What Happened to the Cast of Michael Mann’s ‘Heat’ (1995)?

Since its release in 1995, Heat and its cast have remained a landmark in crime-drama cinema. Director Michael Mann brought together a powerhouse cast, including several of Hollywood’s male A-list stars. While Heat was Mann’s fifth feature-length film, the director has since delivered seven extraordinary box-office hits.
The 1995 Heat film centered around the intense cat-and-mouse conflict between two highly skilled professionals on opposite sides of the law. The film blended criminal ambition, personal sacrifice, and professional obsession into a gripping crime drama. With expectations for a sequel, here’s a look at the life and careers of the 1995 Heat cast.
Al Pacino as Detective Vincent Hanna
Al Pacino played Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, a driven LAPD Robbery Homicide detective consumed by his work. Hanna lived for the chase while struggling to catch up on his personal life. Pacino’s Hanna remains one of the actor’s most memorable roles. Since Heat, Al Pacino has had a long and varied career. Pacino continues acting into his eighties and still draws interest, whether for serious drama or legacy-driven roles.
Robert De Niro as Neil McCauley
Robert De Niro co-led the Heat cast as Neil McCauley. His character was the disciplined professional thief at the center of Heat. McCauley’s calm precision and moral code made him the perfect foil to Hanna. Like Al Pacino, many ’90s audiences still consider De Niro’s McCauley one of his quintessential tough-but-thoughtful criminal roles.
In recent years, Robert De Niro has remained active and acclaimed. In 2023, he starred in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, earning an Oscar nomination. To date, De Niro has continued to produce and act in major projects, including Netflix’s limited political thriller series Zero Day.
Val Kilmer as Chris Shiherlis
Val Kilmer, then 36, portrayed Chris Shiherlis, one of Neil McCauley’s trusted lieutenants. In Heat, Shiherlis was volatile but loyal, and a key part of the heist crew. The character was one of Heat’s most compelling supporting roles. Tragically, Val Kilmer passed away on April 1, 2025, at age 65. Kilmer died from pneumonia after long-standing health problems. His death marked the end of a long and storied career.
Jon Voight as Nate
Jon Voight also joined the Heat cast as Nate. His character was the sophisticated “fence” who helped launder the crew’s money. Although Nate’s role was smaller than those of Hanna or McCauley, he added an important dimension as the underworld middleman. After Heat, Jon Voight continued to take on projects in film and television. Voight’s most recent works in film and television include Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022), Megalopolis (2024), and Reagan (2024).
Tom Sizemore as Michael Cheritto
Another famous actor in Heat was Tom Sizemore, who played Michael Cheritto. Cheritto was a part of Neil McCauley’s crew and was known for being volatile and prone to violence. His recklessness contributed to the crew’s downfall. Post-Heat, Tom Sizemore’s next memorable project on the big screen was Saving Private Ryan (1998). Sizemore’s acting potential remained strong for years. However, his personal life, including legal troubles, substance abuse, and multiple arrests, eventually derailed his career. On March 3, 2023, Tom Sizemore died at age 61 after suffering a brain aneurysm.
The Heat’s Top Supporting Cast
While these A-list stars carried the weight of the film, Heat’s action and dramatic storyline wouldn’t have been complete without its supporting cast. Leading the pack of supporting cast were Danny Trejo, Ted Levine, William Fichtner, and Natalie Portman. These have gone on to have successful careers as lead and character actors. Danny Trejo continues to earn a reputation for playing bad-guy roles. William Fichtner, a prolific actor, is famous for playing Alexander Mahone in Fox’s crime drama Prison Break.
Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman turned out to be the most successful actress in the Heat cast. Interestingly, Heat was Portman’s sophomore film. At the time, she was relatively unknown, having only starred in Luc Besson’s Léon: The Professional (1994). Fast-forward three decades, and Natalie Portman has received three Oscar nominations, winning for Black Swan at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. Ted Levine remains one of Hollywood’s successful character actors. Since Heat, Levine has held a long list of roles, including Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (2023) and Mayfair Witches (2025).
