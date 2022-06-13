Forced vs. Natural Representation in Movies

The argument of forced diversity and whether it really exists or not is one that’s kind of amusing since a lot of people are firmly on one side of the line or the other, which is to be expected. Trying to determine what’s being forced and what’s natural is a matter of perspective since diversity in movies and TV is great, but forcing diversity on one show or movie is quite possible, and it ends up killing a lot of interest. If one needs an example, one that’s been made by others is the show Peaky Blinders, which showcases a slightly diverse cast since there are people of color in the show and there are quite a few Caucasians, which is something that reflects history. Without getting into the very real issue of racism and how it’s affected the world in so many ways, the fact is that certain countries across the world have been seen to harbor one dominant race or another depending on where they’re located in the world, and what the history of the area has been. In other words, England was, in the period shown in the show, a place where many cultures and races could be found, but it also had very dominant cultures that often ran the show.
This is evident in many countries and as a result, if people want to show realism in programming it’s not hard to show diversity in some cases and show a distinct lack of it in others. Allowing a show or movie to be depicted naturally and in a manner that’s as close to historically correct is bound to be offensive these days, since plenty of movies and TV shows have depicted various stories that have been dominated by one race or another. But like it or not, this is how things were back in the periods that are sometimes represented, as all people need to do is read a history book to see that there’s no discrimination involved unless it’s part of the script.
People have traveled from one area to another when it comes to history, leaving it easy to state that it’s natural to see people of all colors and races in one movie or TV show that takes a look at one period in time or another. The idea of creating an idea that takes a natural look at how people of different races have had more to do with various parts of history than some might think is a great one to be certain. It reminds people that from a historical standpoint, people didn’t fit neatly into one area or another like files in a box, they spread out and they made history in a way that doesn’t get highlighted that often. But on the other side of this argument, diversity can be quite damaging if it’s pushed in a manner that’s not natural. For instance, let’s take a look at what a lot of people think of as white folks being scared that they’re going to lose out on historical relevance, or some other type of malarkey. Some folks do believe that anyone speaking of diversity in terms of forcing it or pushing it is typical behavior of those who are afraid of losing their relevance. Unfortunately, for them, they’re far more wrong than they are right.
Sure, some folks are bigoted and racist since this is an imperfect world and it’s going to happen. But when it comes to pushing diversity, which is usually a positive idea, it can be overdone since like it or not, diversity can kill a movie by overrepresenting one race or another in a given area, or a period, and can make it appear as though the movie is using diversity as a trend, or a statement. This can kill the story in a big way, especially if the story is about diversity, and yet people apparently think that others are simply afraid that they might be left out. The arrogant attitude that diversity is needed in every aspect of humanity at all given times is astounding to be realistic. Diversity is a positive trait to be certain, but like anything, it’s tough to take when it’s being shoved down your throat over and over.
A lot of people are all for diversity since it’s a far more positive way to look at the world and a much better representation of reality. But when a movie or a TV show becomes insanely saturated and so diverse that it becomes less than natural, it can ruin a story and the overall experience. The balance that most stories require is tenuous at the best of times, but once reached it’s easy to feel, even if it can be difficult to maintain thanks to bias and shifting perspectives. All in all, diversity is important, but from time to time it needs to be put in check just as much as anything in show business if only to preserve the story it’s attempting to help.