s greatest enemies known as Amora the Enchantress. For all you Marvel fans who have been keeping up with the Thor movies, you’ve probably been waiting for this villain to pop up. We Thor fans speculated that she might have at least made some kind of appearance in Thor: Ragnarok due to the debut of Skurge, the Executioner. For those who are unaware, Skurge typically served as Amora’s minion, who was deeply infatuated by her seductive nature. While her strength was in using her magic to charm and manipulate others, Skurge served as her bodyguard.
Sadly, Skurge met his end by the hands of Hela after hardly doing anything. I personally would have liked to have seen more of him, especially if he served as Amora’s intimidating bodyguard. Hey, that could still happen. Dead MCU characters get resurrected all the time, so can’t Skurge return? But even if he doesn’t, I’d like to see Amora make her villainous debut as the cunning Enchantress. And if you ask me, Lena Headey would be the perfect actress to play the seductive sorceress. If you really need some serious convincing, then you haven’t seen her performance as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones.
Before Game of Thrones, Lena Headey proved she was capable of playing more heroic characters, such as Queen Gorgo in the 300 movies and Sarah Connor in the 2008 Terminator series. Fast forward a few years later and Lena Headey would kill it as more villainous characters. Aside from the treacherous Cersei Lannister, she would play crime lord Mama in 2012’s Dredd. Such a shame that movie didn’t make enough money, but who would have thought she would make for such a challenging villain against Judge Dredd?
Now that Game of Thrones has ended, I think it’s time for Lena Headey to take on another antagonist role. She is an actress perfectly suited for a villainous role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and I’m pulling for her to play the Enchantress. Now for all I know, she might have played a character far less significant in Love and Thunder. Why else would Taika Waititi trim her role down to just a cameo? Well, perhaps we should think about what kind of character Amora is.
In the comics, there are two characters who go by the alias of Enchantress. Amora is the most notable Enchantress, but the second is Sylvie Lushton. This Enchantress was created by Loki to be used as his pawn for all of his mischievous schemes. Does the name sound familiar? We have seen Sylvie in the Loki series as a female Loki variant. That version was inspired by the Sylvie Lushton Enchantress, as well as Lady Loki. Since we have already seen the Sylvie version of Enchantress or at least a variation of her, I think now is the right time to see the Amora version.
I have no doubt that Lena Headey can play this villainous character. Given the state of where Asgard is and its people, we have to consider the possibilities of where and when she can turn up. If that was her cameo in Love and Thunder, it’s possible she popped up briefly somewhere in New Asgard as a citizen. On the surface, she would appear as an ordinary Asgardian citizen. However, she is similar to Loki in the sense that she is a master of illusions and spells. And the best part is, you never really know what she’s up to. Whatever mischievous plan she is concocting, it’s all about the mischief.
In the current timeline of the MCU, I think the Amora debut would be best suited for the introduction of the Masters of Evil. She has served as a prominent member of the famous supervillain team, with the Executioner serving as her backbone. We’ve seen this in animated shows and video games, so I think it’s time for us Marvel fans to see a version of that in the MCU. Heck, similar to Loki, she could be the one who instigates the formation of the group of villains and pits them against the new Avengers. There are a litany of possibilities of what Marvel can do with Amora, but I think it would be a missed opportunity if Lena Headey wasn’t playing her.
What are your thoughts, Marvel fans? Do you think Enchantress was the character Lena Headey was secretly playing in Thor: Love and Thunder? We’ll find out once we see that extended cut on Blu-Ray.