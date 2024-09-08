The Star-Studded Cast of Superbad: Then and Now

Superbad is an iconic comedy movie released in 2007. From the minds of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, this raunchy classic was a passion project for the duo, who had been writing the script since they were teenagers. The plot follows a trio of unpopular high-schoolers who make it their mission to attend the biggest party of the year before they head off to college.
As the three friends embark on a journey to score alcohol, they cross paths with criminals, unruly policeman, and a host of other wacky individuals, making for the most bizarre night of their lives. Not only did Superbad kickstart the filmmaking careers of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, it also propelled its young cast to fame, with some of them going on to Oscar glory. So, let’s catch up with the cast of Superbad and see where they are now.
Jonah Hill as Seth
Jonah Hill was fairly unknown when Superbad was released in 2007. However, his role as Seth served as a breakout rendition. The role of Seth was originally intended for Seth Rogen as the character is loosely based on him. As the script was in development for many years, Rogen eventually aged out of the part and Hill was cast after wowing the creative team during the audition process.
As Seth, Jonah Hill brought forth a magentic role as an eccentric teenager who is dead-set on becoming popular and losing his virginity before he heads off to college. However, underneath his loud exterior, he is insecure and nervous about parting ways with his best friend Evan when college rolls around. After the success of Superbad, Hill became a global star and kept his comedic flair alive with movies like Knocked Up, The Invention of Lying, and Funny People.
Soon enough, Hill ventured into drama, earning himself Oscar nominations for his roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street. He then ventured into writing, penning the scripts for 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street. In 2018, he made his directorial debut with the acclaimed coming of age movie, Mid90s. He is next set to star alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer in Outcome, a crime comedy which he also wrote and directed.
Michael Cera as Evan
Michael Cera joined the cast of Superbad as Evan, a character loosely based on the film’s co-writer Evan Goldberg. Prior to the movie being released, Cera had already garnered attention for his role as George-Michael Bluth in Arrested Development. In Superbad, Cera built upon his skills as a quirky teen, perfectly offsetting the brashness of Jonah Hill’s Seth. As the more put-together of the duo, Evan is much more thoughtful and careful about his actions, however, he is still determined to become popular and win over his long-time crush Becca (Martha MacIsaac).
Following his role in Superbad, Cera went on to star in critically-acclaimed movies like Juno, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. More recently, he has starred in a mix of independent movies like Dream Scenario and blockbusters like Barbie. He is next set to star alongside Tom Hanks in Wes Anderson‘s action comedy, The Phoenician Scheme.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fogell
Amongst the ensemble cast of Superbad, Christopher Mintz-Plasse‘s portrayal of Fogell stands out distinctly, etching itself into pop culture history largely due to the absurdity and charm of his infamous fake ID, McLovin. This quirky, hilariously memorable character quickly became a symbol of teenage antics and comedic misadventures, capturing the essence of youthful bravado and awkwardness. Remarkably, Superbad marked Mintz-Plasse’s acting debut, making his impact in the film all the more impressive, as he delivered a performance that resonated with audiences and became iconic in its own right.
The character’s absurd alter ego has since been referenced and celebrated in various mediums, solidifying Fogell/McLovin as a beloved figure in the pantheon of teen comedy characters and propelling Mintz-Plasse into the spotlight. After the huge success of the movie, Mintz-Plasse went on to star in hit movies like Kick-Ass, Role Models, and How to Train Your Dragon. In recent years, his acting career has slowed down somewhat, leaning more towards voice acting. Outside of acting, he spends much of his time focusing on his rock band, Bear on Fire.
Emma Stone as Jules
Much like the fellow cast of Superbad, Emma Stone‘s part in the movie launched her to fame. Stone played Jules in the film, the love interest of Seth, and the whole reason the trio set out on their quest to buy alcohol when she decided to throw a party. As a popular girl in school, Jules carries herself in a way that is untypical from the standard popular teenager in movies. To that, she shines as a breath of fresh air amongst the hilarious chaos. Following her role in Superbad, Stone ventured into more dramatic roles in movies like Birdman, La La Land, and The Help. As of writing, she has been nominated for 5 Academy Awards, two of which she won. She is next set to star alongside Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal in Ari Ester‘s contemporary western movie Eddington.
Seth Rogen as Officer Michaels
Seth Rogen made his start in Hollywood as part of the eclectic ensemble of the cult series Freaks and Geeks. During this time, renowned producer Judd Apatow took him under his wing, subsequently casting him in his movie The 40-Year Old Virgin. Apatow also served as a producer on Superbad, which Rogen wrote alongside Evan Goldberg. As mentioned, Rogen was initially set to play Seth but aged out the role. To that, he switched to the role of Officer Michaels, a lousy cop who drinks on the job and takes a liking to Fogell, believing he is McLovin.
Rogen’s part in Superbad gives the movie an extra texture as Fogell is separated from his friends and goes on his own crazy journey with Michaels and his equally absurd partner Slater. Superbad not only set the path for Rogen as an actor, but also as a writer. He then ventured into directing alongside Goldberg with their first movie This Is the End. They then went on to direct the controversial movie The Interview, which caused conflicts between North Korea and the United States. The duo are next set to write and direct The Studio, where Rogen will star alongside Bryan Cranston and Catherine O’Hara.
Bill Hader as Officer Slater
Before joining the cast of Superbad, Bill Hader was renowned for his recurring roles on Saturday Night Live. In Superbad, he stars as Officer Slater, a bent cop who oddly has a heart of gold underneath. Hader added a level of absurdity to the already wacky movie, serving as the film’s biggest wild card. Following the success of the film, Hader went on to star in acclaimed comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express, Tropic Thunder, and Trainwreck.
In 2018, Hader blended comedy with drama with his lead role in the hit series Barry, a crime comedy that transcended into a much darker show by its final season in 2023. To that, Hader showcased his skill as a nuanced actor. He is next set to star in the comedy drama, Empress of Serenity. Want to catch up with the stars of another iconic comedy movie? Here’s where the cast of White Chicks are now.
