The Mistakes The Brave and The Bold Needs To Avoid

Andy Muschietti has been confirmed as the director for The Brave and The Bold. The filmmaker is fresh off The Flash, which received a solid rotten tomatoes score. Though The Flash wasn’t the commercial success that Warner Brothers Discovery hoped it would be, Muschietti has a good track record for mainstream films. However, it’ll be some time before James Gunn’s Batman finally makes an appearance as all eyes are currently on Superman: Legacy.
The opportunity to do something fresh and unique with the masked hero makes James Gunn’s Batman so exciting. There are many incarnations of Batman, including Matt Reeves’ well-received take on the Dark Knight. It’s become clear what The Flash director shouldn’t do in the latest chapter featuring the DC superhero. Batman is an iconic character with a strong fanbase, but if done incorrectly, then Gunn’s DCU version could end up being one of the biggest flops for the rebooted universe.
Have An Identical Tone and Style Like Matt Reeves Version Of The Batman
To be honest, it’s silly that two Batman films are coming out at the same time. The biggest disadvantage that Muschietti has is that Matt Reeves version is a hit with most of the audience. The 57-year-old drew inspiration from several comics including Frank Miller’s Year One arc, and the bold and fresh take of the classic character reminded audiences just how great DC films can be when done correctly. Batman works best under a dark, film noir-type setting; he’s essentially a detective and that style of the world fits him. It’s okay that the core characteristics of the character remain the same, but the overall story should not be similar to what Reeves has done.
Not even just Reeves. Muschietti should stay away from what past directors have with the character. This doesn’t mean he has to veer left by turning him into a vampire or The Joker like some Elseworlds stories. Muschietti’s version needs an identity that stands out in his universe. The film can’t look like Matt Reeves. Fans would instantly compare the two films if the tone, color palette, and direction were extremely similar. Does it mean that Batman needs to be humorous and light-hearted? Not necessarily. It’s easy to tell the differences in Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Robert Pattinson‘s versions of the character.
Keep The Usual Villains Out Of The New Version
That means, no Riddler, Catwoman, Penguin, Joker, or ideally any of the typical villains that have been showcased in the live-action films since Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. This is a great time for Muschietti to experiment with the storytelling and use some of the more interesting villains who haven’t had a chance in the live-action films. Characters like Hush, Deathstroke, and Hugo Strange; are just some of the more compelling villains who have yet to receive any sort of attention in the main DC films.
As great as Joker, Riddler, Penguin, or the usual suspects have been in the recent string of live-action films, the continued use of these characters has made the world a bit stale. Sure, Jack Nicholson‘s Joker is different from Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger‘s, but the character’s morals and values are the same overall. The DC villain roster is huge, but focusing on the same five villains from the comics makes Gotham and DC small in scope. There are dozens of compelling villains in the Batman lore, so Muschietti should have no problems choosing one that can be the centerpiece of his next film.
Damian Wayne Can Be A Difference Maker
Batman and Damian Wayne is an eye-catching draw. There’s so much potential in exploring a dynamic by truly challenging the morals and ideology of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The character itself has mainly been comics accurate by portraying him as a rich, playboy.
However, Damian Wayne adds a nice family dynamic that allows Muschietti to focus on the Bat family saga and some of the classic arcs from that series. Though it’s not been confirmed that the entire Bat-family will be featured in The Brave and The Bold, it would be great to see them defending Gotham as a unit, with seeds planted for future stories that test their relationship.
There’s no telling what direction that Gunn and Muschietti plan to go with the new version of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The filmmakers have an incredible library of content that explores different narratives that make the character a well-rounded individual. Hell, Batman turns into the Joker at one point! As long as The Brave and The Bold can showcase another side of Bruce Wayne/Batman while maintaining the spirit of the comics then it can turn out to be something memorable.
